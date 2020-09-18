Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Phillies ( 2:00 )

The matchups for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27) seem fairly straightforward — a welcome bit of calm to close out a season of chaos.

But there may yet be some chaos still. As things stand, the Cardinals and Tigers are scheduled to play only 58 games. Should the two missing games become relevant for playoff seeding, chances are those two teams would face off for a doubleheader Sept. 28, the day after the season is supposed to end.

Would those games count in your league? Should they count in your league? In premium leagues where you have control of such things, it's something you'll want to straighten out now. I'd personally be inclined to count them since they would in fact be regular season games, but someone who doesn't have any Cardinals or Tigers might disagree. The former would go from having eight games to 10 in such a scenario while the latter would go from having six games to eight.

We get ready for Fantasy championship week on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

With that said, here are my top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10, all rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27) Clint Frazier RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 26 Matchups @TOR4, MIA3 ROSTERED 52% Manager Aaron Boone has confirmed he'll keep Clint Frazier in the lineup even with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge back, and with his newfound plate discipline and steady power production, why wouldn't you do the same? Brandon Belt 1B SF San Francisco • #9 • Age: 32 Matchups COL4, SD3 ROSTERED 39% Though he has slowed down recently, he still has an OPS over 1.000 for the year. Now, he has six games vs. righties, against whom he's done all his damage, and seven at home, where he's batting .400 with a 1.322 OPS. Ryan Mountcastle LF BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS3, @TOR3 ROSTERED 63% The rookie continues to show off his hitting prowess, and these matchups aren't the sort that are going to slow him down, especially since he's missing Hyun-Jin Ryu in that Blue Jays series. Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @WAS4, @TB3 ROSTERED 59% Another rookie whose hitting hasn't gotten its due, Alec Bohm has gone hittless just once in his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits during that stretch. Ryan Braun RF MIL Milwaukee • #8 • Age: 36 Matchups @CIN3, @STL3, STL2 ROSTERED 48% Realistically, he figures to start only six or seven of the Brewers' eight games, but the underlying numbers look studly and he's hot right now, batting .367 (11 for 30) with four homers in his past 10 games. Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 32 Matchups MIA4, BOS3 ROSTERED 67% Adam Duvall hasn't been doing much in between all the home runs, but he continues to hit them, making it difficult to bet against him in a seven-game week that concludes against the miserable Red Sox pitching staff. Jeimer Candelario 1B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 26 Matchups @MIN2, @KC4 ROSTERED 63% With a revamped approach at the plate, he looks like a legitimate source of batting average now and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, batting .419 (18 for 43) with three homers in his past 12 games. Chris Taylor SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #3 • Age: 30 Matchups OAK3, LAA3 ROSTERED 44% Though he has bounced all around the diamond, Chris Taylor has emerged as an everyday player for the Dodgers, reaching base at a high rate while contributing a little in power and speed. The triple eligibility makes him especially usable in a week with solid matchups. Jason Heyward RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #22 • Age: 31 Matchups @PIT4, @CHW3 ROSTERED 28% He has been striking out less than ever and hitting more line drives than ever, leading Statcast to peg him as a .300 hitter this year. With seven games on the road (where he's batting .358 with a 1.236 OPS) and six against righties (.315, 1.013), the splits are well in his favor this week. Bobby Dalbec 1B BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups BAL3, @ATL3 ROSTERED 30% The all-or-nothing hitter has predictably struggled with less-than-favorable matchups in Week 9, but he could help you make up ground in home runs this upcoming week given how bad the Orioles and Braves rotations are.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Astros @SEA3, @TEX4

2. Rockies @SF4, @ARI4

3. Cubs @PIT4, @CHW3

4. Indians CHW4, PIT3

5. Yankees @TOR4, MIA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Rays @NYM3, PHI3

2. Twins DET2, CIN3

3. Angels TEX1, @SD2, @LAD3

4. Reds MIL3, @MIN3

5. White Sox @CLE4, CHC3