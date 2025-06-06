cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 9-15), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Mitch Keller, Miles Mikolas, Colin Rea, and Quinn Priester.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
COL
Colorado
2
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
3
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIA
Miami
4
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
5
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
6
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
7
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Advisable in most cases
8
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
9
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
WAS
Washington
10
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
12
G. Canning SP NYM Griffin Canning SP NYM
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
13
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
Better left for points leagues
14
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
KC
Kansas City
15
L. Ortiz SP CLE Luis Ortiz SP CLE
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
SEA
Seattle
16
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
17
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
No thanks
18
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
19
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
20
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
21
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
22
K. Harrison RP SF Kyle Harrison RP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
TEX
Texas
24
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
25
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
26
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
27
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
28
S. Gipson-Long SP DET Sawyer Gipson-Long SP DET
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
29
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
30
R. Gusto SP HOU Ryan Gusto SP HOU
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
31
W. Miley RP CIN Wade Miley RP CIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
DET
Detroit
32
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
33
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
34
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
STL
St. Louis