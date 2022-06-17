Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 22
Morel pulled himself out of his first slump with a home run on back-to-back days Wednesday and Thursday. His power-speed combo should play nicely against pitchers like J.T. Brubaker, Zach Thompson, Jose Quintana and Andre Pallante this week.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24
With Gavin Sheets in the minors, Vaughn has been getting more consistent playing time than ever of late, his batting average climbing well over .300. The White Sox have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, including a four-game series against the Orioles.
Jorge Soler LF
MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 30
Soler remains one of the best pure power hitters in baseball even if he's hit the skids so far in June. The Marlins' favorable hitter schedule, the best of any team this week, should be enough to spring him back to life.
Luke Voit DH
SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31
The Padres are looking at a seven-game slate this week, which is more than most teams can say, and their matchups are decent enough. Given the way Voit has laid into the ball lately, you can't pass up the chance to use him.
MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 31
Back from a brief COVID-related absence, Cooper is looking to continue a torrid month of June during which he has hit .422 (19 for 45). He's been hot for even longer than that and will enjoy a particularly favorable hitter slate this week.
Alek Thomas CF
ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22
Thomas enters the weekend on an eight-game hitting streak and has been particularly good against right-handers this season, batting .284 with an .865 OPS. The Diamondbacks have five on this week's schedule, including mashables like Rony Garcia, Drew Hutchison and Alex Faedo.
STL St. Louis • #33 • Age: 25
The Cardinals are finding creative ways to keep Donovan in the lineup, making him eligible at five different positions, and he continues to deliver multi-hit game after multi-hit game. His stats are beginning to look like those of Luis Arraez, and his matchups this week are hardly prohibitive.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #18 • Age: 29
Beginning with a four-game series at the Pirates, the Cubs have some particularly favorable matchups in store this week. Schwindel has cooled off over the past couple weeks, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him go on one of his multi-hit binges.
MIA Miami • #99 • Age: 31
If you haven't heard, the Marlins have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, going against pitchers like Austin Gomber, Kyle Freeland and David Peterson ... twice. Aguilar hasn't been their most reliable hitter this year but recently had a two-homer game and is capable of taking advantage.
A.J. Pollock LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34
Pollock has begun to turn his season around with not just a hit streak but a multi-hit streak, collecting at least two in seven straight games. The power is still lacking, but we've seen him perform like a high-end hitter often enough in the past to bet on him in a week he's facing the Orioles four times.
Best hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Marlins @NYM1, COL3, NYM3
2. Cubs @PIT4, @STL3
3. Tigers @BOS3, @ARI3
4. White Sox TOR3, BAL4
5. Twins CLE3, COL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Rangers PHI2, WAS3
2. Blue Jays @CHW3, @MIL3
3. Reds LAD3, @SF3
4. Yankees @TB3, HOU4
5. Braves SF4, LAD3