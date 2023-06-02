nestor-cortes.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 5-11). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TEX
Texas
2
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
3
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
4
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
5
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Advisable in most cases
6
J. Paxton SP BOS James Paxton SP BOS
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
7
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
STL
St. Louis
8
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
9
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
WAS
Washington
10
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
MIA
Miami
11
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
12
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
TOR
Toronto
13
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
Better left for points leagues
14
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
COL
Colorado
15
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
16
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
DET
Detroit
17
J. Sears SP OAK JP Sears SP OAK
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
18
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
19
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
No thanks
20
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
21
A. Faedo SP DET Alex Faedo SP DET
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
22
M. Mayers RP KC Mike Mayers RP KC
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
23
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
24
B. Bielak SP HOU Brandon Bielak SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
25
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
26
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
STL
St. Louis
27
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
28
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
29
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
30
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
31
D. Lamet RP COL Dinelson Lamet RP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego