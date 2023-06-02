James Paxton SP BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34 Matchups at CLE, at NYY Rostered 66% James Paxton has looked dominant in three of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, delivering high velocities and strikeout totals. He's a must with two starts, even if one is at the Yankees.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchups at TB, at TOR Rostered 51% Louie Varland may be pitching for his job with Kenta Maeda on the verge of returning, but he's been a quality start machine so far, featuring a deep arsenal of swing-and-miss pitches. His matchups this week (Rays and Blue Jays) are tough, but you'll take the chance for twice the production.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchups at MIL, vs. KC Rostered 74% Kyle Gibson's strength is that he regularly works deep into games, which makes him a good bet (if not an exciting one) to make the most of favorable matchups. He's facing two bottom-six offenses this week, the Brewers and Royals.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. HOU Rostered 68% We'll see over the weekend if Logan Allen has a strong follow-up to his 10-strikeout effort last time out, but provided he does, he'll clearly be a pitcher on the upswing. And his matchup against the Astros in Week 11 is more favorable than you might think.

Tommy Henry SP ARI Arizona • #47 • Age: 25 Matchups at WAS, at DET Rostered 9% Tommy Henry was an also-ran in the Diamondbacks rotation battle this spring but has shown surprising upside in his last two starts. Maybe it's just a blip, but you can't ask for much better matchups than the Nationals and Tigers in a two-start week. Plus, he's available just about everywhere.

JP Sears SP OAK Oakland • #38 • Age: 27 Matchups at PIT, at MIL Rostered 19% Pitching for the Athletics severely limits the Fantasy utility of JP Sears, who remains winless despite a 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past six starts. At the very least, you can hope for good ratios in his two starts at the Pirates and Brewers this week.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. KC, at CHW Rostered 36% Braxton Garret has been mixing in more cutters and changeups recently, which has yielded a 1.66 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in his past four starts. It's not as valuable as it seems because he rarely goes six innings, but he'll have two chances to do so this week.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchup at MIL Rostered 39% Kyle Bradish has had an up-and-down season, but three of his last four starts have been among his best. If the trend continues at the Giants over the weekend, he'll be a strong bet to deliver at the Brewers in Week 9, a team that now ranks near the bottom of the league in runs scored.

Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 26 Matchup at CLE Rostered 43% Injuries have kept Garrett Whitlock locked up for most of this year, but he returned last weekend with five strong innings. Even if he struggles against the Rays this weekend, his next start is against a Guardians team on the other end of the spectrum offensively.