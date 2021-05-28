I'm not going to sugarcoat this: It's bad, y'all.
There are a couple of genuinely exciting starting pitcher streamers, but man, they're just barely slipping in under the 80 percent roster limit, meaning it's likely they're already spoken for in your league.
By about No. 5, I'm already having to stretch, but 5-8 I can at least sort of get behind. As for Nos. 9 and 10, I just ... man. It wouldn't be me.
But the assignment is to find 10 sleeper pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, so 10 names is what I've provided here, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
- We talk Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease, Lucas Sims and two-start pitchers for Week 10 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Rich Hill SP
TB Tampa Bay • Age: 41
Coming off the best start of his career and a terrific six-start stretch overall, he's about to get scooped up everywhere for these two starts. And if he delivers on him, we won't be seeing him on this list again.
Alek Manoah SP
TOR Toronto • #6 • Age: 23
His debut Thursday continued his dominance from spring training and Triple-A, making him an easy call with a matchup so favorable.
Luis Garcia SP
HOU Houston • #77 • Age: 24
The matchups are kind of scary, but it's two for the price of one. He did just deliver his best start against the Dodgers last time out and got a vote of confidence from manager Dusty Baker, who chose to keep him in the rotation over Cristian Javier.
Dylan Bundy SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #37 • Age: 28
We'll see if he rights the ship over the weekend after a brutal three-start stretch, but assuming he's not a total disaster, you could chance it with this matchup. I still believe in the skill set.
OAK Oakland • #32 • Age: 27
Some polarizing matchups here. Given where he'll be making that second start, he'll really need to deliver against the Mariners, as he did in his last start. The whiffs and velocity were both down in that one, though.
Mike Minor SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 33
He's really taken to missing bats in his past two starts. Granted, only one of them delivered a positive outcome. Still, your eyes should light up whenever you see the Pirates listed in a two-start week.
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 32
The underlying numbers are reason for skepticism, but it's nonetheless true that he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven straight, striking out more than a batter per inning during that stretch. And he's facing two bottom-five offenses this week.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
He just got clocked against the Rays on Thursday, but has been pretty steady overall. This matchup is more favorable, obviously, but you can tell we're running out of options.
BOS Boston • #43 • Age: 33
Would I do it? No, but he generally pitches deep into games and has a great offense backing him. He actually hasn't had a bad start since April either.
John Gant SP
STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 28
The 1.81 ERA will inspire more confidence than the 1.57 WHIP. Reconciliation between those two numbers is coming, but he's able to stay competitive thanks to a high ground-ball rate.