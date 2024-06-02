luis-gil.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 3-9). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
2
C. Burnes SP BAL Corbin Burnes SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
3
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
WAS
Washington
5
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
KC
Kansas City
7
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
8
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
9
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
10
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
11
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
OAK
Oakland
12
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
Advisable in most cases
13
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
15
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
16
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
17
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
18
K. Gibson SP STL Kyle Gibson SP STL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
COL
Colorado
19
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
HOU
Houston
20
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
MIA
Miami
21
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
No thanks
22
F. Montas SP CIN Frankie Montas SP CIN
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
23
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
24
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
DET
Detroit
25
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
SD
San Diego
26
J. Estes SP OAK Joey Estes SP OAK
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
27
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
COL
Colorado
28
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
STL
St. Louis
29
T. Blach SP COL Ty Blach SP COL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
STL
St. Louis
30
C. Flexen SP CHW Chris Flexen SP CHW
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
BOS
Boston
31
S. Howard RP SF Spencer Howard RP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TEX
Texas