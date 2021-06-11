Once again, the two-start options who might actually be available in your league are largely uninspiring, which is why three of my top four recommendations for Week 12 (June 14-20) are in line for only one start. By the fifth recommendation, I'm already getting a little squeamish in categories leagues, where preserving ERA and WHIP are typically of greater concern than simply maximizing volume.
Having said that, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
A big jump in whiffs over his past four starts meets with one of those ever-enticing AL Central matchups, making this surging rookie a difficult sit in any league.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
Despite a 3.14 ERA and well more than a strikeout per inning over his past seven starts, Yusei Kikuchi still isn't getting the credit he deserves. It's also worth noting that the Rays tend to struggle against left-handers.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
The matchups are nothing special, but among two-start pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of leagues, Jordan Montgomery is probably the best you're going to do. He's inconsistent but has had more good starts than bad lately.
Mike Minor SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 33
His latest outing at Oakland was an absolute gem, and he's shown more bat-missing ability while accumulating a 3.32 ERA over his past six starts. Can't argue with the matchup either.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
With as good as he's looked since the start of May, you'd like to turn to him in a two-start week. When both starts are in Colorado, though, it's obviously a huge gamble, even if he's performed well enough there so far.
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 29
His second start back from the IL didn't go as well as his first, but he was trending in the right direction before straining his forearm and obviously has a track record. Again, the Rays struggle against left-handers.
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
He's hit some bumps in the road lately but still has electric stuff. The matchups are enticing enough for a two-start week.
ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 25
HIs first three starts have been enough to solidify his rotation spot, and there's bat-missing ability with the slider especially. You just wish the Red Sox weren't among his two matchups.
CIN Cincinnati • #76 • Age: 25
It's a bridge too far for me, probably, especially given his fly-ball tendencies. But if you're the gambling type, the results have been respectable so far, and the matchups are more favorable than you might think.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
I don't know how many times already this year I've had J.T. Brubaker on this list. I guess I assume ground-ball pitchers like him can only do so much harm. That said, it's a fine matchup.