Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Wade Miley, Griffin Canning as sleepers

Week 11 (June 3-9) is looking like one of those where you'll probably have a couple two-start options already and won't be able to add any more.

The top 14 are all basically must-start and, in terms of ownership, are well beyond the 80 percent threshold that would typically denote a sleeper. The only such pitchers I can give my full endorsement to are Wade Miley, who has excellent matchups and has recently demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability, and Griffin Canning, who has looked electric since his promotion in late April. In competitive leagues of any real size, even they're probably owned already.

More-available types like Pablo Lopez and Dylan Bundy have shown enough potential recently that you could roll the dice on them in a points league, where a bad start wouldn't burn you as badly, but freeing up a roster spot for them may be more trouble than it's worth.