Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Wade Miley, Griffin Canning as sleepers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already. Scott White unearths the few gems who might still be available.
Week 11 (June 3-9) is looking like one of those where you'll probably have a couple two-start options already and won't be able to add any more.
The top 14 are all basically must-start and, in terms of ownership, are well beyond the 80 percent threshold that would typically denote a sleeper. The only such pitchers I can give my full endorsement to are Wade Miley, who has excellent matchups and has recently demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability, and Griffin Canning, who has looked electric since his promotion in late April. In competitive leagues of any real size, even they're probably owned already.
More-available types like Pablo Lopez and Dylan Bundy have shown enough potential recently that you could roll the dice on them in a points league, where a bad start wouldn't burn you as badly, but freeing up a roster spot for them may be more trouble than it's worth.
Must start, all formats
1
Blake Snell, TB
at DET
at BOS
2
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
vs. CHW
at SD
3
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
vs. SF
vs. COL
4
Luis Castillo, CIN
at STL
at PHI
5
Shane Bieber, CLE
vs. MIN
vs. NYY
6
Aaron Nola, PHI
at SD
vs. CIN
7
Mike Minor, TEX
vs. BAL
vs. OAK
8
Walker Buehler, LAD
at ARI
at SF
9
Chris Paddack, SD
vs. PHI
vs. WAS
10
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
at TOR
at CLE
11
Madison Bumgarner, SF
at NYM
vs. LAD
12
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
vs. COL
vs. STL
13
Frankie Montas, OAK
at LAA
at TEX
14
Max Fried, ATL
at PIT
at MIA
15
Devin Smeltzer, MIN
at CLE
at DET
Sleepers
16
Wade Miley, HOU
at SEA
vs. BAL
17
Griffin Canning, LAA
at CHC
vs. SEA
18
Zach Davies, MIL
vs. MIA
vs. PIT
Better left for points leagues
19
Robbie Ray, ARI
vs. LAD
at TOR
20
Jon Lester, CHC
vs. LAA
vs. STL
21
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
vs. HOU
at LAA
22
Pablo Lopez, MIA
at MIL
vs. ATL
23
Dylan Bundy, BAL
at TEX
at HOU
No thanks
24
Corbin Martin, HOU
at SEA
vs. BAL
25
Eric Lauer, SD
vs. PHI
vs. WAS
26
Jake Junis, KC
vs. BOS
vs. CHW
27
Jeff Hoffman, COL*
at CHC
at NYM
28
Clayton Richard, TOR
vs. NYY
vs. ARI
29
Ryan Carpenter, DET
vs. TB
vs. MIN
30
Genesis Cabrera, STL
vs. CIN
at CHC
31
Wade LeBlanc, SEA
vs. HOU
at LAA
32
Steven Brault, PIT*
vs. ATL
at MIL
33
Drew Smyly, TEX
vs. BAL
vs. OAK
34
Ryan Weber, BOS*
at KC
vs. TB
