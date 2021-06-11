Once again, the two-start options who might actually be available in your league are largely uninspiring, which is why three of my top four recommendations for Week 12 (June 14-20) are in line for only one start. By the fifth recommendation, I'm already getting a little squeamish in categories leagues, where preserving ERA and WHIP are typically of greater concern than simply maximizing volume.

Having said that, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Minor, two-start pitchers and sleepers for Week 12 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.