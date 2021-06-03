It's the start of a new month in Fantasy Baseball, so that means it's time for arbitrary endpoints theater! Marcus Semien and Fernando Tatis were named the AL and NL players of the month by Major League Baseball Wednesday, while Rich Hill and Kevin Gausman were the pitchers of the month for their respective leagues. Adolis Garcia and Trevor Rogers were the top rookies of May, meanwhile. Congrats to all of them!

That's great if you had those guys on your team, but it doesn't actually mean all that much for their value moving forward. Months matter on the calendar, but the switch from one month to another doesn't actually mean anything in the real world -- it's not like May 1 hit and Gausman all of a sudden became a better pitcher, and he won't just magically become a worse pitcher now that it's June.

Still, there can be some value in taking advantage of those arbitrary endpoints while the numbers are fresh in people's heads. So, before we get to my trade values charts for Week 10, here are five players to consider selling high on after their excellent May:

Buehler has pretty much been everything you could have hoped for so far, sporting a 2.66 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while actually averaging better than 6.0 innings per start for the first time in his career. And he appears to have picked up some tricks from new teammate Trevor Bauer, adding spin rate to his fastball despite a decline in average velocity. It all looks great for the would-be ace, right? Well, not necessarily. Buehler has a career-low strikeout rate right now, but it hasn't come with better quality of contact metrics; he has the worst barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and expected wOBA on contact of his career. It hasn't hurt him yet, but Buehler's 3.81 xERA and 3.58 FIP suggest he hasn't pitched nearly as well as his ERA suggests. I still think Buehler will be a very good pitcher moving forward, but I don't count him among the true aces in the league.

Marcus Semien

All of a sudden, Semien's numbers look a lot like they did in his breakout 2019, though that's heavily weighted toward May when he hit .368/.429/.702. He had a .658 OPS at the end of April, by comparison. I do think Semien is a better hitter than his 2020 or his April numbers, but his strikeout rate is nearly double what it was in 2019, so I don't think he can keep this up, either. The Blue Jays are leaving their temporary home in Dunedin for the less-friendly confines of Buffalo, and I would expect Semien to cool off along with that trip up north. He's still a solid Fantasy option because he plays in an amazing lineup and provides speed and power, but he's not a superstar. I would swap him for Gleyber Torres if I got that chance.

Adolis Garcia -- Garcia has been one of the best stories in baseball, and I think he's got a pretty good chance of being a must-start Fantasy outfielder moving forward. But there's going to be a drop off at some point. He has the seventh-highest swing rate on pitches outside of the strike zone and the 17th-lowest contact rate, a bad combination that has led to the eighth-highest swinging strike rate in the league. He's punished mistakes, but there are still adjustments opposing pitchers will make, and his aggressiveness is going to hold him back eventually. Again, I still expect Garcia to be a good Fantasy player moving forward, especially with his combination of power and speed. But I think he's more likely to hit .250 or worse than sustain his current batting average, and I don't think he'll remain among the leaguers in homers either. One move to consider making: Offering Garcia for someone like Byron Buxton or George Springer plus another player.

I liked Mize as a breakout candidate coming into the season, but I've been mostly discouraged by what I've seen so far despite the 3.28 ERA. He's got a deep and varied repertoire that helps keep opposing hitters off balance, but there's an alarming lack of strikeouts in the profile -- 20.1% to date, in the 26th percentile among starters. The problem is, while Mize does have five pitches, he doesn't necessarily have a great putaway pitch -- his splitter has the lowest whiff rate among pitchers who have thrown enough to qualify for BaseballSavant's leaderboards, while his slider is in the 32nd percentile in whiff rate and his curveball is just in the 40th percentile. Mize is riding a stretch of six straight quality starts but he still has a below-average strikeout rate in those six starts, and this feels like the perfect time to try to sell him. It wouldn't be a surprise if whoever does have Mize by the end of this month may be looking to drop him by then.

I'm not sure how high the perceived value for German actually is at this point, but he did just finish May with a 2.40 ERA and sports a 3.27 mark for the season, so there may be someone willing to give you something of value for him. I would try to take it because German is another player I wouldn't be surprised was waiver wire fodder before long. I'm not saying that will definitely happen, but German seems like a pretty average pitcher to me -- he does an excellent job of limiting walks, but he's about average or a little worse when it comes to strikeouts and quality of contact allowed, and he's got a pretty mediocre defense behind him in a pretty bad park for pitchers to boot. I'm viewing German as a pretty fringe starter -- someone I'm willing to use against the right matchups, but not necessarily a must-start guy. If someone out there views him like that, now's your best chance to sell.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 10:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Gerrit Cole 51

Jacob deGrom 50 1 Ronald Acuna 48

Shane Bieber 47 -1 Juan Soto 46

Mookie Betts 43 -1 Fernando Tatis 42 3 Jose Ramirez 42

Trevor Bauer 40

Yu Darvish 40

Max Scherzer 40

Vladimir Guerrero 40 9 Freddie Freeman 39 -2 Bryce Harper 38 -1 Trea Turner 38

Brandon Woodruff 37 5 Xander Bogaerts 36

Aaron Nola 36

Tyler Glasnow 35

Manny Machado 34 -2 Corbin Burnes 33

Lucas Giolito 33

Trevor Story 32 -5 Anthony Rendon 32

Clayton Kershaw 32

Jack Flaherty 32

Alex Bregman 32

Lance Lynn 31

Rafael Devers 30

Zack Wheeler 30 4 Cody Bellinger 28 2 Aaron Judge 28 2 Francisco Lindor 27 -2 Walker Buehler 26 -2 Kyle Tucker 25

Bo Bichette 25

Ketel Marte 25

Christian Yelich 25

Nolan Arenado 25

J.D. Martinez 25 3 Jose Altuve 24

Whit Merrifield 24

Joe Musgrove 24

Mike Trout 23

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 23

Ozzie Albies 23

Jose Abreu 23 2 Kris Bryant 23 3 Tim Anderson 22

Hyun-Jin Ryu 22

Nick Castellanos 22 3 Sandy Alcantara 21

Kenta Maeda 20 -7 Zack Greinke 20

Charlie Morton 20

Kyle Hendricks 20

Jose Berrios 19 -2 Yordan Alvarez 19

Giancarlo Stanton 19 3 Pete Alonso 18

Ian Anderson 18

Max Muncy 18 4 Julio Urias 17

Paul Goldschmidt 17

Blake Snell 16 -4 DJ LeMahieu 16 -2 Nelson Cruz 16

Josh Hader 16

Sonny Gray 16

J.T. Realmuto 16

Corey Seager 16

Kevin Gausman 16 2 George Springer 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Austin Meadows 15

Liam Hendriks 14

Trent Grisham 14

Starling Marte 14 7 Edwin Diaz 13

John Means 13

Gleyber Torres 13

Freddy Peralta 13

Carlos Correa 13

Max Fried 13

Matt Olson 13

Carlos Rodon 13 3 Jesse Winker 13 4 Anthony Rizzo 12 -3 Aroldis Chapman 12

Carlos Santana 12

Jesus Luzardo 12 2 Shohei Ohtani (SP) 11

Teoscar Hernandez 11

Javier Baez 11

Charlie Blackmon 11

Byron Buxton 10

Randy Arozarena 10

Alex Verdugo 10

Kenley Jansen 10

Trevor Rogers 10

Salvador Perez 10

Mitch Haniger 10

Mike Yastrzemski 10

Yoan Moncada 10 2 Luis Castillo 9

Luke Voit 9 -6 Tyler Mahle 9 -2 Eugenio Suarez 9 -1 Mark Melancon 9

Josh Donaldson 9

Raisel Iglesias 9

Wil Myers 9

Adalberto Mondesi 9

Austin Riley 9 2 Marcus Semien 9

Dylan Bundy 8 -5 Brandon Lowe 8 -1 Jazz Chisholm 8

Craig Kimbrel 8

Lourdes Gurriel 8

Hector Neris 8

Trey Mancini 8

Matt Chapman 8

Willson Contreras 8

Michael Brantley 8

Zach Eflin 8

Ryan McMahon 8

Rhys Hoskins 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Aaron Civale 8

Robbie Ray 8

Ke'Bryan Hayes 8 5 Jarred Kelenic 7 -2 Dansby Swanson 7

Eric Hosmer 7

Eddie Rosario 7

Jared Walsh 7

Gio Urshela 7

Will Smith (C) 7

Will Smith (RP) 7

Emmanuel Clase 7

Chris Paddack 7

Frankie Montas 7

Cavan Biggio 7

Alex Wood 7 4 Lance McCullers 6 -7 Eduardo Rodriguez 6 -2 Zach Plesac 6 -1 Adolis Garcia 6

Willie Calhoun 6

Joey Gallo 6

Yasmani Grandal 6

Mike Moustakas 6

Max Kepler 6

Yermin Mercedes 6

Yusei Kikuchi 6

Dallas Keuchel 6

Jameson Taillon 5 -1 Marco Gonzales 5 -1 Justin Turner 5

Alex Reyes 5

Mark Canha 5

Yuli Gurriel 5

Patrick Corbin 5

Ryan Pressly 5

Dylan Carlson 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Griffin Canning 5

Michael Pineda 5

Adam Wainwright 5

Matt Barnes 5

Nico Hoerner 5

Carson Kelly 5 1 Jose Urquidy 5 2 Framber Valdez 5 2 Stephen Strasburg 4 -6 Michael Conforto 4 -4 Sixto Sanchez 4 -2 Jeff McNeil 4 -1 Joey Votto 4 -1 Ramon Laureano 4

Omar Narvaez 4

Nick Solak 4

Jake Cronenworth 4

Jonathan Villar 4

Bryan Reynolds 4

Garrett Hampson 4

Wander Franco 4

Dominic Smith 4

Anthony Santander 4

Sean Manaea 4

Avisail Garcia 4 1 Rich Hill 4 2 Dylan Cease 4 3 Diego Castillo 3 -2 Dinelson Lamet 3 -1 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3

Tommy Edman 3

Raimel Tapia 3

Kolten Wong 3

Cedric Mullins 3

James Karinchak 3

Tyler Naquin 3

Alex Kirilloff 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Luis Severino 3

Brady Singer 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Andrew Benintendi 3

Andrew Heaney 3

Jorge Polanco 3

Carlos Carrasco 3

Anthony DeSclafani 3

Michael Kopech 3

Jordan Montgomery 3

Shane McClanahan 3

Gavin Lux 3 1 Tony Gonsolin 3 1 Amed Rosario 3 1 German Marquez 3 1 Tarik Skubal 3 2 Casey Mize 3 2 Luis Garcia 3 3 Noah Syndergaard 2 -2 Lou Trivino 2 -1 Michael Fulmer 2

Brad Hand 2

Andrew Vaughn 2

Ryan Mountcastle 2

Nate Lowe 2

Kendall Graveman 2

Jean Segura 2

Didi Gregorius 2

Kyle Schwarber 2

Chris Sale 2

Josh Staumont 2

Nick Senzel 2

Yimi Garcia 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Mike Minor 2

Matthew Boyd 2

Jake Diekman 2

Alec Bohm 2

Josh Bell 2

Joey Wendle 2

Tommy Pham 2

Jesus Aguilar 2

Clint Frazier 2

Drew Smyly 2

Madison Bumgarner 2

Manuel Margot 2

Domingo German 2

Jed Lowrie 2

Ian Happ 2 1 Taylor Rogers 2 1 Gary Sanchez 2 1 Logan Gilbert 2 1 Zac Gallen 2 1 Buster Posey 2 2 Josh Rojas 2 2

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna 43

Fernando Tatis 42 0 Juan Soto 41

Gerrit Cole 41

Jacob deGrom 40 2 Mookie Betts 39 -1 Trea Turner 39

Jose Ramirez 38

Shane Bieber 38

Bryce Harper 34 -1 Vladimir Guerrero 34 5 Trevor Bauer 33

Max Scherzer 33

Yu Darvish 33

Freddie Freeman 32 -2 Xander Bogaerts 32

Trevor Story 31 -5 Brandon Woodruff 31 5 Manny Machado 30 -2 Tyler Glasnow 29

Anthony Rendon 28

Aaron Nola 28

Corbin Burnes 28

J.D. Martinez 28 3 Tim Anderson 27

Clayton Kershaw 27

Lucas Giolito 27

Cody Bellinger 27 2 Jack Flaherty 26

Byron Buxton 26

Rafael Devers 26

Alex Bregman 26

Zack Wheeler 26 4 Francisco Lindor 25 -2 Whit Merrifield 25

Kyle Tucker 25

Kris Bryant 25 3 Lance Lynn 24

Walker Buehler 23 -2 Bo Bichette 23

Christian Yelich 23

Ketel Marte 23

Aaron Judge 23 1 Giancarlo Stanton 23 3 Ozzie Albies 22

Mike Trout 22

Nick Castellanos 22 3 Jose Altuve 21

Nolan Arenado 21

Jose Abreu 21 2 Shohei Ohtani (DH) 20

Adalberto Mondesi 20

Pete Alonso 20

Joe Musgrove 20

Starling Marte 20 7 Yordan Alvarez 19

Nelson Cruz 18

Corey Seager 18

Hyun-Jin Ryu 17

Julio Urias 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

Max Muncy 17 4 DJ LeMahieu 16 -1 Josh Hader 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Liam Hendriks 16

Paul Goldschmidt 16

Teoscar Hernandez 16

Trent Grisham 16

Carlos Rodon 16 3 Javier Baez 15

Zack Greinke 15

J.T. Realmuto 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Austin Meadows 15

Kyle Hendricks 15

Charlie Morton 15

Kevin Gausman 15 2 Matt Olson 14

George Springer 14

Aroldis Chapman 14

Ramon Laureano 14

Ian Anderson 14

Yoan Moncada 14 2 Jesse Winker 14 4 Kenta Maeda 13 -8 Jose Berrios 13 -2 Gleyber Torres 13

Randy Arozarena 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Sonny Gray 13

John Means 13

Kenley Jansen 13

Trevor Rogers 12

Carlos Correa 12

Salvador Perez 12

Max Fried 12

Lourdes Gurriel 12

Craig Kimbrel 12

Freddy Peralta 12

Ke'Bryan Hayes 12 5 Shohei Ohtani (SP) 11

Eddie Rosario 11

Raisel Iglesias 11

Charlie Blackmon 11

Mitch Haniger 11

Matt Chapman 11

Jazz Chisholm 11

Jarred Kelenic 10 -2 Brandon Lowe 10 -1 Wil Myers 10

Brad Hand 10

Willson Contreras 10

Joey Gallo 10

Jared Walsh 10

Mark Melancon 10

Trey Mancini 10

Jesus Luzardo 10 2 Luke Voit 9 -6 Blake Snell 9 -4 Anthony Rizzo 9 -3 Marcus Semien 9

Michael Brantley 9

Josh Donaldson 9

Mike Moustakas 9

Gio Urshela 9

Zach Eflin 9

Ryan McMahon 9

Luis Castillo 8

Dylan Bundy 8 -3 Eugenio Suarez 8 -1 Justin Turner 8

Robbie Ray 8

Ryan Pressly 8

Eric Hosmer 8

Rhys Hoskins 8

Will Smith (RP) 8

Alex Reyes 8

Will Smith (C) 8

Dylan Carlson 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Aaron Civale 8

Garrett Hampson 8

Adolis Garcia 8

Carlos Santana 8

Victor Robles 8 1 Austin Riley 8 2 Alex Wood 8 4 Tyler Mahle 7 -2 Zach Plesac 7 -1 Jeff McNeil 7 -1 Hector Neris 7

Dansby Swanson 7

Emmanuel Clase 7

Dylan Cease 7 3 Eduardo Rodriguez 6 -2 Yuli Gurriel 6

Alec Bohm 6

Tommy Edman 6

Nick Solak 6

Mark Canha 6

Max Kepler 6

Kolten Wong 6

Christian Vazquez 6

Jake Cronenworth 6

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 6

Willie Calhoun 6

Didi Gregorius 6

Mike Yastrzemski 6

Nate Lowe 6

Yermin Mercedes 6

Cavan Biggio 6

Wander Franco 6

Ian Happ 6 1 Carson Kelly 6 1 Buster Posey 6 2 Framber Valdez 6 2 Josh Rojas 6 2 Omar Narvaez 5

Raimel Tapia 5

Anthony Santander 5

Chris Paddack 5

Alex Kirilloff 5

Andrew Benintendi 5

Sean Manaea 5

Matt Barnes 5

Yusei Kikuchi 5

Yasmani Grandal 5

Cedric Mullins 5

Dominic Smith 5

Jonathan Villar 5

Alek Manoah 5

Gavin Lux 5 1 Jose Urquidy 5 2 Lance McCullers 4 -7 Michael Conforto 4 -4 Diego Castillo 4 -2 Jameson Taillon 4 -1 Nick Senzel 4

Andrew Heaney 4

Patrick Corbin 4

Kendall Graveman 4

Nick Madrigal 4

Jean Segura 4

Bryan Reynolds 4

Tommy Pham 4

James Karinchak 4

Kyle Schwarber 4

Frankie Montas 4

C.J. Cron 4

Griffin Canning 4

Michael Pineda 4

Adam Wainwright 4

Kyle Lewis 4

Jesus Aguilar 4

Dallas Keuchel 4

Clint Frazier 4

Andrew Vaughn 4

Luis Robert 4

Tyler Naquin 4

Luis Severino 4

Taylor Rogers 4 1 Gary Sanchez 4 1 Avisail Garcia 4 1 Zac Gallen 4 1 Noah Syndergaard 3 -2 Jorge Polanco 3

Carlos Carrasco 3

Chris Sale 3

Brady Singer 3

Yimi Garcia 3

Chris Taylor 3

Ty France 3

Drew Smyly 3

Myles Straw 3

Michael Kopech 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Randal Grichuk 3

Ian Kennedy 3

Cesar Valdez 3

Franmil Reyes 3

Anthony DeSclafani 3

Jo Adell 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

German Marquez 3 1 Amed Rosario 3 1 Rich Hill 3 2 Tarik Skubal 3 2 Casey Mize 3 2 Luis Garcia 3 3 Luis Garcia 3 3 Luis Garcia 3 3 Stephen Strasburg 2 -6 Sixto Sanchez 2 -2 Joey Votto 2 -1 Lou Trivino 2 -1 Jorge Soler 2 -1 Marco Gonzales 2 -1 Ryan Mountcastle 2

Josh Bell 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Mike Minor 2

Chris Bassitt 2

Josh Staumont 2

Michael Fulmer 2

Nathan Eovaldi 2

Matthew Boyd 2

Eduardo Escobar 2

Jordan Montgomery 2

A.J. Pollock 2

Tony Gonsolin 2 1 Logan Gilbert 2 1 Tyler O'Neill 2 1