The matchups for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27) seem fairly straightforward — a welcome bit of calm to close out a season of chaos.

But there may yet be some chaos still. As things stand, the Cardinals and Tigers are scheduled to play only 58 games. Should the two missing games become relevant for playoff seeding, chances are those two teams would face off for a doubleheader Sept. 28, the day after the season is supposed to end.

Would those games count in your league? Should they count in your league? In premium leagues where you have control of such things, it's something you'll want to straighten out now. I'd personally be inclined to count them since they would in fact be regular season games, but someone who doesn't have any Cardinals or Tigers might disagree. The former would go from having eight games to 10 in such a scenario while the latter would go from having six games to eight.

We get ready for Fantasy championship week on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

With that said, here are my top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10, all rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27)
headshot-image
Clint Frazier RF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 26
Matchups
@TOR4, MIA3
ROSTERED
52%
Manager Aaron Boone has confirmed he'll keep Clint Frazier in the lineup even with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge back, and with his newfound plate discipline and steady power production, why wouldn't you do the same?
headshot-image
Brandon Belt 1B
SF San Francisco • #9 • Age: 32
Matchups
COL4, SD3
ROSTERED
39%
Though he has slowed down recently, he still has an OPS over 1.000 for the year. Now, he has six games vs. righties, against whom he's done all his damage, and seven at home, where he's batting .400 with a 1.322 OPS.
headshot-image
Ryan Mountcastle LF
BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23
Matchups
@BOS3, @TOR3
ROSTERED
63%
The rookie continues to show off his hitting prowess, and these matchups aren't the sort that are going to slow him down, especially since he's missing Hyun-Jin Ryu in that Blue Jays series.
headshot-image
Alec Bohm 3B
PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 24
Matchups
@WAS4, @TB3
ROSTERED
59%
Another rookie whose hitting hasn't gotten its due, Alec Bohm has gone hittless just once in his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits during that stretch.
headshot-image
Ryan Braun RF
MIL Milwaukee • #8 • Age: 36
Matchups
@CIN3, @STL3, STL2
ROSTERED
48%
Realistically, he figures to start only six or seven of the Brewers' eight games, but the underlying numbers look studly and he's hot right now, batting .367 (11 for 30) with four homers in his past 10 games.
headshot-image
Adam Duvall LF
ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 32
Matchups
MIA4, BOS3
ROSTERED
67%
Adam Duvall hasn't been doing much in between all the home runs, but he continues to hit them, making it difficult to bet against him in a seven-game week that concludes against the miserable Red Sox pitching staff.
headshot-image
Jeimer Candelario 1B
DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 26
Matchups
@MIN2, @KC4
ROSTERED
63%
With a revamped approach at the plate, he looks like a legitimate source of batting average now and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, batting .419 (18 for 43) with three homers in his past 12 games.
headshot-image
Chris Taylor SS
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #3 • Age: 30
Matchups
OAK3, LAA3
ROSTERED
44%
Though he has bounced all around the diamond, Chris Taylor has emerged as an everyday player for the Dodgers, reaching base at a high rate while contributing a little in power and speed. The triple eligibility makes him especially usable in a week with solid matchups.
headshot-image
Jason Heyward RF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #22 • Age: 31
Matchups
@PIT4, @CHW3
ROSTERED
28%
He has been striking out less than ever and hitting more line drives than ever, leading Statcast to peg him as a .300 hitter this year. With seven games on the road (where he's batting .358 with a 1.236 OPS) and six against righties (.315, 1.013), the splits are well in his favor this week.
headshot-image
Bobby Dalbec 1B
BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25
Matchups
BAL3, @ATL3
ROSTERED
30%
The all-or-nothing hitter has predictably struggled with less-than-favorable matchups in Week 9, but he could help you make up ground in home runs this upcoming week given how bad the Orioles and Braves rotations are.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Astros @SEA3, @TEX4
2. Rockies @SF4, @ARI4
3. Cubs @PIT4, @CHW3
4. Indians CHW4, PIT3
5. Yankees @TOR4, MIA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Rays @NYM3, PHI3
2. Twins DET2, CIN3
3. Angels TEX1, @SD2, @LAD3
4. Reds MIL3, @MIN3
5. White Sox @CLE4, CHC3