Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 3-9). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
|3
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|4
|5
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|7
|8
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|9
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|10
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|11
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|16
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|17
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|18
|19
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|20
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|21
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
|24
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
|
@
|
@
|25
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
|
@
|
vs
|28
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|29
|30
J. Woodford SP CHW Jake Woodford SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|31