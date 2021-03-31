adalberto-mondesi.jpg

It's not even opening day (just yet) and we already have our first IL stint for an early-round draft pick with Adalberto Mondesi headed to the 10-day injury list, retroactive to March 30, with a right oblique strain. I didn't move Mondesi down much based on the news that he'll be on the IL to open the season for two reasons: One, we don't know how serious it is yet, so he might end up just missing the minimum; Two, because even if Mondesi misses a month, he could still lead the league in steals. That being said, I do view his value differently if I'm trading him vs. looking to acquire him. If I have him, he's probably too important to my team build to sell him at a discount, but if I was trading for him, I wouldn't pay full price here. It's a tough spot, but that's what happens with surprise injuries.

Early on in the Fantasy Baseball season, you probably want to give your team a chance to prove itself before making any drastic moves. You drafted this team for a reason, and even if you didn't come out of your draft feeling great about your team, you should give it a chance unless you can make an obvious winning move. 

Of course, some of you may not have a choice. Eloy Jimenez might be out for most of the season, Zac Gallen might be out until May at the earliest, and we learned Wednesday of Mondesi's IL stint. You might be left scrambling to fill holes already, and that's not to mention guys like Stephen Strasburg or Zach Plesac, who look a bit iffy coming out of the spring, or any number of relievers like Joakim Soria, Amir Garrett, or Archie Bradley who didn't end up in the roles we expected coming out of spring. 

Or, you might be looking to take advantage of holes someone else has, offering from your depth to try to snag another elite player. Even in Week 1, there are ways to make your team better via trade. Each week, I'll be publishing updated trade values for both H2H and Roto leagues to help you find a fair deal. Add up the values of the players involved in the trade and if the side you are acquiring comes out ahead, pull the trigger; if you're trailing, maybe see if you can get the other person to sweeten the pot.

Happy trading!

H2H Points Trade Values

Player Value
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM48
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE47
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY47
Juan Soto, LF, WAS46
Mike Trout, CF, LAA46
Mookie Betts, RF, LAD46
Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL43
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD42
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE42
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL41
Christian Yelich, LF, MIL39
Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD38
Trea Turner, SS, WAS38
Trevor Story, SS, COL37
Yu Darvish, SP, SD37
Bryce Harper, RF, PHI36
Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD36
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI36
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW35
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS35
Manny Machado, 3B, SD35
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM34
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN34
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD32
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA32
Corey Seager, SS, LAD31
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL31
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU31
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL31
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD30
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY30
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS30
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS28
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW27
Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL27
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN27
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL25
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL25
Blake Snell, SP, SD25
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR25
Aaron Judge, RF, NYY24
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW23
Whit Merrifield, RF, KC23
Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU23
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR22
George Springer, CF, TOR22
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB21
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL21
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW21
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS21
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI21
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU21
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC21
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN21
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI20
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI20
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM18
Max Fried, SP, ATL18
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL18
Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN17
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN17
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU17
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL17
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY17
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR17
Austin Meadows, LF, TB17
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE16
Michael Conforto, RF, NYM16
Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL16
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN16
Luis Robert, CF, CHW16
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR16
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL16
Starling Marte, CF, MIA16
Chris Paddack, SP, SD16
Josh Hader, RP, MIL16
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC16
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU15
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS15
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK15
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY14
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA14
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK14
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI14
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL14
Randy Arozarena, LF, TB14
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW14
Max Muncy, 1B, LAD14
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN14
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU14
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL14
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD13
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA13
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD13
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY13
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU13
Javier Baez, SS, CHC13
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB13
Trent Grisham, CF, SD13
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA12
Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM12
Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR11
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM11
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY11
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF11
Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA11
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK10
Julio Urias, SP, LAD10
Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE10
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY10
Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF10
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS10
Salvador Perez, C, KC9
Willson Contreras, C, CHC9
Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR9
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS9
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW9
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM9
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK9
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC9
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL9
Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN9
Wil Myers, RF, SD9
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA9
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN9
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI8
Michael Brantley, DH, HOU8
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE8
Joey Gallo, RF, TEX8
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA8
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD8
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA7
James Paxton, SP, SEA7
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM7
German Marquez, SP, COL7
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY7
Will Smith, C, LAD7
Tommy Pham, LF, SD7
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC7
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN7
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI7
Jorge Soler, DH, KC7
Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS7
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW7
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD7
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC7
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM7
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY6
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW6
Max Kepler, RF, MIN6
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK6
James Karinchak, RP, CLE6
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU6
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU6
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT5
Brad Hand, RP, WAS5
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY5
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL5
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU5
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW5
Clint Frazier, RF, NYY5
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN5
Trey Mancini, RF, BAL5
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE5
Anthony Santander, RF, BAL5
John Means, SP, BAL4
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE4
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS4
Dustin May, SP, LAD4
Sean Manaea, SP, OAK4
Dylan Carlson, RF, STL4
Ian Happ, CF, CHC4
Dylan Moore, LF, SEA3
Zach Eflin, SP, PHI3
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS3
Domingo German, SP, NYY3
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA3
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD3
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA3
Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI3
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR3
Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL3
Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN3
Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK3
Tommy Edman, 3B, STL3
Jordan Hicks, RP, STL3
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN3
Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS3
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW3
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR3
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY3
Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA3
Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY3
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI3
Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI3
Byron Buxton, CF, MIN3
Will Smith, RP, ATL2
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET2
Brady Singer, SP, KC2
Chris Bassitt, SP, OAK2
A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD2
Sean Murphy, C, OAK2
Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL2
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD2
David Price, SP, LAD2
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC2
Mark Canha, RF, OAK2
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL2
Zach Davies, SP, CHC2
Joey Votto, 1B, CIN2
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA2
David Fletcher, SS, LAA2
Mitch Garver, C, MIN2
James McCann, C, NYM2
Rafael Montero, RP, SEA2
J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM2
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS2
Victor Robles, CF, WAS2
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS2
Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI2

Roto Trade Values 

Player Value
Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL42
Mookie Betts, RF, LAD42
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD42
Juan Soto, LF, WAS41
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM40
Mike Trout, CF, LAA40
Trea Turner, SS, WAS39
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE38
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE37
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY37
Christian Yelich, LF, MIL36
Trevor Story, SS, COL36
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL34
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM32
Bryce Harper, RF, PHI31
Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD31
Manny Machado, 3B, SD30
Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD30
Yu Darvish, SP, SD30
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW29
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC29
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI28
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN28
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS28
Corey Seager, SS, LAD28
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD27
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY27
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA27
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS26
Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU26
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU25
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL25
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD25
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR25
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL25
Whit Merrifield, RF, KC24
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW24
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL24
Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL24
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS24
Luis Robert, CF, CHW23
Starling Marte, CF, MIA22
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN21
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW21
George Springer, CF, TOR21
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL21
Blake Snell, SP, SD20
Aaron Judge, RF, NYY20
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW20
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI20
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM20
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI19
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB19
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR18
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS18
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL18
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR17
Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN17
Austin Meadows, LF, TB17
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY17
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU17
Randy Arozarena, LF, TB17
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK17
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN17
Javier Baez, SS, CHC17
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN16
Josh Hader, RP, MIL16
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW16
Michael Conforto, RF, NYM16
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL16
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC16
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS16
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU16
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU16
Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL16
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE15
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB15
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR15
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY15
Trent Grisham, CF, SD15
Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR15
Max Fried, SP, ATL15
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI15
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY15
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN14
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL14
Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR14
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW14
Chris Paddack, SP, SD14
Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE14
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM14
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU13
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL13
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL13
Max Muncy, 1B, LAD13
Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM13
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC13
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL13
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK12
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN12
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK12
Brad Hand, RP, WAS12
Joey Gallo, RF, TEX12
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC11
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA11
Salvador Perez, C, KC11
Willson Contreras, C, CHC11
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM11
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK11
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU11
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI11
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA11
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA11
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN11
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY11
Wil Myers, RF, SD10
Byron Buxton, CF, MIN10
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT10
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD10
Jorge Soler, DH, KC10
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD10
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI10
Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS10
Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF9
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD9
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA9
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD9
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY9
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU9
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS9
Tommy Pham, LF, SD9
James Karinchak, RP, CLE9
Michael Brantley, DH, HOU9
Julio Urias, SP, LAD9
Victor Robles, CF, WAS9
Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA9
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE8
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI8
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW8
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS8
Dylan Moore, LF, SEA8
Will Smith, C, LAD8
Ian Happ, CF, CHC8
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE8
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY7
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF7
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK7
Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK7
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN7
Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI7
Trey Mancini, RF, BAL7
Clint Frazier, RF, NYY7
Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN7
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA7
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM7
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR7
Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN7
Dylan Carlson, RF, STL7
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL7
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW7
German Marquez, SP, COL7
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA7
Tommy Edman, 3B, STL6
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL6
Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL6
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU6
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU6
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC6
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW6
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY6
James Paxton, SP, SEA6
Max Kepler, RF, MIN6
Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA6
Anthony Santander, RF, BAL6
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR5
Will Smith, RP, ATL5
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM5
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE5
Devin Williams, RP, MIL5
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY5
C.J. Cron, 1B, COL5
John Means, SP, BAL4
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN4
Rafael Montero, RP, SEA4
Jordan Hicks, RP, STL4
Dustin May, SP, LAD4
Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE4
Nick Senzel, CF, CIN4
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD4
A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD4
Alex Colome, RP, MIN4
Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS4
Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA4
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS4
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW4
Domingo German, SP, NYY4
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD4
Emilio Pagan, RP, SD4
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA4
Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY3
James McCann, C, NYM3
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL3
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN3
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI3
Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI3
Mitch Garver, C, MIN3
J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM3
Sean Murphy, C, OAK3
Jean Segura, 2B, PHI3
David Price, SP, LAD3
Leody Taveras, CF, TEX3
Wander Franco, SS, TB3
Mark Canha, RF, OAK3
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD3
Nick Solak, LF, TEX3
Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC3
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD3
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS3
Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA2
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC2
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS2
Brady Singer, SP, KC2
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY2
Zach Eflin, SP, PHI2
Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA2
Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI2
Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM2
Jesse Winker, LF, CIN2
Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN2
Paul DeJong, SS, STL2
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS2
Richard Rodriguez, RP, PIT2
Raimel Tapia, LF, COL2
Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL2
Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA2
Jurickson Profar, LF, SD2
Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA2
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA2
Austin Nola, C, SD2
Joakim Soria, RP, ARI2
Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD2
Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC2
Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI2
Jo Adell, RF, LAA2
Victor Reyes, CF, DET2
Nick Anderson, RP, TB2