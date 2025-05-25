dustin-may-getty-images.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (May 26-June 1)
player headshot
Hayden Birdsong RP
SF San Francisco • #60 • Age: 23
Matchups
at DET, at MIA
Rostered
58%
The converted reliever has fortunately given us one start to go on already, and it was everything we had hoped to see over five innings of work. As long as Hayden Birdsong can find the strike zone, the stuff should play, and with one of his two matchups this week being against the Marlins, now seems like a fine time to give him a whirl.
player headshot
Ryan Weathers SP
MIA Miami • #35 • Age: 25
Matchups
at SD, vs. SF
Rostered
61%
Two starts into his return from a season-opening flexor strain, Ryan Weathers' fastball has played up like it was in spring training, with a couple more miles per hour and inches of induced vertical break. The two starts were back-to-back one-run efforts against the mighty Cubs lineup, so his matchups against the Padres and the Giants this week shouldn't give you pause.
player headshot
Drew Rasmussen SP
TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. MIN
Rostered
74%
Drew Rasmussen seems to have found his way out of a little rough patch and remains a ratios darling thanks to his plus control and ground-ball skills. His outings tend to be on the shorter side, but he should keep the damage at a minimum against a depleted Twins lineup this week.
player headshot
Dustin May SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #85 • Age: 27
Matchup
at CLE
Rostered
70%
Dustin May has thrown six-plus innings four times already this year, showing better length than most would have credited him for coming into the year. If he keeps doing that, his 2-4 record will get turned around soon enough with the Dodgers offense backing him, and the reversal could begin this week against a suspect Guardians lineup.
player headshot
Tylor Megill SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. CHW
Rostered
74%
After a 10-strikeout effort last time out, Tylor Megill boasts a 12.4 K/9 rate on the year, which is frankly too good to believe given his 10.9 percent swinging-strike rate. He's as available as he is because he's regularly pulled shy of five innings, severely limiting his win potential, but I have a feeling he'll come through against a bottom-of-the-barrel White Sox lineup this week.
player headshot
Jameson Taillon SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. COL, vs. CIN
Rostered
76%
Jameson Taillon is vulnerable to home runs and no one's idea of a bat-misser, but his strike-throwing makes him a good bet to work deep into the starts in which he keeps the bats at bay, which explains why he already has six quality starts on the year. There is no easier matchup than the Rockies on the road, and Taillon's second one this week also finds the Reds away from their hitter-friendly home.
player headshot
David Peterson SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
70%
You heard me say there's no better matchup than the Rockies on the road, right? Efficiency was a problem for David Peterson earlier this season, but he's been going six innings more consistently and generally keeping runs off the board by putting the ball on the ground at a 58 percent rate.
player headshot
Luis Ortiz SP
CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
37%
The Guardians seem to have worked their magic again, plucking a boring pitcher out of the Pirates organization and turning him into a legitimate bat-misser. Luis Ortiz has at least seven strikeouts in five of his past eight starts, good for 11.4 K/9 during that stretch, and is facing an Angels team that's second in strikeouts so far.
player headshot
Erick Fedde SP
STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 32
Matchups
at BAL, at TEX
Rostered
60%
Erick Fedde's game log isn't as impressive as his 3.77 ERA would have you believe, and for the sake of your own sanity, don't you dare look at his ERA estimators. But there's a good chance he comes through against two lineups that rank in the bottom six in runs scored, as the Orioles and Rangers do.
player headshot
Cade Horton SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #22 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
49%
Do I have to repeat myself about the Rockies on the road? Recent call-up Cade Horton, who's now three appearances into his major-league career, is another blessed with that matchup. His latest outing was his longest yet (5 1/3 innings) and saw him up his whiff rate by working in a changeup more.