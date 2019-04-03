Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zach Eflin, Chris Sale and other winners and losers from Tuesday

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

The injuries need to stop. Like, right now. Trea Turner was lost on Tuesday night to a broken finger, joining Francisco Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton as stars on the injured list. Of course they're far from the only players who have been lost in the first week of the season, which can put Fantasy owners in a major jam. You have to try to do something about it, even you're not finding a Trea Turner replacement on the waiver wire.

As Scott White wrote Tuesday night, don't try to make a big move to fix a short-term problem. Find the best shortstop on the waiver wire and move on. Move on to trying to take advantage of the other best players on the waiver wire.

Four Players to Add from Tuesday

Anthony Alford (7 percent) -- Alford was called up on Tuesday to replace Kevin Pillar. He's lost some of his prospect luster, but he had a very good spring, has stolen 36 bases in his last 189 minor league games and has some power potential. He's must own in a five-outfielder categories league just in case he runs.

Anthony Swarzak (13 percent) -- Swarzak made his debut off the Injured List on Tuesday night and immediately picked up his first save in relief of Marco Gonzales. He doesn't have the stuff to be a truly elite closer but there are no other relievers in Seattle who do, and we we may not see Hunter Strickland again until June.

Jordan Zimmermann (29 percent) -- I'm still not sure he's all the way back to his pre-2016 self, but you need to use a roster spot to find out. In two starts he's thrown 13.2 innings, allowing just one run. His only walk was intentional. The strikeouts aren't there, but they really weren't there when he was good either.

Rowdy Tellez (11 percent) -- Tellez homered again on Tuesday night and now has a .999 OPS in 86 career major league plate appearances. I feel confident he's not going to keep that up, but he did hit five home runs this spring and post a .908 OPS. At the very least, Tellez needs to be owned in any league where you employ a corner infielder.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Zach Eflin -- Eflin was one of our favorite sleepers this spring and he didn't do anything to change that in his first start, striking out nine Nationals in five shutout innings.

Blake Parker -- Taylor Rogers came in with the game tied in the eighth inning and promptly gave up the go-ahead run. The Twins were able to get the lead back and Parker entered in the 10th to close it out. This battle is far from settled, but Parker took a step forward on Tuesday.

Blake Snell -- You weren't really worried about him, were you? If so, 13 Ks over seven shutout innings should fix that.

Hunter Renfroe -- Renfroe has been pretty clearly behind Franmil Reyes in the Padres outfield rotation. Two home runs on Tuesday night could provide the impetus for change. Renfroe now has more home runs than Reyes has hits on the season despite five fewer plate appearances.

Losers

Chris Sale -- His final numbers in terms of base runners and hits allowed looked good, but that was not Chris Sale. He was living in the high-80s with his fastball and had five swinging strikes on 87 pitches. He only had one strikeout and walked two in six innings. I don't know what the 'plan' is here, but Chris Sale is not going to be an ace if he keeps pitching like this.

Madison Bumgarner -- Yes, all the runs were unearned. But Bumgarner's did give up the grand slam to Cody Bellinger and did get just seven swinging strikes on 95 pitches. We might want to hold back on the "Mad-Bum is back!" takes.