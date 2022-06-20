There's still over three months left in the 2022 season, so there's a lot of time for things to change still, but I think it's early enough to say we were wrong about Ryan Mountcastle. And by "we," I mean the entire Fantasy Baseball Today crew -- me, Scott White, and Frank Stampfl.

I don't want to speak for Scott or Frank, but it's fair to say we weren't particularly high on Mountcastle coming into the season. He was coming off a very solid season -- .255, 33 HR, 89 RBI, 77 R -- but didn't have particularly impressive stats backing him up. His expected batting average (.245) and slugging percentage (.457) lagged behind his actual numbers, and he probably benefited from a favorable home park, one that was no longer likely to be so favorable after the Orioles moved their left field fences back 20 feet while increasing the height of those walls.

But a funny thing seems to have happened between then and now: Mountcastle seems to have just gotten a whole lot better. At pretty much everything, too.

Mountcastle has cut his strikeout rate a bit (27.5% to 25.2%), which is probably the most marginal change we've seen from him. That has come about from being more aggressive, but Mountcastle -- always something of a free-swinger -- isn't just going up there hacking. He's being more aggressive in exactly the right ways, increasing his swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone (76.1% to 80.2%) while decreasing his chase rate (38.1% to 37.7%).

The result? He's swinging and missing far less and doing a lot more damage when he does make contact. How much more damage? A lot.

Mountcastle ranks eighth among 156 qualifiers in expected wOBA on contact at .520. He was 35th out of 132 with a .420 mark, so we're talking about a significant improvement. He's more or less hitting the ball to the same places -- his ground ball rate is roughly the same as last season and he's not going the opposite way any more often -- but he's hitting the ball with a lot more authority, generating more line drives, more barrels, and more hard contact.

The problem, of course, is that, where his home park was a boon in the past, it's now a detriment. Mountcastle's underlying numbers suggest he's been one of the best hitters in baseball -- .316 expected batting average, .602 expected slugging percentage, while his actual numbers are good, but not great -- .270 average, .482 slugging percentage. The new dimensions and a ball that isn't traveling as far as it did a year ago are the likeliest culprits and suggest he isn't necessarily a candidate to hit much better moving forward.

So, we were kind of right about Mountcastle? Camden Yards has become a much more difficult place to hit, and it's clearly holding him back, just like we feared. However, Mountcastle has managed to hold his value more or less steady, or perhaps even increased it, by just flat-out being a better hitter. He's one of the biggest risers in my latest trade values column on the strength of a massive .307/.362/.710 mark in 16 June games entering Sunday, but I think there's still room for skepticism.

Mountcastle deserves credit for the improvements that he's made, but this might still be a sell-high window if someone values as a potential difference maker. .

Here's where Mountcastle stacks up in my latest trade values:

Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 41 3B-DH 2 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 41 OF 3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 DH-OF 4 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS 5 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF 6 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 39 1B-DH 7 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 DH-OF 8 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP 9 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 36 3B-DH 10 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B 11 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 34 DH-OF 12 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF 13 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 34 SS 14 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 34 SP 15 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP 16 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 34 SP 17 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 34 OF 18 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 34 DH-OF 19 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 34 3B 20 George Springer, TOR, CF 34 DH-OF 21 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 31 SP 22 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 31 SP 23 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 28 SP 24 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 28 SP 25 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS 26 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 26 DH-OF 27 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 26 SS 28 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 26 OF 29 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 26 1B-DH 30 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 26 1B 31 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 26 DH-OF 32 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 26 OF 33 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B 34 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 25 OF 35 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 25 2B-SS 36 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 25 OF 37 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 24 2B-OF 38 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 20 SS 39 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B-DH 40 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B 41 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS 42 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 20 SP 43 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 20 OF 44 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP 45 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 20 DH-OF 46 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 20 DH-OF 47 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP 48 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 20 SP 49 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 19 SP 50 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP 51 Wander Franco, TB, SS 19 DH-SS 52 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 19 DH-OF 53 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 19 1B-DH 54 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B-DH 55 Max Fried, ATL, SP 18 SP 56 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP 57 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 17 2B-SS 58 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 17 2B-SS 59 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 17 2B-DH-OF 60 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 18 DH-OF 61 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 18 DH-OF 62 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 16 SP 63 Salvador Perez, KC, C 16 C-DH 64 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 18 SS 65 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 16 2B-OF-SS 66 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 16 SP 67 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP 68 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP 69 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 8 DH 70 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 15 SP 71 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 15 RP 72 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 15 RP 73 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 15 SP 74 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 15 1B-DH 75 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 15 SP 76 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 15 SP 77 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 14 1B 78 Logan Webb, SF, SP 13 SP 79 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 13 SP 80 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 12 3B-SS 81 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 16 OF-SS 82 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 12 RP-SP 83 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 12 2B 84 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 12 3B 85 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 12 1B 86 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 12 SP 87 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 12 1B-DH 88 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 12 OF 89 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 12 DH-OF 90 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 12 OF 91 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP 92 Tarik Skubal, DET, SP 12 SP 93 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 12 SP 94 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 12 SP 95 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP 96 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 12 DH-OF 97 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 12 RP 98 Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B 12 3B 99 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 12 SP 100 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 12 3B-OF 101 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 12 3B-DH 102 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 12 SP 103 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 11 C-DH 104 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 11 C 105 Will Smith, LAD, C 10 C-DH 106 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 10 SP 107 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 9 DH-OF 108 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 9 OF 109 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 9 OF 110 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 9 OF 111 Alek Thomas, ARI, CF 9 OF 112 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 9 C-DH-OF 113 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 9 1B-DH-OF 114 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 9 SS 115 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 9 RP 116 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 9 RP 117 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 8 1B-DH-OF 118 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 8 SP 119 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 8 OF 120 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP 121 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 8 DH-OF 122 Jon Berti, MIA, 3B 8 2B-3B-OF-SS 123 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 8 OF 124 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 8 OF 125 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 8 1B-DH-OF 126 Javier Baez, DET, SS 8 2B-SS 127 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 8 2B-SS 128 Ty France, SEA, 1B 7 1B-2B-DH 129 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 7 2B 130 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 7 SP 131 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 7 SP 132 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 7 SP 133 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 7 SP 134 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 7 SP 135 Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP 7 SP 136 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 7 SP 137 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 7 SP 138 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 7 SP 139 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 7 SS 140 George Kirby, SEA, SP 7 SP 141 David Bednar, PIT, RP 7 RP 142 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B 143 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF 144 Riley Greene, DET, CF 7 OF 145 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 7 DH-OF 146 Shane Baz, TB, SP 7 SP 147 Michael Harris, ATL, CF 7 OF 148 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 7 SP 149 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 6 SP 150 Michael Kopech, CHW, RP 6 RP-SP 151 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 6 SS 152 Blake Snell, SD, SP 6 SP 153 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 6 SP 154 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 6 OF 155 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 6 SP 156 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 6 DH-OF 157 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 6 SP 158 Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B 6 2B-DH 159 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 6 OF 160 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 6 2B-SS 161 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 6 OF 162 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 6 1B-2B-SS 163 Connor Joe, COL, LF 6 1B-DH-OF 164 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 6 2B-OF-SS 165 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 6 SP 166 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 6 1B 167 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 5 3B 168 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP 169 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 5 3B 170 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP 171 Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP 5 SP 172 Christian Walker, ARI, 1B 5 1B-DH 173 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 5 OF 174 Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C 5 C-DH 175 Eric Lauer, MIL, SP 5 SP 176 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 5 SP 177 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 5 SP 178 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP 179 Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP 5 RP-SP 180 Adley Rutschman, BAL, C 5 C-DH 181 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP 182 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 5 1B 183 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP 184 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 5 1B-DH 185 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF 186 Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B 5 3B 187 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 5 1B-2B-3B 188 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 5 2B-SS 189 Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B 5 2B-SS 190 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 5 3B-DH 191 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 5 1B 192 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP 193 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 5 OF 194 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 5 OF 195 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP 196 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP 197 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP 198 Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF 5 OF 199 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 5 3B-DH-SS 200 Josh Naylor, CLE, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 201 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP 202 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 5 1B 203 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 5 SP 204 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 5 1B 205 Corey Knebel, PHI, RP 5 RP 206 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 5 RP 207 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP 208 Cristian Javier, HOU, RP 5 RP-SP 209 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 5 OF 210 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 5 OF 211 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 5 2B-3B-SS 212 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 5 OF 213 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 4 OF 214 Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS 4 2B-SS 215 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 4 SS 216 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 4 RP 217 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 4 SS 218 Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP 4 RP 219 Ryan Helsley, STL, RP 4 RP 220 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 4 RP 221 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP 222 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF 223 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 4 SP 224 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 4 RP-SP 225 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 3 2B-OF-SS 226 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 4 OF 227 Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B 4 2B-SS 228 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 4 2B 229 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 4 SP 230 Christopher Morel, CHC, CF 3 2B-OF 231 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 232 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP 233 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 3 DH-OF 234 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF 235 Max Kepler, MIN, RF 3 OF 236 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 3 OF 237 Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP 3 SP 238 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF 239 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP 240 Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B 3 1B-DH 241 Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C 3 1B-C 242 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 3 C 243 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 3 2B-OF 244 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF 245 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF 246 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF 247 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B 248 Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP 3 RP-SP 249 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP-SP 250 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF 251 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP 252 Josiah Gray, WAS, SP 3 SP 253 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 3 SP 254 Jake Junis, SF, RP 3 RP-SP 255 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 2 OF 256 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 257 Juan Yepez, STL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 258 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B 259 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B-DH 260 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP 261 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 2 1B-OF 262 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP 263 Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP 2 SP 264 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B-DH 265 Nicky Lopez, KC, SS 2 2B-SS 266 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 2 OF 267 Alex Wood, SF, SP 2 SP 268 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B 269 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B 270 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 2 SP 271 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 2 SP 272 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 2 OF 273 Bryson Stott, PHI, SS 2 2B-SS 274 Seth Beer, ARI, 1B 2 1B-DH

