It's not even opening day (just yet) and we already have our first IL stint for an early-round draft pick with Adalberto Mondesi headed to the 10-day injury list, retroactive to March 30, with a right oblique strain. I didn't move Mondesi down much based on the news that he'll be on the IL to open the season for two reasons: One, we don't know how serious it is yet, so he might end up just missing the minimum; Two, because even if Mondesi misses a month, he could still lead the league in steals. That being said, I do view his value differently if I'm trading him vs. looking to acquire him. If I have him, he's probably too important to my team build to sell him at a discount, but if I was trading for him, I wouldn't pay full price here. It's a tough spot, but that's what happens with surprise injuries.
Early on in the Fantasy Baseball season, you probably want to give your team a chance to prove itself before making any drastic moves. You drafted this team for a reason, and even if you didn't come out of your draft feeling great about your team, you should give it a chance unless you can make an obvious winning move.
Of course, some of you may not have a choice. Eloy Jimenez might be out for most of the season, Zac Gallen might be out until May at the earliest, and we learned Wednesday of Mondesi's IL stint. You might be left scrambling to fill holes already, and that's not to mention guys like Stephen Strasburg or Zach Plesac, who look a bit iffy coming out of the spring, or any number of relievers like Joakim Soria, Amir Garrett, or Archie Bradley who didn't end up in the roles we expected coming out of spring.
Or, you might be looking to take advantage of holes someone else has, offering from your depth to try to snag another elite player. Even in Week 1, there are ways to make your team better via trade. Each week, I'll be publishing updated trade values for both H2H and Roto leagues to help you find a fair deal. Add up the values of the players involved in the trade and if the side you are acquiring comes out ahead, pull the trigger; if you're trailing, maybe see if you can get the other person to sweeten the pot.
Happy trading!
H2H Points Trade Values
Roto Trade Values
|Player
|Value
|Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
|42
|Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
|42
|Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
|42
|Juan Soto, LF, WAS
|41
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|40
|Mike Trout, CF, LAA
|40
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|39
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|38
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|37
|Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
|37
|Christian Yelich, LF, MIL
|36
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|36
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|34
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|32
|Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
|31
|Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD
|31
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|30
|Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
|30
|Yu Darvish, SP, SD
|30
|Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
|29
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|29
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|28
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|28
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|28
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|28
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|27
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|27
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|27
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|26
|Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
|26
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|25
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|25
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|25
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|25
|Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
|25
|Whit Merrifield, RF, KC
|24
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|24
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|24
|Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL
|24
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|24
|Luis Robert, CF, CHW
|23
|Starling Marte, CF, MIA
|22
|Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
|21
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|21
|George Springer, CF, TOR
|21
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|21
|Blake Snell, SP, SD
|20
|Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
|20
|Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
|20
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|20
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|20
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|19
|Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
|19
|Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
|18
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|18
|Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
|18
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
|17
|Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN
|17
|Austin Meadows, LF, TB
|17
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|17
|Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
|17
|Randy Arozarena, LF, TB
|17
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|17
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|17
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|17
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|16
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|16
|Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
|16
|Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
|16
|Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
|16
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|16
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|16
|Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
|16
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|16
|Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
|16
|Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
|15
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|15
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|15
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|15
|Trent Grisham, CF, SD
|15
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
|15
|Max Fried, SP, ATL
|15
|Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
|15
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|15
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|14
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|14
|Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR
|14
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|14
|Chris Paddack, SP, SD
|14
|Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE
|14
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|14
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|13
|Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
|13
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|13
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|13
|Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
|13
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|13
|Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
|13
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|12
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|12
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|12
|Brad Hand, RP, WAS
|12
|Joey Gallo, RF, TEX
|12
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|11
|Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
|11
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|11
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|11
|Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
|11
|Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK
|11
|Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
|11
|Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
|11
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
|11
|Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
|11
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|11
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|11
|Wil Myers, RF, SD
|10
|Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
|10
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|10
|Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
|10
|Jorge Soler, DH, KC
|10
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|10
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|10
|Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS
|10
|Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF
|9
|Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
|9
|Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
|9
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|9
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|9
|Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
|9
|Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
|9
|Tommy Pham, LF, SD
|9
|James Karinchak, RP, CLE
|9
|Michael Brantley, DH, HOU
|9
|Julio Urias, SP, LAD
|9
|Victor Robles, CF, WAS
|9
|Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
|9
|Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
|8
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|8
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|8
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|8
|Dylan Moore, LF, SEA
|8
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|8
|Ian Happ, CF, CHC
|8
|Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
|8
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|7
|Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
|7
|Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
|7
|Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
|7
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|7
|Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI
|7
|Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
|7
|Clint Frazier, RF, NYY
|7
|Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
|7
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|7
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
|7
|Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
|7
|Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN
|7
|Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
|7
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|7
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|7
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|7
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|7
|Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
|6
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|6
|Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL
|6
|Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
|6
|Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
|6
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
|6
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|6
|Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
|6
|James Paxton, SP, SEA
|6
|Max Kepler, RF, MIN
|6
|Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
|6
|Anthony Santander, RF, BAL
|6
|Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
|5
|Will Smith, RP, ATL
|5
|Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
|5
|Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
|5
|Devin Williams, RP, MIL
|5
|Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
|5
|C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
|5
|John Means, SP, BAL
|4
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|4
|Rafael Montero, RP, SEA
|4
|Jordan Hicks, RP, STL
|4
|Dustin May, SP, LAD
|4
|Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE
|4
|Nick Senzel, CF, CIN
|4
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|4
|A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD
|4
|Alex Colome, RP, MIN
|4
|Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS
|4
|Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA
|4
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|4
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
|4
|Domingo German, SP, NYY
|4
|Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
|4
|Emilio Pagan, RP, SD
|4
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|4
|Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY
|3
|James McCann, C, NYM
|3
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|3
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|3
|Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
|3
|Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI
|3
|Mitch Garver, C, MIN
|3
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|3
|Sean Murphy, C, OAK
|3
|Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
|3
|David Price, SP, LAD
|3
|Leody Taveras, CF, TEX
|3
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|3
|Mark Canha, RF, OAK
|3
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|3
|Nick Solak, LF, TEX
|3
|Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC
|3
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|3
|Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS
|3
|Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA
|2
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|2
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|2
|Brady Singer, SP, KC
|2
|Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
|2
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|2
|Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA
|2
|Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
|2
|Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM
|2
|Jesse Winker, LF, CIN
|2
|Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN
|2
|Paul DeJong, SS, STL
|2
|Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
|2
|Richard Rodriguez, RP, PIT
|2
|Raimel Tapia, LF, COL
|2
|Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
|2
|Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
|2
|Jurickson Profar, LF, SD
|2
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|2
|Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
|2
|Austin Nola, C, SD
|2
|Joakim Soria, RP, ARI
|2
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|2
|Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC
|2
|Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI
|2
|Jo Adell, RF, LAA
|2
|Victor Reyes, CF, DET
|2
|Nick Anderson, RP, TB
|2