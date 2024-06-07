Nick Gonzales 2B PIT Pittsburgh • #39 • Age: 25 Matchups @STL3, @COL3 Fantasy Rostered 56% With a reduced strikeout rate and greatly improved fly-ball rate this year, Nick Gonzales is emerging as a real Fantasy asset. This week seems like an optimal time to try him out with the Pirates having the fourth-best hitter matchups, which include a visit to Coors Field.

Davis Schneider LF TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIL3, CLE3 Rostered 61% Making his third straight appearance on this list, the Blue Jays leadoff hitter has a patient approach and a swing geared for home runs. And with matchups like Aaron Ashby, Tobias Myers, Logan Allen, and Carlos Carrasco, it's shaping up to be another good week for Davis Schneider.

Willi Castro SS MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups COL3, OAK4 Rostered 64% Willi Castro is eligible at three positions and a fixture in the Twins lineup at this point, making him a good choice to take advantage of the Twins' No. 1-ranked hitter matchups this week. That's especially true since three of the seven pitchers on tap are lefties, against whom he has a .352 batting average.

Heliot Ramos LF SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, LAA3 Rostered 21% Heliot Ramos has been a fixture in the Giants lineup for the past month, and his power production is beginning to live up to his high exit velocities. The strikeouts are a bit worrisome, but the only pitchers on the schedule this week with more than a strikeout per inning are Spencer Arrighetti and Patrick Sandoval, who are far from aces.

Joc Pederson DH ARI Arizona • #3 • Age: 32 Matchups LAA3, CHW3 Rostered 34% Joc Pederson has quality numbers this year, but since he only plays against right-handers, there's rarely an occasion to use him. The Diamondbacks have only one lefty on the schedule this week, though, and I would bet on Pederson hitting at least a couple homers against righties like Griffin Canning, Chris Flexen, Erick Fedde, and Jake Woodford.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • #64 • Age: 25 Matchups COL3, OAK4 Rostered 17% The Twins have been so pleased with Jose Miranda's work at the plate this year that they continue to find at-bats for him even with Royce Lewis back from the IL. He's a fine choice to take advantage of the most favorable hitter matchups this week, with the toughest pitcher being ... Austin Gomber? Joey Estes? Nobody good.

Connor Joe 1B PIT Pittsburgh • #2 • Age: 31 Matchups @STL3, @COL3 Rostered 62% Connor Joe's numbers are less than spectacular, but he's been steady enough to hold down a full-time job for the first time. The Pirates schedule this week includes matchups like Miles Mikolas and Lance Lynn at St. Louis and then Ryan Feltner, Ty Blach and Dakota Hudson at Coors Field.

J.J. Bleday CF OAK Oakland • #33 • Age: 26 Matchups @SD3, @MIN4 Rostered 43% The Athletics are one of just eight teams scheduled to play seven games this week, and every pitcher on the schedule throws right-handed. That works to the advantage of someone like J.J. Bleday, a left-handed hitter with a respectable .260/.354/.451 slash line against righties.

Josh Bell 1B MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM3, @WAS3 Rostered 43% Josh Bell enters the weekend batting .353 (30 for 85) with two homers and a .922 OPS over his past 21 games and is scheduled to face four lefties in his six games this week, including mashables like David Peterson, DJ Herz and Patrick Corbin. The switch-hitter hasn't been as productive against lefties this year, but over a larger sample against them last year, he had a .854 OPS.