cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 2-8), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Pablo Lopez, Shane Smith, Landen Roupp, Clayton Kershaw and Jacob Lopez.

All information is up to date as of Saturday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
3
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
4
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
BOS
Boston
5
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
6
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
7
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
WAS
Washington
Advisable in most cases
8
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
MIA
Miami
9
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
10
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
11
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
STL
St. Louis
12
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
13
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
14
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
15
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
16
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
17
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ATH
Athletics
18
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
DET
Detroit
No thanks
20
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
21
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
STL
St. Louis
22
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
23
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
24
R. Nelson RP ARI Ryne Nelson RP ARI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
25
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
26
R. Fitts SP BOS Richard Fitts SP BOS
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
27
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
28
A. Civale SP MIL Aaron Civale SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
SD
San Diego
29
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
30
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
TEX
Texas
31
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
32
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
33
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
34
S. Kolek SP SD Stephen Kolek SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee