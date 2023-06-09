If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Matt McLain 2B
CIN Cincinnati • #78 • Age: 23
McLain has been a mutli-hit machine so far in his brief major-league career and is showing no signs of slowing down. It's unlikely the Royals pitching staff will change that to begin Week 12, and then he's in line to face J.P. France and Brandon Bielak later in the week.
Jake Fraley LF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28
Fraley has been on fire over the past month or so, batting .289 (24 for 83) with five homers, eight steals and an .877 OPS, and gets to face pitchers like Zack Greinke Jordan Lyles, J.P. France and Brandon Bielak this week. He sits against lefties, but there's only one of those on the schedule.
ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32
Ozuna has been a hitter transformed since the start of May, but his roster rate has been slow to catch up. It's past time to add him with the Braves having the best hitter matchups this week, facing the Tigers for three games and the Rockies for four.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26
Is it possible Hayes' stellar batted-ball metrics are finally translating to production? Well, at least for the past seven games, that appears to be the case. He's 14 for 29 (.483) with two home runs during that stretch and will look to continue it against squishy pitchers like Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly, Adrian Houser and Julio Teheran this week.
Royce Lewis 3B
MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24
Lewis has been a little slow to get going after returning from his second torn ACL, but he looked strong on his rehab assignment and continues to play most every day. He's a reasonable bet to get going this week with the Twins having the fifth-best matchups, mostly because of their four-game series against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall CF
BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34
Duvall is set to return from two-month absence for a fractured wrist over the weekend, and you may remember he was arguably the hottest hitter in baseball at the time he went down. It doesn't mean he'll pick up where he left off, of course, but his matchups in Week 12 against some squishy Rockies and Yankees pitchers should help ease him in.
ATL Atlanta • #8 • Age: 31
After a slow start to the season, Rosario has looked very much like the precision hitter who took the postseason by storm two years ago, batting .318 (14 for 44) with three homers in his past 11 games. He pretty much only plays against righties, but the Braves are scheduled to face just two lefties in their seven games against the Tigers and Rockies.
Nick Pratto 1B
KC Kansas City • #32 • Age: 24
Pratto's performance so far makes little sense given his high strikeout rate and poor exit velocity readings, but we might as well take advantage when the Royals have the fourth-best hitter matchups, including three games against lefties. You might think the lefties would be bad news for Pratto, but he's actually batting .308 with a .987 OPS against them.
ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28
Arcia continues to deliver consistent results at the bottom of the Braves lineup, entering the weekend batting .326 with an .868 OPS. His lineup placement limits his at-bats, but the team is poised to pile up runs in a seven-game week against the Tigers and Rockies pitching staffs.
Bryson Stott 2B
PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 25
Stott has been a boring but handy player this season, providing some speed with a solid batting average. He may be poised to do a bit more damage this week with the Phillies having the second-best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Tommy Henry, Zach Davies, Ryne Nelson, J.P. Sears, James Kaprielian and Hogan Harris.
Best hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Braves @DET3, COL4
2. Phillies @ARI4, @OAK3
3. Rays @OAK4, @SD3
4. Royals CIN3, LAA3
5. Twins MIL2, DET4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Yankees @NYM2, @BOS3
2. Nationals @HOU3, MIA3
3. Brewers @MIN2, PIT3
4. Padres CLE3, TB3
5. Guardians @SD3, @ARI3