Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Wade Miley, Griffin Canning as sleepers

While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already. Scott White unearths the few gems who might still be available.

Week 11 (June 3-9) is looking like one of those where you'll probably have a couple two-start options already and won't be able to add any more.

The top 14 are all basically must-start and, in terms of ownership, are well beyond the 80 percent threshold that would typically denote a sleeper. The only such pitchers I can give my full endorsement to are Wade Miley, who has excellent matchups and has recently demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability, and Griffin Canning, who has looked electric since his promotion in late April. In competitive leagues of any real size, even they're probably owned already.

More-available types like Pablo Lopez and Dylan Bundy have shown enough potential recently that you could roll the dice on them in a points league, where a bad start wouldn't burn you as badly, but freeing up a roster spot for them may be more trouble than it's worth.

Must start, all formats

1

Blake Snell, TB

at DET

at BOS

2

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

vs. CHW

at SD

3

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

vs. SF

vs. COL

4

Luis Castillo, CIN

at STL

at PHI

5

Shane Bieber, CLE

vs. MIN

vs. NYY

6

Aaron Nola, PHI

at SD

vs. CIN

7

Mike Minor, TEX

vs. BAL

vs. OAK

8

Walker Buehler, LAD

at ARI

at SF

9

Chris Paddack, SD

vs. PHI

vs. WAS

10

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

at TOR

at CLE

11

Madison Bumgarner, SF

at NYM

vs. LAD

12

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

vs. COL

vs. STL

13

Frankie Montas, OAK

at LAA

at TEX

14

Max Fried, ATL

at PIT

at MIA

15

Devin Smeltzer, MIN

at CLE

at DET

Sleepers

16

Wade Miley, HOU

at SEA

vs. BAL

17

Griffin Canning, LAA

at CHC

vs. SEA

18

Zach Davies, MIL

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

Better left for points leagues

19

Robbie Ray, ARI

vs. LAD

at TOR

20

Jon Lester, CHC

vs. LAA

vs. STL

21

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

vs. HOU

at LAA

22

Pablo Lopez, MIA

at MIL

vs. ATL

23

Dylan Bundy, BAL

at TEX

at HOU

No thanks

24

Corbin Martin, HOU

at SEA

vs. BAL

25

Eric Lauer, SD

vs. PHI

vs. WAS

26

Jake Junis, KC

vs. BOS

vs. CHW

27

Jeff Hoffman, COL*

at CHC

at NYM

28

Clayton Richard, TOR

vs. NYY

vs. ARI

29

Ryan Carpenter, DET

vs. TB

vs. MIN

30

Genesis Cabrera, STL

vs. CIN

at CHC

31

Wade LeBlanc, SEA

vs. HOU

at LAA

32

Steven Brault, PIT*

vs. ATL

at MIL

33

Drew Smyly, TEX

vs. BAL

vs. OAK

34

Ryan Weber, BOS*

at KC

vs. TB

