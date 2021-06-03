mike-trout-10.png
It's the start of a new month in Fantasy Baseball, so that means it's time for arbitrary endpoints theater! Marcus Semien and Fernando Tatis were named the AL and NL players of the month by Major League Baseball Wednesday, while Rich Hill and Kevin Gausman were the pitchers of the month for their respective leagues. Adolis Garcia and Trevor Rogers were the top rookies of May, meanwhile. Congrats to all of them!

That's great if you had those guys on your team, but it doesn't actually mean all that much for their value moving forward. Months matter on the calendar, but the switch from one month to another doesn't actually mean anything in the real world -- it's not like May 1 hit and Gausman all of a sudden became a better pitcher, and he won't just magically become a worse pitcher now that it's June. 

Still, there can be some value in taking advantage of those arbitrary endpoints while the numbers are fresh in people's heads. So, before we get to my trade values charts for Week 10, here are five players to consider selling high on after their excellent May:

Walker Buehler

Buehler has pretty much been everything you could have hoped for so far, sporting a 2.66 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while actually averaging better than 6.0 innings per start for the first time in his career. And he appears to have picked up some tricks from new teammate Trevor Bauer, adding spin rate to his fastball despite a decline in average velocity. It all looks great for the would-be ace, right? Well, not necessarily. Buehler has a career-low strikeout rate right now, but it hasn't come with better quality of contact metrics; he has the worst barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and expected wOBA on contact of his career. It hasn't hurt him yet, but Buehler's 3.81 xERA and 3.58 FIP suggest he hasn't pitched nearly as well as his ERA suggests. I still think Buehler will be a very good pitcher moving forward, but I don't count him among the true aces in the league. 

Marcus Semien

All of a sudden, Semien's numbers look a lot like they did in his breakout 2019, though that's heavily weighted toward May when he hit .368/.429/.702. He had a .658 OPS at the end of April, by comparison. I do think Semien is a better hitter than his 2020 or his April numbers, but his strikeout rate is nearly double what it was in 2019, so I don't think he can keep this up, either. The Blue Jays are leaving their temporary home in Dunedin for the less-friendly confines of Buffalo, and I would expect Semien to cool off along with that trip up north. He's still a solid Fantasy option because he plays in an amazing lineup and provides speed and power, but he's not a superstar. I would swap him for Gleyber Torres if I got that chance. 

Adolis Garcia -- Garcia has been one of the best stories in baseball, and I think he's got a pretty good chance of being a must-start Fantasy outfielder moving forward. But there's going to be a drop off at some point. He has the seventh-highest swing rate on pitches outside of the strike zone and the 17th-lowest contact rate, a bad combination that has led to the eighth-highest swinging strike rate in the league. He's punished mistakes, but there are still adjustments opposing pitchers will make, and his aggressiveness is going to hold him back eventually. Again, I still expect Garcia to be a good Fantasy player moving forward, especially with his combination of power and speed. But I think he's more likely to hit .250 or worse than sustain his current batting average, and I don't think he'll remain among the leaguers in homers either. One move to consider making: Offering Garcia for someone like Byron Buxton or George Springer plus another player. 

Casey Mize

I liked Mize as a breakout candidate coming into the season, but I've been mostly discouraged by what I've seen so far despite the 3.28 ERA. He's got a deep and varied repertoire that helps keep opposing hitters off balance, but there's an alarming lack of strikeouts in the profile -- 20.1% to date, in the 26th percentile among starters. The problem is, while Mize does have five pitches, he doesn't necessarily have a great putaway pitch -- his splitter has the lowest whiff rate among pitchers who have thrown enough to qualify for BaseballSavant's leaderboards, while his slider is in the 32nd percentile in whiff rate and his curveball is just in the 40th percentile. Mize is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts but he still has a below-average strikeout rate in those six starts, and this feels like the perfect time to try to sell him. It wouldn't be a surprise if whoever does have Mize by the end of this month may be looking to drop him by then. 

Domingo German

I'm not sure how high the perceived value for German actually is at this point, but he did just finish May with a 2.40 ERA and sports a 3.27 mark for the season, so there may be someone willing to give you something of value for him. I would try to take it because German is another player I wouldn't be surprised was waiver wire fodder before long. I'm not saying that will definitely happen, but German seems like a pretty average pitcher to me -- he does an excellent job of limiting walks, but he's about average or a little worse when it comes to strikeouts and quality of contact allowed, and he's got a pretty mediocre defense behind him in a pretty bad park for pitchers to boot. I'm viewing German as a pretty fringe starter -- someone I'm willing to use against the right matchups, but not necessarily a must-start guy. If someone out there views him like that, now's your best chance to sell.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 10:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Gerrit Cole51
Jacob deGrom501
Ronald Acuna48
Shane Bieber47-1
Juan Soto46
Mookie Betts43-1
Fernando Tatis423
Jose Ramirez42
Trevor Bauer40
Yu Darvish40
Max Scherzer40
Vladimir Guerrero409
Freddie Freeman39-2
Bryce Harper38-1
Trea Turner38
Brandon Woodruff375
Xander Bogaerts36
Aaron Nola36
Tyler Glasnow35
Manny Machado34-2
Corbin Burnes33
Lucas Giolito33
Trevor Story32-5
Anthony Rendon32
Clayton Kershaw32
Jack Flaherty32
Alex Bregman32
Lance Lynn31
Rafael Devers30
Zack Wheeler304
Cody Bellinger282
Aaron Judge282
Francisco Lindor27-2
Walker Buehler26-2
Kyle Tucker25
Bo Bichette25
Ketel Marte25
Christian Yelich25
Nolan Arenado25
J.D. Martinez253
Jose Altuve24
Whit Merrifield24
Joe Musgrove24
Mike Trout23
Shohei Ohtani (DH)23
Ozzie Albies23
Jose Abreu232
Kris Bryant233
Tim Anderson22
Hyun-Jin Ryu22
Nick Castellanos223
Sandy Alcantara21
Kenta Maeda20-7
Zack Greinke20
Charlie Morton20
Kyle Hendricks20
Jose Berrios19-2
Yordan Alvarez19
Giancarlo Stanton193
Pete Alonso18
Ian Anderson18
Max Muncy184
Julio Urias17
Paul Goldschmidt17
Blake Snell16-4
DJ LeMahieu16-2
Nelson Cruz16
Josh Hader16
Sonny Gray16
J.T. Realmuto16
Corey Seager16
Kevin Gausman162
George Springer15
Pablo Lopez15
Austin Meadows15
Liam Hendriks14
Trent Grisham14
Starling Marte147
Edwin Diaz13
John Means13
Gleyber Torres13
Freddy Peralta13
Carlos Correa13
Max Fried13
Matt Olson13
Carlos Rodon133
Jesse Winker134
Anthony Rizzo12-3
Aroldis Chapman12
Carlos Santana12
Jesus Luzardo122
Shohei Ohtani (SP)11
Teoscar Hernandez11
Javier Baez11
Charlie Blackmon11
Byron Buxton10
Randy Arozarena10
Alex Verdugo10
Kenley Jansen10
Trevor Rogers10
Salvador Perez10
Mitch Haniger10
Mike Yastrzemski10
Yoan Moncada102
Luis Castillo9
Luke Voit9-6
Tyler Mahle9-2
Eugenio Suarez9-1
Mark Melancon9
Josh Donaldson9
Raisel Iglesias9
Wil Myers9
Adalberto Mondesi9
Austin Riley92
Marcus Semien9
Dylan Bundy8-5
Brandon Lowe8-1
Jazz Chisholm8
Craig Kimbrel8
Lourdes Gurriel8
Hector Neris8
Trey Mancini8
Matt Chapman8
Willson Contreras8
Michael Brantley8
Zach Eflin8
Ryan McMahon8
Rhys Hoskins8
Marcus Stroman8
Aaron Civale8
Robbie Ray8
Ke'Bryan Hayes85
Jarred Kelenic7-2
Dansby Swanson7
Eric Hosmer7
Eddie Rosario7
Jared Walsh7
Gio Urshela7
Will Smith (C)7
Will Smith (RP)7
Emmanuel Clase7
Chris Paddack7
Frankie Montas7
Cavan Biggio7
Alex Wood74
Lance McCullers6-7
Eduardo Rodriguez6-2
Zach Plesac6-1
Adolis Garcia6
Willie Calhoun6
Joey Gallo6
Yasmani Grandal6
Mike Moustakas6
Max Kepler6
Yermin Mercedes6
Yusei Kikuchi6
Dallas Keuchel6
Jameson Taillon5-1
Marco Gonzales5-1
Justin Turner5
Alex Reyes5
Mark Canha5
Yuli Gurriel5
Patrick Corbin5
Ryan Pressly5
Dylan Carlson5
Christian Vazquez5
Griffin Canning5
Michael Pineda5
Adam Wainwright5
Matt Barnes5
Nico Hoerner5
Carson Kelly51
Jose Urquidy52
Framber Valdez52
Stephen Strasburg4-6
Michael Conforto4-4
Sixto Sanchez4-2
Jeff McNeil4-1
Joey Votto4-1
Ramon Laureano4
Omar Narvaez4
Nick Solak4
Jake Cronenworth4
Jonathan Villar4
Bryan Reynolds4
Garrett Hampson4
Wander Franco4
Dominic Smith4
Anthony Santander4
Sean Manaea4
Avisail Garcia41
Rich Hill42
Dylan Cease43
Diego Castillo3-2
Dinelson Lamet3-1
Isiah Kiner-Falefa3
Tommy Edman3
Raimel Tapia3
Kolten Wong3
Cedric Mullins3
James Karinchak3
Tyler Naquin3
Alex Kirilloff3
Adbert Alzolay3
Luis Severino3
Brady Singer3
Brendan Rodgers3
Andrew Benintendi3
Andrew Heaney3
Jorge Polanco3
Carlos Carrasco3
Anthony DeSclafani3
Michael Kopech3
Jordan Montgomery3
Shane McClanahan3
Gavin Lux31
Tony Gonsolin31
Amed Rosario31
German Marquez31
Tarik Skubal32
Casey Mize32
Luis Garcia33
Noah Syndergaard2-2
Lou Trivino2-1
Michael Fulmer2
Brad Hand2
Andrew Vaughn2
Ryan Mountcastle2
Nate Lowe2
Kendall Graveman2
Jean Segura2
Didi Gregorius2
Kyle Schwarber2
Chris Sale2
Josh Staumont2
Nick Senzel2
Yimi Garcia2
Ty France2
Cesar Hernandez2
Mike Minor2
Matthew Boyd2
Jake Diekman2
Alec Bohm2
Josh Bell2
Joey Wendle2
Tommy Pham2
Jesus Aguilar2
Clint Frazier2
Drew Smyly2
Madison Bumgarner2
Manuel Margot2
Domingo German2
Jed Lowrie2
Ian Happ21
Taylor Rogers21
Gary Sanchez21
Logan Gilbert21
Zac Gallen21
Buster Posey22
Josh Rojas22

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Ronald Acuna43
Fernando Tatis420
Juan Soto41
Gerrit Cole41
Jacob deGrom402
Mookie Betts39-1
Trea Turner39
Jose Ramirez38
Shane Bieber38
Bryce Harper34-1
Vladimir Guerrero345
Trevor Bauer33
Max Scherzer33
Yu Darvish33
Freddie Freeman32-2
Xander Bogaerts32
Trevor Story31-5
Brandon Woodruff315
Manny Machado30-2
Tyler Glasnow29
Anthony Rendon28
Aaron Nola28
Corbin Burnes28
J.D. Martinez283
Tim Anderson27
Clayton Kershaw27
Lucas Giolito27
Cody Bellinger272
Jack Flaherty26
Byron Buxton26
Rafael Devers26
Alex Bregman26
Zack Wheeler264
Francisco Lindor25-2
Whit Merrifield25
Kyle Tucker25
Kris Bryant253
Lance Lynn24
Walker Buehler23-2
Bo Bichette23
Christian Yelich23
Ketel Marte23
Aaron Judge231
Giancarlo Stanton233
Ozzie Albies22
Mike Trout22
Nick Castellanos223
Jose Altuve21
Nolan Arenado21
Jose Abreu212
Shohei Ohtani (DH)20
Adalberto Mondesi20
Pete Alonso20
Joe Musgrove20
Starling Marte207
Yordan Alvarez19
Nelson Cruz18
Corey Seager18
Hyun-Jin Ryu17
Julio Urias17
Sandy Alcantara17
Max Muncy174
DJ LeMahieu16-1
Josh Hader16
Edwin Diaz16
Liam Hendriks16
Paul Goldschmidt16
Teoscar Hernandez16
Trent Grisham16
Carlos Rodon163
Javier Baez15
Zack Greinke15
J.T. Realmuto15
Pablo Lopez15
Austin Meadows15
Kyle Hendricks15
Charlie Morton15
Kevin Gausman152
Matt Olson14
George Springer14
Aroldis Chapman14
Ramon Laureano14
Ian Anderson14
Yoan Moncada142
Jesse Winker144
Kenta Maeda13-8
Jose Berrios13-2
Gleyber Torres13
Randy Arozarena13
Alex Verdugo13
Sonny Gray13
John Means13
Kenley Jansen13
Trevor Rogers12
Carlos Correa12
Salvador Perez12
Max Fried12
Lourdes Gurriel12
Craig Kimbrel12
Freddy Peralta12
Ke'Bryan Hayes125
Shohei Ohtani (SP)11
Eddie Rosario11
Raisel Iglesias11
Charlie Blackmon11
Mitch Haniger11
Matt Chapman11
Jazz Chisholm11
Jarred Kelenic10-2
Brandon Lowe10-1
Wil Myers10
Brad Hand10
Willson Contreras10
Joey Gallo10
Jared Walsh10
Mark Melancon10
Trey Mancini10
Jesus Luzardo102
Luke Voit9-6
Blake Snell9-4
Anthony Rizzo9-3
Marcus Semien9
Michael Brantley9
Josh Donaldson9
Mike Moustakas9
Gio Urshela9
Zach Eflin9
Ryan McMahon9
Luis Castillo8
Dylan Bundy8-3
Eugenio Suarez8-1
Justin Turner8
Robbie Ray8
Ryan Pressly8
Eric Hosmer8
Rhys Hoskins8
Will Smith (RP)8
Alex Reyes8
Will Smith (C)8
Dylan Carlson8
Marcus Stroman8
Aaron Civale8
Garrett Hampson8
Adolis Garcia8
Carlos Santana8
Victor Robles81
Austin Riley82
Alex Wood84
Tyler Mahle7-2
Zach Plesac7-1
Jeff McNeil7-1
Hector Neris7
Dansby Swanson7
Emmanuel Clase7
Dylan Cease73
Eduardo Rodriguez6-2
Yuli Gurriel6
Alec Bohm6
Tommy Edman6
Nick Solak6
Mark Canha6
Max Kepler6
Kolten Wong6
Christian Vazquez6
Jake Cronenworth6
Isiah Kiner-Falefa6
Willie Calhoun6
Didi Gregorius6
Mike Yastrzemski6
Nate Lowe6
Yermin Mercedes6
Cavan Biggio6
Wander Franco6
Ian Happ61
Carson Kelly61
Buster Posey62
Framber Valdez62
Josh Rojas62
Omar Narvaez5
Raimel Tapia5
Anthony Santander5
Chris Paddack5
Alex Kirilloff5
Andrew Benintendi5
Sean Manaea5
Matt Barnes5
Yusei Kikuchi5
Yasmani Grandal5
Cedric Mullins5
Dominic Smith5
Jonathan Villar5
Alek Manoah5
Gavin Lux51
Jose Urquidy52
Lance McCullers4-7
Michael Conforto4-4
Diego Castillo4-2
Jameson Taillon4-1
Nick Senzel4
Andrew Heaney4
Patrick Corbin4
Kendall Graveman4
Nick Madrigal4
Jean Segura4
Bryan Reynolds4
Tommy Pham4
James Karinchak4
Kyle Schwarber4
Frankie Montas4
C.J. Cron4
Griffin Canning4
Michael Pineda4
Adam Wainwright4
Kyle Lewis4
Jesus Aguilar4
Dallas Keuchel4
Clint Frazier4
Andrew Vaughn4
Luis Robert4
Tyler Naquin4
Luis Severino4
Taylor Rogers41
Gary Sanchez41
Avisail Garcia41
Zac Gallen41
Noah Syndergaard3-2
Jorge Polanco3
Carlos Carrasco3
Chris Sale3
Brady Singer3
Yimi Garcia3
Chris Taylor3
Ty France3
Drew Smyly3
Myles Straw3
Michael Kopech3
Brendan Rodgers3
Randal Grichuk3
Ian Kennedy3
Cesar Valdez3
Franmil Reyes3
Anthony DeSclafani3
Jo Adell3
Adbert Alzolay3
German Marquez31
Amed Rosario31
Rich Hill32
Tarik Skubal32
Casey Mize32
Luis Garcia33
Luis Garcia33
Luis Garcia33
Stephen Strasburg2-6
Sixto Sanchez2-2
Joey Votto2-1
Lou Trivino2-1
Jorge Soler2-1
Marco Gonzales2-1
Ryan Mountcastle2
Josh Bell2
Cesar Hernandez2
Mike Minor2
Chris Bassitt2
Josh Staumont2
Michael Fulmer2
Nathan Eovaldi2
Matthew Boyd2
Eduardo Escobar2
Jordan Montgomery2
A.J. Pollock2
Tony Gonsolin21
Logan Gilbert21
Tyler O'Neill21