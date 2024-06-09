seth-lugo.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 10-16). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
2
C. Burnes SP BAL Corbin Burnes SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
3
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
TEX
Texas
5
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
COL
Colorado
6
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
7
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
HOU
Houston
8
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
11
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Advisable in most cases
12
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
13
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
14
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
TEX
Texas
15
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
Better left for points leagues
16
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
17
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
18
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SD
San Diego
19
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
20
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
No thanks
21
J. Montgomery SP ARI Jordan Montgomery SP ARI
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
D. Thorpe P CHW Drew Thorpe P CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
23
J. Sears SP OAK JP Sears SP OAK
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SEA
Seattle
25
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
26
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
28
J. Estes SP OAK Joey Estes SP OAK
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
29
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
30
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIA
Miami
31
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
DET
Detroit
32
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
33
J. Suarez RP LAA Jose Suarez RP LAA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco