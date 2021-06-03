It's the start of a new month in Fantasy Baseball, so that means it's time for arbitrary endpoints theater! Marcus Semien and Fernando Tatis were named the AL and NL players of the month by Major League Baseball Wednesday, while Rich Hill and Kevin Gausman were the pitchers of the month for their respective leagues. Adolis Garcia and Trevor Rogers were the top rookies of May, meanwhile. Congrats to all of them!
That's great if you had those guys on your team, but it doesn't actually mean all that much for their value moving forward. Months matter on the calendar, but the switch from one month to another doesn't actually mean anything in the real world -- it's not like May 1 hit and Gausman all of a sudden became a better pitcher, and he won't just magically become a worse pitcher now that it's June.
Still, there can be some value in taking advantage of those arbitrary endpoints while the numbers are fresh in people's heads. So, before we get to my trade values charts for Week 10, here are five players to consider selling high on after their excellent May:
Walker Buehler
Buehler has pretty much been everything you could have hoped for so far, sporting a 2.66 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while actually averaging better than 6.0 innings per start for the first time in his career. And he appears to have picked up some tricks from new teammate Trevor Bauer, adding spin rate to his fastball despite a decline in average velocity. It all looks great for the would-be ace, right? Well, not necessarily. Buehler has a career-low strikeout rate right now, but it hasn't come with better quality of contact metrics; he has the worst barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and expected wOBA on contact of his career. It hasn't hurt him yet, but Buehler's 3.81 xERA and 3.58 FIP suggest he hasn't pitched nearly as well as his ERA suggests. I still think Buehler will be a very good pitcher moving forward, but I don't count him among the true aces in the league.
Marcus Semien
All of a sudden, Semien's numbers look a lot like they did in his breakout 2019, though that's heavily weighted toward May when he hit .368/.429/.702. He had a .658 OPS at the end of April, by comparison. I do think Semien is a better hitter than his 2020 or his April numbers, but his strikeout rate is nearly double what it was in 2019, so I don't think he can keep this up, either. The Blue Jays are leaving their temporary home in Dunedin for the less-friendly confines of Buffalo, and I would expect Semien to cool off along with that trip up north. He's still a solid Fantasy option because he plays in an amazing lineup and provides speed and power, but he's not a superstar. I would swap him for Gleyber Torres if I got that chance.
Adolis Garcia -- Garcia has been one of the best stories in baseball, and I think he's got a pretty good chance of being a must-start Fantasy outfielder moving forward. But there's going to be a drop off at some point. He has the seventh-highest swing rate on pitches outside of the strike zone and the 17th-lowest contact rate, a bad combination that has led to the eighth-highest swinging strike rate in the league. He's punished mistakes, but there are still adjustments opposing pitchers will make, and his aggressiveness is going to hold him back eventually. Again, I still expect Garcia to be a good Fantasy player moving forward, especially with his combination of power and speed. But I think he's more likely to hit .250 or worse than sustain his current batting average, and I don't think he'll remain among the leaguers in homers either. One move to consider making: Offering Garcia for someone like Byron Buxton or George Springer plus another player.
Casey Mize
I liked Mize as a breakout candidate coming into the season, but I've been mostly discouraged by what I've seen so far despite the 3.28 ERA. He's got a deep and varied repertoire that helps keep opposing hitters off balance, but there's an alarming lack of strikeouts in the profile -- 20.1% to date, in the 26th percentile among starters. The problem is, while Mize does have five pitches, he doesn't necessarily have a great putaway pitch -- his splitter has the lowest whiff rate among pitchers who have thrown enough to qualify for BaseballSavant's leaderboards, while his slider is in the 32nd percentile in whiff rate and his curveball is just in the 40th percentile. Mize is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts but he still has a below-average strikeout rate in those six starts, and this feels like the perfect time to try to sell him. It wouldn't be a surprise if whoever does have Mize by the end of this month may be looking to drop him by then.
Domingo German
I'm not sure how high the perceived value for German actually is at this point, but he did just finish May with a 2.40 ERA and sports a 3.27 mark for the season, so there may be someone willing to give you something of value for him. I would try to take it because German is another player I wouldn't be surprised was waiver wire fodder before long. I'm not saying that will definitely happen, but German seems like a pretty average pitcher to me -- he does an excellent job of limiting walks, but he's about average or a little worse when it comes to strikeouts and quality of contact allowed, and he's got a pretty mediocre defense behind him in a pretty bad park for pitchers to boot. I'm viewing German as a pretty fringe starter -- someone I'm willing to use against the right matchups, but not necessarily a must-start guy. If someone out there views him like that, now's your best chance to sell.
Here are my updated trade values for Week 10:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Gerrit Cole
|51
|
|Jacob deGrom
|50
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|48
|
|Shane Bieber
|47
|-1
|Juan Soto
|46
|
|Mookie Betts
|43
|-1
|Fernando Tatis
|42
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|42
|
|Trevor Bauer
|40
|
|Yu Darvish
|40
|
|Max Scherzer
|40
|
|Vladimir Guerrero
|40
|9
|Freddie Freeman
|39
|-2
|Bryce Harper
|38
|-1
|Trea Turner
|38
|
|Brandon Woodruff
|37
|5
|Xander Bogaerts
|36
|
|Aaron Nola
|36
|
|Tyler Glasnow
|35
|
|Manny Machado
|34
|-2
|Corbin Burnes
|33
|
|Lucas Giolito
|33
|
|Trevor Story
|32
|-5
|Anthony Rendon
|32
|
|Clayton Kershaw
|32
|
|Jack Flaherty
|32
|
|Alex Bregman
|32
|
|Lance Lynn
|31
|
|Rafael Devers
|30
|
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|4
|Cody Bellinger
|28
|2
|Aaron Judge
|28
|2
|Francisco Lindor
|27
|-2
|Walker Buehler
|26
|-2
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Bo Bichette
|25
|
|Ketel Marte
|25
|
|Christian Yelich
|25
|
|Nolan Arenado
|25
|
|J.D. Martinez
|25
|3
|Jose Altuve
|24
|
|Whit Merrifield
|24
|
|Joe Musgrove
|24
|
|Mike Trout
|23
|
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|23
|
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|
|Jose Abreu
|23
|2
|Kris Bryant
|23
|3
|Tim Anderson
|22
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|22
|
|Nick Castellanos
|22
|3
|Sandy Alcantara
|21
|
|Kenta Maeda
|20
|-7
|Zack Greinke
|20
|
|Charlie Morton
|20
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|20
|
|Jose Berrios
|19
|-2
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|19
|3
|Pete Alonso
|18
|
|Ian Anderson
|18
|
|Max Muncy
|18
|4
|Julio Urias
|17
|
|Paul Goldschmidt
|17
|
|Blake Snell
|16
|-4
|DJ LeMahieu
|16
|-2
|Nelson Cruz
|16
|
|Josh Hader
|16
|
|Sonny Gray
|16
|
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|
|Corey Seager
|16
|
|Kevin Gausman
|16
|2
|George Springer
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Austin Meadows
|15
|
|Liam Hendriks
|14
|
|Trent Grisham
|14
|
|Starling Marte
|14
|7
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|
|John Means
|13
|
|Gleyber Torres
|13
|
|Freddy Peralta
|13
|
|Carlos Correa
|13
|
|Max Fried
|13
|
|Matt Olson
|13
|
|Carlos Rodon
|13
|3
|Jesse Winker
|13
|4
|Anthony Rizzo
|12
|-3
|Aroldis Chapman
|12
|
|Carlos Santana
|12
|
|Jesus Luzardo
|12
|2
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|11
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|11
|
|Javier Baez
|11
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|11
|
|Byron Buxton
|10
|
|Randy Arozarena
|10
|
|Alex Verdugo
|10
|
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|
|Trevor Rogers
|10
|
|Salvador Perez
|10
|
|Mitch Haniger
|10
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|10
|
|Yoan Moncada
|10
|2
|Luis Castillo
|9
|
|Luke Voit
|9
|-6
|Tyler Mahle
|9
|-2
|Eugenio Suarez
|9
|-1
|Mark Melancon
|9
|
|Josh Donaldson
|9
|
|Raisel Iglesias
|9
|
|Wil Myers
|9
|
|Adalberto Mondesi
|9
|
|Austin Riley
|9
|2
|Marcus Semien
|9
|
|Dylan Bundy
|8
|-5
|Brandon Lowe
|8
|-1
|Jazz Chisholm
|8
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|8
|
|Lourdes Gurriel
|8
|
|Hector Neris
|8
|
|Trey Mancini
|8
|
|Matt Chapman
|8
|
|Willson Contreras
|8
|
|Michael Brantley
|8
|
|Zach Eflin
|8
|
|Ryan McMahon
|8
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Aaron Civale
|8
|
|Robbie Ray
|8
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|8
|5
|Jarred Kelenic
|7
|-2
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|
|Eric Hosmer
|7
|
|Eddie Rosario
|7
|
|Jared Walsh
|7
|
|Gio Urshela
|7
|
|Will Smith (C)
|7
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|7
|
|Emmanuel Clase
|7
|
|Chris Paddack
|7
|
|Frankie Montas
|7
|
|Cavan Biggio
|7
|
|Alex Wood
|7
|4
|Lance McCullers
|6
|-7
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|6
|-2
|Zach Plesac
|6
|-1
|Adolis Garcia
|6
|
|Willie Calhoun
|6
|
|Joey Gallo
|6
|
|Yasmani Grandal
|6
|
|Mike Moustakas
|6
|
|Max Kepler
|6
|
|Yermin Mercedes
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|6
|
|Jameson Taillon
|5
|-1
|Marco Gonzales
|5
|-1
|Justin Turner
|5
|
|Alex Reyes
|5
|
|Mark Canha
|5
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|5
|
|Patrick Corbin
|5
|
|Ryan Pressly
|5
|
|Dylan Carlson
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez
|5
|
|Griffin Canning
|5
|
|Michael Pineda
|5
|
|Adam Wainwright
|5
|
|Matt Barnes
|5
|
|Nico Hoerner
|5
|
|Carson Kelly
|5
|1
|Jose Urquidy
|5
|2
|Framber Valdez
|5
|2
|Stephen Strasburg
|4
|-6
|Michael Conforto
|4
|-4
|Sixto Sanchez
|4
|-2
|Jeff McNeil
|4
|-1
|Joey Votto
|4
|-1
|Ramon Laureano
|4
|
|Omar Narvaez
|4
|
|Nick Solak
|4
|
|Jake Cronenworth
|4
|
|Jonathan Villar
|4
|
|Bryan Reynolds
|4
|
|Garrett Hampson
|4
|
|Wander Franco
|4
|
|Dominic Smith
|4
|
|Anthony Santander
|4
|
|Sean Manaea
|4
|
|Avisail Garcia
|4
|1
|Rich Hill
|4
|2
|Dylan Cease
|4
|3
|Diego Castillo
|3
|-2
|Dinelson Lamet
|3
|-1
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|3
|
|Tommy Edman
|3
|
|Raimel Tapia
|3
|
|Kolten Wong
|3
|
|Cedric Mullins
|3
|
|James Karinchak
|3
|
|Tyler Naquin
|3
|
|Alex Kirilloff
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Luis Severino
|3
|
|Brady Singer
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Andrew Benintendi
|3
|
|Andrew Heaney
|3
|
|Jorge Polanco
|3
|
|Carlos Carrasco
|3
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|3
|
|Michael Kopech
|3
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|
|Gavin Lux
|3
|1
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|1
|Amed Rosario
|3
|1
|German Marquez
|3
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|3
|2
|Casey Mize
|3
|2
|Luis Garcia
|3
|3
|Noah Syndergaard
|2
|-2
|Lou Trivino
|2
|-1
|Michael Fulmer
|2
|
|Brad Hand
|2
|
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|
|Ryan Mountcastle
|2
|
|Nate Lowe
|2
|
|Kendall Graveman
|2
|
|Jean Segura
|2
|
|Didi Gregorius
|2
|
|Kyle Schwarber
|2
|
|Chris Sale
|2
|
|Josh Staumont
|2
|
|Nick Senzel
|2
|
|Yimi Garcia
|2
|
|Ty France
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Mike Minor
|2
|
|Matthew Boyd
|2
|
|Jake Diekman
|2
|
|Alec Bohm
|2
|
|Josh Bell
|2
|
|Joey Wendle
|2
|
|Tommy Pham
|2
|
|Jesus Aguilar
|2
|
|Clint Frazier
|2
|
|Drew Smyly
|2
|
|Madison Bumgarner
|2
|
|Manuel Margot
|2
|
|Domingo German
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie
|2
|
|Ian Happ
|2
|1
|Taylor Rogers
|2
|1
|Gary Sanchez
|2
|1
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|1
|Zac Gallen
|2
|1
|Buster Posey
|2
|2
|Josh Rojas
|2
|2
Roto Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|
|Fernando Tatis
|42
|0
|Juan Soto
|41
|
|Gerrit Cole
|41
|
|Jacob deGrom
|40
|2
|Mookie Betts
|39
|-1
|Trea Turner
|39
|
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|
|Shane Bieber
|38
|
|Bryce Harper
|34
|-1
|Vladimir Guerrero
|34
|5
|Trevor Bauer
|33
|
|Max Scherzer
|33
|
|Yu Darvish
|33
|
|Freddie Freeman
|32
|-2
|Xander Bogaerts
|32
|
|Trevor Story
|31
|-5
|Brandon Woodruff
|31
|5
|Manny Machado
|30
|-2
|Tyler Glasnow
|29
|
|Anthony Rendon
|28
|
|Aaron Nola
|28
|
|Corbin Burnes
|28
|
|J.D. Martinez
|28
|3
|Tim Anderson
|27
|
|Clayton Kershaw
|27
|
|Lucas Giolito
|27
|
|Cody Bellinger
|27
|2
|Jack Flaherty
|26
|
|Byron Buxton
|26
|
|Rafael Devers
|26
|
|Alex Bregman
|26
|
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|4
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|-2
|Whit Merrifield
|25
|
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Kris Bryant
|25
|3
|Lance Lynn
|24
|
|Walker Buehler
|23
|-2
|Bo Bichette
|23
|
|Christian Yelich
|23
|
|Ketel Marte
|23
|
|Aaron Judge
|23
|1
|Giancarlo Stanton
|23
|3
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|
|Mike Trout
|22
|
|Nick Castellanos
|22
|3
|Jose Altuve
|21
|
|Nolan Arenado
|21
|
|Jose Abreu
|21
|2
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|20
|
|Adalberto Mondesi
|20
|
|Pete Alonso
|20
|
|Joe Musgrove
|20
|
|Starling Marte
|20
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Nelson Cruz
|18
|
|Corey Seager
|18
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|17
|
|Julio Urias
|17
|
|Sandy Alcantara
|17
|
|Max Muncy
|17
|4
|DJ LeMahieu
|16
|-1
|Josh Hader
|16
|
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|
|Liam Hendriks
|16
|
|Paul Goldschmidt
|16
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|
|Trent Grisham
|16
|
|Carlos Rodon
|16
|3
|Javier Baez
|15
|
|Zack Greinke
|15
|
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Austin Meadows
|15
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|15
|
|Charlie Morton
|15
|
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|2
|Matt Olson
|14
|
|George Springer
|14
|
|Aroldis Chapman
|14
|
|Ramon Laureano
|14
|
|Ian Anderson
|14
|
|Yoan Moncada
|14
|2
|Jesse Winker
|14
|4
|Kenta Maeda
|13
|-8
|Jose Berrios
|13
|-2
|Gleyber Torres
|13
|
|Randy Arozarena
|13
|
|Alex Verdugo
|13
|
|Sonny Gray
|13
|
|John Means
|13
|
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|
|Trevor Rogers
|12
|
|Carlos Correa
|12
|
|Salvador Perez
|12
|
|Max Fried
|12
|
|Lourdes Gurriel
|12
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|12
|
|Freddy Peralta
|12
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|12
|5
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|11
|
|Eddie Rosario
|11
|
|Raisel Iglesias
|11
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|11
|
|Mitch Haniger
|11
|
|Matt Chapman
|11
|
|Jazz Chisholm
|11
|
|Jarred Kelenic
|10
|-2
|Brandon Lowe
|10
|-1
|Wil Myers
|10
|
|Brad Hand
|10
|
|Willson Contreras
|10
|
|Joey Gallo
|10
|
|Jared Walsh
|10
|
|Mark Melancon
|10
|
|Trey Mancini
|10
|
|Jesus Luzardo
|10
|2
|Luke Voit
|9
|-6
|Blake Snell
|9
|-4
|Anthony Rizzo
|9
|-3
|Marcus Semien
|9
|
|Michael Brantley
|9
|
|Josh Donaldson
|9
|
|Mike Moustakas
|9
|
|Gio Urshela
|9
|
|Zach Eflin
|9
|
|Ryan McMahon
|9
|
|Luis Castillo
|8
|
|Dylan Bundy
|8
|-3
|Eugenio Suarez
|8
|-1
|Justin Turner
|8
|
|Robbie Ray
|8
|
|Ryan Pressly
|8
|
|Eric Hosmer
|8
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|8
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|8
|
|Alex Reyes
|8
|
|Will Smith (C)
|8
|
|Dylan Carlson
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Aaron Civale
|8
|
|Garrett Hampson
|8
|
|Adolis Garcia
|8
|
|Carlos Santana
|8
|
|Victor Robles
|8
|1
|Austin Riley
|8
|2
|Alex Wood
|8
|4
|Tyler Mahle
|7
|-2
|Zach Plesac
|7
|-1
|Jeff McNeil
|7
|-1
|Hector Neris
|7
|
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|
|Emmanuel Clase
|7
|
|Dylan Cease
|7
|3
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|6
|-2
|Yuli Gurriel
|6
|
|Alec Bohm
|6
|
|Tommy Edman
|6
|
|Nick Solak
|6
|
|Mark Canha
|6
|
|Max Kepler
|6
|
|Kolten Wong
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez
|6
|
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|6
|
|Willie Calhoun
|6
|
|Didi Gregorius
|6
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|6
|
|Nate Lowe
|6
|
|Yermin Mercedes
|6
|
|Cavan Biggio
|6
|
|Wander Franco
|6
|
|Ian Happ
|6
|1
|Carson Kelly
|6
|1
|Buster Posey
|6
|2
|Framber Valdez
|6
|2
|Josh Rojas
|6
|2
|Omar Narvaez
|5
|
|Raimel Tapia
|5
|
|Anthony Santander
|5
|
|Chris Paddack
|5
|
|Alex Kirilloff
|5
|
|Andrew Benintendi
|5
|
|Sean Manaea
|5
|
|Matt Barnes
|5
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|
|Yasmani Grandal
|5
|
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|
|Dominic Smith
|5
|
|Jonathan Villar
|5
|
|Alek Manoah
|5
|
|Gavin Lux
|5
|1
|Jose Urquidy
|5
|2
|Lance McCullers
|4
|-7
|Michael Conforto
|4
|-4
|Diego Castillo
|4
|-2
|Jameson Taillon
|4
|-1
|Nick Senzel
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney
|4
|
|Patrick Corbin
|4
|
|Kendall Graveman
|4
|
|Nick Madrigal
|4
|
|Jean Segura
|4
|
|Bryan Reynolds
|4
|
|Tommy Pham
|4
|
|James Karinchak
|4
|
|Kyle Schwarber
|4
|
|Frankie Montas
|4
|
|C.J. Cron
|4
|
|Griffin Canning
|4
|
|Michael Pineda
|4
|
|Adam Wainwright
|4
|
|Kyle Lewis
|4
|
|Jesus Aguilar
|4
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|4
|
|Clint Frazier
|4
|
|Andrew Vaughn
|4
|
|Luis Robert
|4
|
|Tyler Naquin
|4
|
|Luis Severino
|4
|
|Taylor Rogers
|4
|1
|Gary Sanchez
|4
|1
|Avisail Garcia
|4
|1
|Zac Gallen
|4
|1
|Noah Syndergaard
|3
|-2
|Jorge Polanco
|3
|
|Carlos Carrasco
|3
|
|Chris Sale
|3
|
|Brady Singer
|3
|
|Yimi Garcia
|3
|
|Chris Taylor
|3
|
|Ty France
|3
|
|Drew Smyly
|3
|
|Myles Straw
|3
|
|Michael Kopech
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Randal Grichuk
|3
|
|Ian Kennedy
|3
|
|Cesar Valdez
|3
|
|Franmil Reyes
|3
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|3
|
|Jo Adell
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|German Marquez
|3
|1
|Amed Rosario
|3
|1
|Rich Hill
|3
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|3
|2
|Casey Mize
|3
|2
|Luis Garcia
|3
|3
|Luis Garcia
|3
|3
|Luis Garcia
|3
|3
|Stephen Strasburg
|2
|-6
|Sixto Sanchez
|2
|-2
|Joey Votto
|2
|-1
|Lou Trivino
|2
|-1
|Jorge Soler
|2
|-1
|Marco Gonzales
|2
|-1
|Ryan Mountcastle
|2
|
|Josh Bell
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Mike Minor
|2
|
|Chris Bassitt
|2
|
|Josh Staumont
|2
|
|Michael Fulmer
|2
|
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|
|Matthew Boyd
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar
|2
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|2
|
|A.J. Pollock
|2
|
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|1
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|1
|Tyler O'Neill
|2
|1
