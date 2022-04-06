Already? You're doing this already?

Look, I'm happy to provide sleeper hitters if you need them, but I must stress: if you need them. Generally speaking, the players you drafted to be your starters should be your starters. Production in baseball is unpredictable from week to week, and the best performers aren't so susceptible to matchups anyway. Granted, expectations for players change over he course of the season, but seeing as nothing has happened yet, you don't need to get too cute.

But maybe you got unlucky with injuries and are forced to scramble. I have you covered whether your league considers Week 1 to be just opening weekend, April 7-10 (which is the default setting on CBS), or combines those four days with the first full week to create an 11-day scoring period (April 7-17).

Here's a separate list for each of those scenarios. Only players rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues were considered.

Sleeper hitters for short Week 1 (April 7-10) Andrew McCutchen LF MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups @CHC4 Rostered 33% The Cubs rotation is full of hittable pitchers. Two of the four on tap are lefties, who Andrew McCutchen crushed to the tune of a .293 batting average and 1.027 OPS last season. Adam Duvall RF ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 33 Matchups CIN4 Rostered 58% The defending NL RBI champ is working with a full deck again and has four games to take advantage of an injury-depleted Reds staff. A.J. Pollock LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #11 • Age: 34 Matchups @DET3 Rostered 69% Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal isn't such a tough slate for opening weekend, and unlike with the Dodgers, A.J. Pollock should be a fixture for the White Sox. C.J. Abrams SS SD San Diego • #87 • Age: 21 Matchups @ARI4 Rostered 40% The Padres may not be ready to hand the 21-year-old an everyday role, but since they're one of just 10 games playing four games this week, I like his chances to make an impact. Robinson Cano 2B NYM N.Y. Mets • #24 • Age: 39 Matchups @WAS4 Rostered 21% The Mets have the most favorable matchups of any team this week, and since only one of the four scheduled pitchers is a lefty, Robinson Cano should get plenty of run at DH. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups @DET3 Rostered 44% He had a .938 OPS against lefties during an otherwise disappointing rookie season and is scheduled to open the season against two questionable ones. Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups @ATL4 Rostered 37% The 34-year-old is still capable of contributing across-the-board production and should be in the lineup for all four games. Bryson Stott SS PHI Philadelphia • #73 • Age: 24 Matchups OAK3 Rostered 36% The rookie forced his way onto the roster with a stellar spring and has optimal matchups for his first weekend in the bigs, but it's unlikely he starts all three games. Gavin Lux SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 56% He's about the one Dodger who isn't too rostered to recommend for opening weekend at Coors Field, though it is possible he sits against the lefty on the schedule. Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups PIT3 Rostered 16% The former 30-homer man worked with a hitting guru this offseason to regain that form and had a strong spring. We'll see if it carries over against the Pirates' bottom-feeder staff.

Best hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Mets @WAS4

2. Padres @ARI4

3. Dodgers @COL3

4. Braves CIN4

5. Brewers @CHC4

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1

1. Marlins @SF3

2. Rangers @TOR3

3. Cubs MIL4

4. Tigers CHW3

5. Giants MIA3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 1 (April 7-17) Randal Grichuk CF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups LAD3, @TEX2, CHC4 Rostered 56% We'll get to see Coors Field work its magic on the veteran slugger right away with the Rockies scheduled to play seven of their first nine games there. Andrew McCutchen LF MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups @CHC4, @BAL3, STL4 Rostered 33% You think the two lefties on tap for opening weekend are good news for McCutchen? There are five on the schedule for his first 11 games. Adam Duvall RF ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 33 Matchups CIN4, WAS3, @SD4 Rostered 58% The matchups for those first two series in particular are too inviting to pass up a player who's capable of big damage in short sports. Lane Thomas CF WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 26 Matchups NYM4, @ATL3, @PIT4 Rostered 23% The Nationals are one of just four teams scheduled for 11 games in the longer scoring period, giving a power/speed threat like Lane Thomas a chance to fill up the box score. Connor Joe LF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups LAD3, @TEX2, CHC4 Rostered 28% It's not clear yet if Connor Joe will be an everyday player, but again, the Rockies play seven of their first nine games at home, where he hit .333 with a 1.035 OPS last year.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Brewers @CHC4, @BAL3, STL4

2. Pirates @STL4, CHC2, WAS4

3. Braves CIN4, WAS3, @SD4

4. Royals CLE4, @STL2, DET4

5. Athletics @PHI3, @TB4, @TOR3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1

1. Reds @ATL4, CLE2, @LAD4

2. Marlins @SF3, @LAA2, PHI4

3. Phillies OAK3, NYM3, @MIA4

4. Giants MIA3, SD3, @CLE3

5. Diamondbacks SD4, HOU2, @NYM3