Hayden Birdsong RP SF San Francisco • #60 • Age: 23 Matchups at DET, at MIA Rostered 58% The converted reliever has fortunately given us one start to go on already, and it was everything we had hoped to see over five innings of work. As long as Hayden Birdsong can find the strike zone, the stuff should play, and with one of his two matchups this week being against the Marlins, now seems like a fine time to give him a whirl.

Ryan Weathers SP MIA Miami • #35 • Age: 25 Matchups at SD, vs. SF Rostered 61% Two starts into his return from a season-opening flexor strain, Ryan Weathers' fastball has played up like it was in spring training, with a couple more miles per hour and inches of induced vertical break. The two starts were back-to-back one-run efforts against the mighty Cubs lineup, so his matchups against the Padres and the Giants this week shouldn't give you pause.

Drew Rasmussen SP TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 74% Drew Rasmussen seems to have found his way out of a little rough patch and remains a ratios darling thanks to his plus control and ground-ball skills. His outings tend to be on the shorter side, but he should keep the damage at a minimum against a depleted Twins lineup this week.

Dustin May SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #85 • Age: 27 Matchup at CLE Rostered 70% Dustin May has thrown six-plus innings four times already this year, showing better length than most would have credited him for coming into the year. If he keeps doing that, his 2-4 record will get turned around soon enough with the Dodgers offense backing him, and the reversal could begin this week against a suspect Guardians lineup.

Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 74% After a 10-strikeout effort last time out, Tylor Megill boasts a 12.4 K/9 rate on the year, which is frankly too good to believe given his 10.9 percent swinging-strike rate. He's as available as he is because he's regularly pulled shy of five innings, severely limiting his win potential, but I have a feeling he'll come through against a bottom-of-the-barrel White Sox lineup this week.

Jameson Taillon SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. COL, vs. CIN Rostered 76% Jameson Taillon is vulnerable to home runs and no one's idea of a bat-misser, but his strike-throwing makes him a good bet to work deep into the starts in which he keeps the bats at bay, which explains why he already has six quality starts on the year. There is no easier matchup than the Rockies on the road, and Taillon's second one this week also finds the Reds away from their hitter-friendly home.

David Peterson SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 70% You heard me say there's no better matchup than the Rockies on the road, right? Efficiency was a problem for David Peterson earlier this season, but he's been going six innings more consistently and generally keeping runs off the board by putting the ball on the ground at a 57 percent rate.

Luis Ortiz SP CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 37% The Guardians seem to have worked their magic again, plucking a boring pitcher out of the Pirates organization and turning him into a legitimate bat-misser. Luis Ortiz has at least seven strikeouts in five of his past seven starts, good for 12.2 K/9 during that stretch, and is facing an Angels team that's second in strikeouts so far.

Erick Fedde SP STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups at BAL, at TEX Rostered 60% Erick Fedde's game log isn't as impressive as his 3.77 ERA would have you believe, and for the sake of your own sanity, don't you dare look at his ERA estimators. But there's a good chance he comes through against two lineups that rank in the bottom six in runs scored, as the Orioles and Rangers do.