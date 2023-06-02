There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
James Paxton SP
BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34
James Paxton has looked dominant in three of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, delivering high velocities and strikeout totals. He's a must with two starts, even if one is at the Yankees.
MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25
Louie Varland may be pitching for his job with Kenta Maeda on the verge of returning, but he's been a quality start machine so far, featuring a deep arsenal of swing-and-miss pitches. His matchups this week (Rays and Blue Jays) are tough, but you'll take the chance for twice the production.
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
Kyle Gibson's strength is that he regularly works deep into games, which makes him a good bet (if not an exciting one) to make the most of favorable matchups. He's facing two bottom-six offenses this week, the Brewers and Royals.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
We'll see over the weekend if Logan Allen has a strong follow-up to his 10-strikeout effort last time out, but provided he does, he'll clearly be a pitcher on the upswing. And his matchup against the Astros in Week 11 is more favorable than you might think.
Tommy Henry SP
ARI Arizona • #47 • Age: 25
Tommy Henry was an also-ran in the Diamondbacks rotation battle this spring but has shown surprising upside in his last two starts. Maybe it's just a blip, but you can't ask for much better matchups than the Nationals and Tigers in a two-start week. Plus, he's available just about everywhere.
JP Sears SP
OAK Oakland • #38 • Age: 27
Pitching for the Athletics severely limits the Fantasy utility of JP Sears, who remains winless despite a 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past six starts. At the very least, you can hope for good ratios in his two starts at the Pirates and Brewers this week.
MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25
Braxton Garret has been mixing in more cutters and changeups recently, which has yielded a 1.66 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in his past four starts. It's not as valuable as it seems because he rarely goes six innings, but he'll have two chances to do so this week.
Kyle Bradish SP
BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26
Kyle Bradish has had an up-and-down season, but three of his last four starts have been among his best. If the trend continues at the Giants over the weekend, he'll be a strong bet to deliver at the Brewers in Week 9, a team that now ranks near the bottom of the league in runs scored.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 26
Injuries have kept Garrett Whitlock locked up for most of this year, but he returned last weekend with five strong innings. Even if he struggles against the Rays this weekend, his next start is against a Guardians team on the other end of the spectrum offensively.
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
You can never count on Edward Cabrera to throw strikes in any particular start, but when he's not beating himself, he's generally carving up the opposition. That's especially likely this week against a Royals offense that's struggled to put runs on the board lately.