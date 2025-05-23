Austin Hays DH CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 29 Matchups @KC3, @CHC3 Rostered 58% A couple of IL stints have prevented Austin Hays' Fantasy stock from soaring like it should, but it's only a matter of time. He's a different player away from the Camden Crater and removed from last year's kidney infection, and if he goes off this week against the injury-depleted Royals and Cubs rotations, there may be no looking back.

Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups BOS3, @PHI3 Rostered 69% There's nothing special about the Brewers matchups. They're facing three easy pitchers and three tough ones. Rhys Hoskins just needs to be started regardless. He's batting .300 with a .902 OPS for the season and .349 with a 1.063 OPS since mid-April.

Taylor Ward LF LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 31 Matchups NYY3, @CLE3 Rostered 60% Taylor Ward just delivered a home run and five RBI on Wednesday, giving him eight and 24 in his past 16 games. While his final numbers always end up being decent, it takes a couple of massive hot streaks to get them there. He seems to be in the midst of one now, so hold on tight.

Jonathan Aranda 1B TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN3, @HOU4 Rostered 78% The Rays are one of just two teams playing seven games this week, and all but one of those games is against a right-hander. I'll admit that the matchups could be more favorable, but we have to take advantage of these opportunities to get Jonathan Aranda's .306 batting average and .880 OPS in our lineups. The only thing holding him back is that he sits against lefties.

Jake Burger 1B TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 29 Matchups TOR3, STL3 Rostered 61% After a week in the minors to find his stroke, Jake Burger has come back looking like the best version of himself, batting .306 (11 for 36) with three homers and just seven strikeouts in 10 games. He's of less use in points leagues because his walk rate is always so pitiful, but if you're looking to make up ground in home runs in a categories league, this is your guy.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 29 Matchups @KC3, @CHC3 Rostered 75% How am I still able to recommend adding TJ Friedl? He's looking every bit like the player who broke through as a must-start Fantasy outfielder two years ago, having settled into the leadoff spot for the Reds. I mentioned that the Royals and Cubs rotations are injury-depleted, which means the toughest pitchers Friedl will be facing this week are Noah Cameron and Jameson Taillon. And five of the opposing pitchers are righties, against whom he's batting .292 with an .816 OPS.

Ryan O'Hearn DH BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 31 Matchups STL3, CHW3 Rostered 49% The Orioles went into Week 9 with the second-best hitter matchups and seven righties on the schedule, making Ryan O'Hearn an obvious streamer. They go into Week 10 with the very best hitter matchups and six righties on the schedule, making O'Hearn again an obvious streamer. He's batting .312 with a .946 OPS against righties.

Lourdes Gurriel LF ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups PIT3, WAS3 Rostered 72% Lourdes Gurriel's overall numbers are still lagging, but he's had a much better May than April so far. The Diamondbacks' matchups against the Pirates and Nationals this week could be enough to get him over the hump. They're the third-best for any team.

Matt Shaw 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups COL3, CIN3 Rostered 64% After dealing with some obvious timing issues during his first stay in the majors, things clicked into place for Matt Shaw in the minors last week, and he's doubled in each of his three games back in the majors. The rookie offers the potential for power and speed along with a solid batting average, and he opens this week with three games against the Rockies pitching staff.