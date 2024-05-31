Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups CIN3, @STL4 Fantasy Rostered 77% The Rockies begin Week 11 with three games at home, where Brenton Doyle is batting .330 with a .924 OPS, and will conclude it against the back of the Cardinals rotation, which features such stalwarts as Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Andre Pallante. He's cut down on his strikeouts enough this year to make good on his power and speed potential.

Jake Meyers CF HOU Houston • #6 • Age: 27 Matchups STL3, @LAA3 Rostered 35% If you haven't looked in on Jake Meyers' Statcast page in a while, you're in for a scarlet red surprise. He's lived up to his .299 xBA and .513 xSLG since claiming a regular spot in the lineup and should continue to live up to it with the Astros boasting the most favorable hitter matchups this week.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 29 Matchups CHW2, @CIN4 Rostered 70% With three home runs in his past five games, Ian Happ is showing signs of coming around at the plate, and this week may be enough to clinch it. It opens with two games against the White Sox's not-so-illustrious duo of Jake Woodford and Chris Flexen and concludes with four games at Great American Ball Park, where Happ has hit 17 home runs in just 49 career games.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups @COL3, CHC4 Rostered 55% TJ Friedl has made a quick return from a fractured thumb to reclaim his place atop the Reds lineup, and the timing couldn't be better with a trip to Coors Field coming up. The Reds then close out the week with four games at home, where Friedl hit two-thirds of his home runs last year.

Davis Schneider LF TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups BAL4, @OAK3 Rostered 47% Davis Schneider has made good on his sleeper potential in Week 10, which should give you confidence to stick with him in Week 11. Things could start out bumpy against the Orioles pitching staff, but then come the Athletics to close out what's one of the few seven-game schedules this week.

Nolan Gorman 2B STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups @HOU3, COL4 Rostered 62% The first of several Cardinals hitters worth considering with the team having the fourth-best hitter matchups, Nolan Gorman tends to hit his home runs in bunches and may be at the start of such a power binge with six homers in his past 15 games.

Matt Vierling 3B DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups @TEX3, MIL3 Rostered 23% Matt Vierling is playing close to every day with Kerry Carpenter sidelined by a back injury and is thriving with a greatly reduced ground-ball rate this year, having gone 8 for 14 with four homers in his past three games. The Tigers' matchups are pretty good, featuring pitchers such as Dane Dunning, Jose Urena, Robert Gasser and Bryse Wilson.

Masyn Winn SS STL St. Louis • Age: 22 Matchups @HOU3, COL4 Rostered 45% I've mentioned that the Cardinals have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week. I haven't mentioned that four of the five pitchers on tap are righties. That works to the benefit of Masyn Winn, who's batting .330 against right-handers this year even though he's a right-handed hitter. He also goes into the weekend with a 16-game hitting streak in which he's batting .377 (23 for 61).

Alec Burleson DH STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups @HOU3, COL4 Rostered 39% Like Winn, Alec Burleson thrives against right-handers, batting .324, but it's a little more understandable given that he's a left-handed hitter. With the way he's performed lately, batting .352 (19 for 54) with two homers and two steals in 13 games, he might just start against the two left-handers as well.