Already? You're doing this already?
Look, I'm happy to provide sleeper hitters if you need them, but I must stress: if you need them. Generally speaking, the players you drafted to be your starters should be your starters. Production in baseball is unpredictable from week to week, and the best performers aren't so susceptible to matchups anyway. Granted, expectations for players change over he course of the season, but seeing as nothing has happened yet, you don't need to get too cute.
But maybe you got unlucky with injuries and are forced to scramble. I have you covered whether your league considers Week 1 to be just opening weekend, April 7-10 (which is the default setting on CBS), or combines those four days with the first full week to create an 11-day scoring period (April 7-17).
Here's a separate list for each of those scenarios. Only players rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues were considered.
The Cubs rotation is full of hittable pitchers. Two of the four on tap are lefties, who Andrew McCutchen crushed to the tune of a .293 batting average and 1.027 OPS last season.
The defending NL RBI champ is working with a full deck again and has four games to take advantage of an injury-depleted Reds staff.
A.J. Pollock LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #11 • Age: 34
Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal isn't such a tough slate for opening weekend, and unlike with the Dodgers, A.J. Pollock should be a fixture for the White Sox.
C.J. Abrams SS
SD San Diego • #87 • Age: 21
The Padres may not be ready to hand the 21-year-old an everyday role, but since they're one of just 10 games playing four games this week, I like his chances to make an impact.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #24 • Age: 39
The Mets have the most favorable matchups of any team this week, and since only one of the four scheduled pitchers is a lefty, Robinson Cano should get plenty of run at DH.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24
He had a .938 OPS against lefties during an otherwise disappointing rookie season and is scheduled to open the season against two questionable ones.
Tommy Pham LF
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
The 34-year-old is still capable of contributing across-the-board production and should be in the lineup for all four games.
Bryson Stott SS
PHI Philadelphia • #73 • Age: 24
The rookie forced his way onto the roster with a stellar spring and has optimal matchups for his first weekend in the bigs, but it's unlikely he starts all three games.
Gavin Lux SS
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 24
He's about the one Dodger who isn't too rostered to recommend for opening weekend at Coors Field, though it is possible he sits against the lefty on the schedule.
Paul DeJong SS
STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 28
The former 30-homer man worked with a hitting guru this offseason to regain that form and had a strong spring. We'll see if it carries over against the Pirates' bottom-feeder staff.
Best hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Mets @WAS4
2. Padres @ARI4
3. Dodgers @COL3
4. Braves CIN4
5. Brewers @CHC4
Worst hitter matchups for short Week 1
1. Marlins @SF3
2. Rangers @TOR3
3. Cubs MIL4
4. Tigers CHW3
5. Giants MIA3
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30
We'll get to see Coors Field work its magic on the veteran slugger right away with the Rockies scheduled to play seven of their first nine games there.
You think the two lefties on tap for opening weekend are good news for McCutchen? There are five on the schedule for his first 11 games.
The matchups for those first two series in particular are too inviting to pass up a player who's capable of big damage in short sports.
Lane Thomas CF
WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 26
The Nationals are one of just four teams scheduled for 11 games in the longer scoring period, giving a power/speed threat like Lane Thomas a chance to fill up the box score.
Connor Joe LF
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29
It's not clear yet if Connor Joe will be an everyday player, but again, the Rockies play seven of their first nine games at home, where he hit .333 with a 1.035 OPS last year.
Best hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Brewers @CHC4, @BAL3, STL4
2. Pirates @STL4, CHC2, WAS4
3. Braves CIN4, WAS3, @SD4
4. Royals CLE4, @STL2, DET4
5. Athletics @PHI3, @TB4, @TOR3
Worst hitter matchups for long Week 1
1. Reds @ATL4, CLE2, @LAD4
2. Marlins @SF3, @LAA2, PHI4
3. Phillies OAK3, NYM3, @MIA4
4. Giants MIA3, SD3, @CLE3
5. Diamondbacks SD4, HOU2, @NYM3