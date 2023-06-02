Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 5-11). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|2
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|3
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|4
|5
|6
J. Paxton SP BOS James Paxton SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|7
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|8
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|9
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|10
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|11
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|12
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|13
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|14
|15
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|16
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|17
|18
|19
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|20
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|21
A. Faedo SP DET Alex Faedo SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|29
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|30
|31
D. Lamet RP COL Dinelson Lamet RP COL
|
vs
|
vs