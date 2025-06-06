Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Merrill Kelly, Matthew Boyd
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 9-15), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Mitch Keller, Miles Mikolas, Colin Rea, and Quinn Priester.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|5
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|6
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|9
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|10
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|11
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|12
G. Canning SP NYM Griffin Canning SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|13
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|14
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|15
L. Ortiz SP CLE Luis Ortiz SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|16
|17
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|20
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|21
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|22
K. Harrison RP SF Kyle Harrison RP SF
|
@
|
@
|23
|24
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|25
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|26
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|27
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|28
S. Gipson-Long SP DET Sawyer Gipson-Long SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|29
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|30
R. Gusto SP HOU Ryan Gusto SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|31
|32
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|33
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|34
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs