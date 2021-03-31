It's not even opening day (just yet) and we already have our first IL stint for an early-round draft pick with Adalberto Mondesi headed to the 10-day injury list, retroactive to March 30, with a right oblique strain. I didn't move Mondesi down much based on the news that he'll be on the IL to open the season for two reasons: One, we don't know how serious it is yet, so he might end up just missing the minimum; Two, because even if Mondesi misses a month, he could still lead the league in steals. That being said, I do view his value differently if I'm trading him vs. looking to acquire him. If I have him, he's probably too important to my team build to sell him at a discount, but if I was trading for him, I wouldn't pay full price here. It's a tough spot, but that's what happens with surprise injuries.

Early on in the Fantasy Baseball season, you probably want to give your team a chance to prove itself before making any drastic moves. You drafted this team for a reason, and even if you didn't come out of your draft feeling great about your team, you should give it a chance unless you can make an obvious winning move.

Of course, some of you may not have a choice. Eloy Jimenez might be out for most of the season, Zac Gallen might be out until May at the earliest, and we learned Wednesday of Mondesi's IL stint. You might be left scrambling to fill holes already, and that's not to mention guys like Stephen Strasburg or Zach Plesac, who look a bit iffy coming out of the spring, or any number of relievers like Joakim Soria, Amir Garrett, or Archie Bradley who didn't end up in the roles we expected coming out of spring.

Or, you might be looking to take advantage of holes someone else has, offering from your depth to try to snag another elite player. Even in Week 1, there are ways to make your team better via trade. Each week, I'll be publishing updated trade values for both H2H and Roto leagues to help you find a fair deal. Add up the values of the players involved in the trade and if the side you are acquiring comes out ahead, pull the trigger; if you're trailing, maybe see if you can get the other person to sweeten the pot.

Happy trading!

H2H Points Trade Values

Roto Trade Values