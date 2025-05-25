Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 26-June 1), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Taj Bradley and Bowden Francis.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
|2
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|3
|4
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|6
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|7
H. Birdsong RP SF Hayden Birdsong RP SF
|
@
|
@
|8
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|9
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|10
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|11
|12
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|13
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|14
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|15
|16
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|17
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|18
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|19
R. Nelson RP ARI Ryne Nelson RP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
L. Evans SP SEA Logan Evans SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|22
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
C. Morton SP BAL Charlie Morton SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|25
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
|28
R. Yarbrough RP NYY Ryan Yarbrough RP NYY
|
@
|
@
|29
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|30
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|31
C. Palmquist SP COL Carson Palmquist SP COL
|
@
|
@