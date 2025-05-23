cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 26-June 1), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Taj Bradley and Bowden Francis.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
2
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
4
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
SEA
Seattle
5
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
COL
Colorado
6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
Advisable in most cases
7
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
BOS
Boston
8
H. Birdsong RP SF Hayden Birdsong RP SF
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIA
Miami
9
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
10
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
11
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
12
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
Better left for points leagues
13
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
HOU
Houston
14
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
HOU
Houston
15
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
J. Sears SP ATH JP Sears SP ATH
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
No thanks
17
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
18
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
19
R. Nelson RP ARI Ryne Nelson RP ARI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
WAS
Washington
20
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
21
L. Evans SP SEA Logan Evans SP SEA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
22
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
DET
Detroit
23
A. Heaney SP PIT Andrew Heaney SP PIT
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
24
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
KC
Kansas City
25
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
26
A. Houser SP CHW Adrian Houser SP CHW
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
27
R. Yarbrough RP NYY Ryan Yarbrough RP NYY
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
28
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
29
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
30
C. Palmquist SP COL Carson Palmquist SP COL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets