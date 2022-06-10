Jeffrey Springs RP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup at BAL Rostered 74% How good do the numbers have to be before Jeffrey Springs is must-start regardless of the matchups? It's a moot point this week with the Orioles on the schedule.

Zach Eflin SP PHI Philadelphia • #56 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. MIA, at WAS Rostered 65% Zach Eflin's overall numbers are fairly ordinary, but with a 12-strikeout effort here and eight shutout innings there, he's been known to rise to the occasion and has the right matchups (Marlins and Nationals) to do so this week.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. KC, at PIT Rostered 71% The underlying metrics have been strong for Alex Wood all along even if he didn't turn in a quality start until his last outing. He's poised to go on a run with the Royals and Pirates on tap this week.

Spencer Strider RP ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23 Matchup at WAS Rostered 53% Spencer Strider had the misfortune of bad defense in his first start and Coors Field in his second, but as long as things go better in his third start over the weekend, you'll want to put his bat-missing arsenal to work against the Nationals' bottom-10 offense in his fourth start.

Tyler Mahle SP CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 27 Matchup at ARI Rostered 77% Considered a must-start at the beginning of the year, Tyler Mahle has gotten his season back on track with three straight quality starts, including a 10-strikeout effort in his latest. He'll be facing that same opponent, the Diamondbacks, this week.

Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. CIN, vs. MIN Rostered 74% It's been an up-and-down season for Merrill Kelly, but he one-hit the Reds over six innings last time out. They're one of two opponents he'll face this week.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. PHI Rostered 74% The risk of a homer-prone pitcher against two homer-prone lineups (Braves and Phillies) isn't lost on me, but Josiah Gray's whiff rate has spiked since he began leaning on his slider more. For an extra start this week, the reward might be worth the risk.

Alex Faedo SP DET Detroit • #49 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. TEX Rostered 17% Sometimes his slider has played like a big bat-misser, sometimes not, but Alex Faedo has managed to keep runs off the board either way. The trend is likely to continue against two suspect lineups (White Sox and Rangers) this week.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26 Matchup at WAS Rostered 77% It's been a disappointing start to the year for Ranger Suarez, but he showed in his last start that good things can happen when he's throwing strikes, going seven strong against the Brewers. He'll face the 27th-ranked Nationals offense this week.