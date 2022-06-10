alex-faedo.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 11 (June 13-19)
Jeffrey Springs RP
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Matchup
at BAL
Rostered
74%
How good do the numbers have to be before Jeffrey Springs is must-start regardless of the matchups? It's a moot point this week with the Orioles on the schedule.
Zach Eflin SP
PHI Philadelphia • #56 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. MIA, at WAS
Rostered
65%
Zach Eflin's overall numbers are fairly ordinary, but with a 12-strikeout effort here and eight shutout innings there, he's been known to rise to the occasion and has the right matchups (Marlins and Nationals) to do so this week.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. KC, at PIT
Rostered
71%
The underlying metrics have been strong for Alex Wood all along even if he didn't turn in a quality start until his last outing. He's poised to go on a run with the Royals and Pirates on tap this week.
Spencer Strider RP
ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23
Matchup
at WAS
Rostered
53%
Spencer Strider had the misfortune of bad defense in his first start and Coors Field in his second, but as long as things go better in his third start over the weekend, you'll want to put his bat-missing arsenal to work against the Nationals' bottom-10 offense in his fourth start.
Tyler Mahle SP
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 27
Matchup
at ARI
Rostered
77%
Considered a must-start at the beginning of the year, Tyler Mahle has gotten his season back on track with three straight quality starts, including a 10-strikeout effort in his latest. He'll be facing that same opponent, the Diamondbacks, this week.
Merrill Kelly SP
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. CIN, vs. MIN
Rostered
74%
It's been an up-and-down season for Merrill Kelly, but he one-hit the Reds over six innings last time out. They're one of two opponents he'll face this week.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. ATL, vs. PHI
Rostered
74%
The risk of a homer-prone pitcher against two homer-prone lineups (Braves and Phillies) isn't lost on me, but Josiah Gray's whiff rate has spiked since he began leaning on his slider more. For an extra start this week, the reward might be worth the risk.
Alex Faedo SP
DET Detroit • #49 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. CHW, vs. TEX
Rostered
17%
Sometimes his slider has played like a big bat-misser, sometimes not, but Alex Faedo has managed to keep runs off the board either way. The trend is likely to continue against two suspect lineups (White Sox and Rangers) this week.
Ranger Suarez SP
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26
Matchup
at WAS
Rostered
77%
It's been a disappointing start to the year for Ranger Suarez, but he showed in his last start that good things can happen when he's throwing strikes, going seven strong against the Brewers. He'll face the 27th-ranked Nationals offense this week.
Graham Ashcraft SP
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. MIL
Rostered
54%
With his cutter peaking at 100 mph, hitters have found Graham Ashcraft difficult to square up through four starts. His ground-ball rate is so high that he's usable in any matchup as long as strikeouts aren't a priority.