Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zack Wheeler keeps dealing; Kolby Allard getting the call

It's a wild time around baseball these days, with trades going down left and right. We saw some big deals go down in recent days, and we'll see more before Tuesday's deadline. Scott White caught you up on the latest deals over the weekend, and we'll have all the coverage you need of the deadline fallout in the coming days.

For now, let's look at the waiver wire as we kick off Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5), just ahead of the deadline. Who knows, we may see at least one of these players involved in a deal shortly.

That player is, of course, Zack Wheeler. Fantasy players have been somewhat hesitant to buy into the former top prospect, whose ERA sits at 4.11 after a solid start Sunday against the Pirates. The top-line ERA mark may not be anything special, but Wheeler has been terrific going on two months now, sporting a 3.33 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his last 11 starts. He has struck out 22.6 percent of opposing hitters in that stretch and walked 8.1 percent, a mark that would be the best of his career by a wide margin. And it's not just a random hot streak either, as Wheeler has a 3.57 FIP on the season. He's increased his slider usage and just generally seems to have made a leap as a pitcher. He's not the star the Mets hoped he would be when they acquired him as a prospect – and he may not even be a Met by Wednesday – but he's a solid starter who is going deep into games, limiting free passes, and starting to live up to his potential. That's worth investing in on the wire where available.

Whenever a prospect gets scratched in late-July, the rumor mill starts to churn, but in the case of Kolby Allard, a trade doesn't seem imminent. Rather, the 20-year-old lefty is slated to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Marlins, per Yahoo! Sports. Allard might be a better real-life prospect than a Fantasy one, but he's still a pretty good Fantasy prospect – he just missed the cut for Scott White's midseason top-25 Fantasy prospects list. Allard has blazed through the Braves' system, spending his entire age-19 season at Double-A before more than holding his own at Triple-A at 20. He may not bring big strikeout potential to the mound with him – he has a career 22.5 percent strikeout rate in the minors – but he's an advanced prospect with the potential to develop into a mid-rotation arm. We don't know if he'll stick in the Braves' rotation, but he's the rare young pitcher without innings restriction concerns, and could force his way into the rotation with a good outing. He's worth taking a flier on, if nothing else.

We tend to forget about prospects when they get the call and struggle, so it's easy to forget Amed Rosario is just 22 years old still. He's had a rough go of things in the majors so far, but there are promising signs of late. OK, he's only hitting .239 with a .693 OPS in the month of July, but in a few ways he's having his best month: He has his best walk and second-best strikeout rates of the season this month, and his second-best ISO. What's more interesting is the five steals, as well as his spot at the top of the order for seven straight games as of Sunday. There's still potential for a high average, decent pop and plenty of speed. Does Rosario profile as a star? Maybe not. But he can provide one of Fantasy's scarcest resources, and the Mets have little reason not to ride him down the stretch.

I'll admit I have no idea if Tyler White is going to play every day for the Astros, or if he even deserves to even with Jose Altuve is on the shelf. But I want to see what he can do with some playing time. All he's done at Triple-A is rake, hitting .311/.399/.539 with a well above-average command of the strike zone. He might just be a Quad-A player who will get exposed in the majors, but he's also shown flashes of potential in sporadic playing time over the last two seasons. If you're in an AL-only or deeper Roto league, I'm willing to see if he can get hot while Altuve is on the DL. It helps that he homered and had three hits in his return to the majors Sunday.

Lourdes Gurriel didn't have the hype his older brother – Yuli Gurriel, of course – did when they signed, and he wasn't the same kind of major-league prospect when he got the call. However, he's showing some interesting potential of late, hitting .409/.426/.652 in the month of July. The power has been interesting of late, especially because Lourdes shares his brother's contact-heavy approach. If he can even be an average power source, he starts to become interesting for deeper leagues. Right now, that's where he stays, assuming Sunday's knee injury doesn't linger. Let's see how he finishes the season.