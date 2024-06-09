Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 10-16). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|2
C. Burnes SP BAL Corbin Burnes SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|3
|4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|5
|6
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|7
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|8
|9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|11
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|12
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|13
|14
|15
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|16
|17
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|18
|19
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|20
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|21
J. Montgomery SP ARI Jordan Montgomery SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
|24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|25
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|26
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|27
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|28
|29
|30
|31
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|32
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|33
J. Suarez RP LAA Jose Suarez RP LAA
|
@
|
@