There's still over three months left in the 2022 season, so there's a lot of time for things to change still, but I think it's early enough to say we were wrong about Ryan Mountcastle. And by "we," I mean the entire Fantasy Baseball Today crew -- me, Scott White, and Frank Stampfl.
I don't want to speak for Scott or Frank, but it's fair to say we weren't particularly high on Mountcastle coming into the season. He was coming off a very solid season -- .255, 33 HR, 89 RBI, 77 R -- but didn't have particularly impressive stats backing him up. His expected batting average (.245) and slugging percentage (.457) lagged behind his actual numbers, and he probably benefited from a favorable home park, one that was no longer likely to be so favorable after the Orioles moved their left field fences back 20 feet while increasing the height of those walls.
But a funny thing seems to have happened between then and now: Mountcastle seems to have just gotten a whole lot better. At pretty much everything, too.
Mountcastle has cut his strikeout rate a bit (27.5% to 25.2%), which is probably the most marginal change we've seen from him. That has come about from being more aggressive, but Mountcastle -- always something of a free-swinger -- isn't just going up there hacking. He's being more aggressive in exactly the right ways, increasing his swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone (76.1% to 80.2%) while decreasing his chase rate (38.1% to 37.7%).
The result? He's swinging and missing far less and doing a lot more damage when he does make contact. How much more damage? A lot.
Mountcastle ranks eighth among 156 qualifiers in expected wOBA on contact at .520. He was 35th out of 132 with a .420 mark, so we're talking about a significant improvement. He's more or less hitting the ball to the same places -- his ground ball rate is roughly the same as last season and he's not going the opposite way any more often -- but he's hitting the ball with a lot more authority, generating more line drives, more barrels, and more hard contact.
The problem, of course, is that, where his home park was a boon in the past, it's now a detriment. Mountcastle's underlying numbers suggest he's been one of the best hitters in baseball -- .316 expected batting average, .602 expected slugging percentage, while his actual numbers are good, but not great -- .270 average, .482 slugging percentage. The new dimensions and a ball that isn't traveling as far as it did a year ago are the likeliest culprits and suggest he isn't necessarily a candidate to hit much better moving forward.
So, we were kind of right about Mountcastle? Camden Yards has become a much more difficult place to hit, and it's clearly holding him back, just like we feared. However, Mountcastle has managed to hold his value more or less steady, or perhaps even increased it, by just flat-out being a better hitter. He's one of the biggest risers in my latest trade values column on the strength of a massive .307/.362/.710 mark in 16 June games entering Sunday, but I think there's still room for skepticism.
Mountcastle deserves credit for the improvements that he's made, but this might still be a sell-high window if someone values as a potential difference maker. .
Here's where Mountcastle stacks up in my latest trade values:
Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|41
|3B-DH
|2
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|41
|OF
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|41
|DH-OF
|4
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|41
|2B-SS
|5
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|41
|OF
|6
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|39
|1B-DH
|7
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|36
|DH-OF
|8
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|36
|DH-SP
|9
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|36
|3B-DH
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|34
|1B
|11
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|34
|DH-OF
|12
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|34
|OF
|13
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|34
|SS
|14
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|34
|SP
|15
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|34
|SP
|16
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|34
|SP
|17
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|34
|OF
|18
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|34
|DH-OF
|19
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|34
|3B
|20
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|34
|DH-OF
|21
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|31
|SP
|22
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|31
|SP
|23
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|28
|SP
|24
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|28
|SP
|25
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|26
|SS
|26
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|26
|DH-OF
|27
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|26
|SS
|28
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|26
|OF
|29
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|26
|1B-DH
|30
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|26
|1B
|31
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|26
|DH-OF
|32
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|26
|OF
|33
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|25
|2B
|34
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|25
|OF
|35
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|25
|2B-SS
|36
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|25
|OF
|37
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|24
|2B-OF
|38
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|39
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|24
|1B-DH
|40
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|24
|3B
|41
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|24
|SS
|42
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|20
|SP
|43
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|20
|OF
|44
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|45
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|46
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|48
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|49
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|19
|SP
|50
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|19
|RP
|51
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|19
|DH-SS
|52
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|19
|DH-OF
|53
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|19
|1B-DH
|54
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|18
|3B-DH
|55
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|18
|SP
|56
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|18
|SP
|57
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|58
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|59
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|17
|2B-DH-OF
|60
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|18
|DH-OF
|61
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|18
|DH-OF
|62
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|16
|SP
|63
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|16
|C-DH
|64
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|18
|SS
|65
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|16
|2B-OF-SS
|66
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|16
|SP
|67
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|16
|SP
|68
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|69
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|8
|DH
|70
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|15
|SP
|71
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|15
|RP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|15
|RP
|73
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|15
|SP
|74
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|15
|1B-DH
|75
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|15
|SP
|76
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|15
|SP
|77
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|14
|1B
|78
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|13
|SP
|79
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|13
|SP
|80
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|12
|3B-SS
|81
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|16
|OF-SS
|82
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|12
|RP-SP
|83
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|12
|2B
|84
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|12
|3B
|85
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|12
|1B
|86
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|12
|SP
|87
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|12
|1B-DH
|88
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|12
|OF
|89
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|90
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|12
|OF
|91
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|12
|RP
|92
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|12
|SP
|93
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|12
|SP
|94
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|12
|SP
|95
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|12
|RP
|96
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|12
|DH-OF
|97
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|12
|RP
|98
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|12
|3B
|99
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|12
|SP
|100
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|12
|3B-OF
|101
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|12
|3B-DH
|102
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|12
|SP
|103
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|11
|C-DH
|104
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|11
|C
|105
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|10
|C-DH
|106
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|107
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|9
|DH-OF
|108
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|9
|OF
|109
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|9
|OF
|110
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|9
|OF
|111
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|9
|OF
|112
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|9
|C-DH-OF
|113
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|9
|1B-DH-OF
|114
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|9
|SS
|115
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|9
|RP
|116
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|9
|RP
|117
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|8
|1B-DH-OF
|118
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|8
|SP
|119
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|8
|OF
|120
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|8
|SP
|121
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|8
|DH-OF
|122
|Jon Berti, MIA, 3B
|8
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|123
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|8
|OF
|124
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|8
|OF
|125
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|8
|1B-DH-OF
|126
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|8
|2B-SS
|127
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|8
|2B-SS
|128
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|129
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|7
|2B
|130
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|131
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|7
|SP
|132
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|133
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|134
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|135
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|7
|SP
|136
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|137
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|7
|SP
|138
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|139
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|7
|SS
|140
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|141
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|7
|RP
|142
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|7
|3B
|143
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|7
|DH-OF
|144
|Riley Greene, DET, CF
|7
|OF
|145
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|146
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|7
|SP
|147
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|7
|OF
|148
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|149
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|6
|SP
|150
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|151
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|6
|SS
|152
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|153
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|154
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|6
|OF
|155
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|156
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|157
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|158
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|6
|2B-DH
|159
|Myles Straw, CLE, CF
|6
|OF
|160
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|6
|2B-SS
|161
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|6
|OF
|162
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|6
|1B-2B-SS
|163
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|164
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|6
|2B-OF-SS
|165
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|166
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|6
|1B
|167
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|5
|3B
|168
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|5
|SP
|169
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|5
|3B
|170
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|5
|SP
|171
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|172
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|173
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|5
|OF
|174
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|5
|C-DH
|175
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|5
|SP
|176
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|177
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|178
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|179
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|180
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|5
|C-DH
|181
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|182
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|5
|1B
|183
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|184
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|185
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|186
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|5
|3B
|187
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|5
|1B-2B-3B
|188
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|5
|2B-SS
|189
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|5
|2B-SS
|190
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|5
|3B-DH
|191
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|5
|1B
|192
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|5
|RP
|193
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|5
|OF
|194
|Harrison Bader, STL, CF
|5
|OF
|195
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|196
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|5
|SP
|197
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|198
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|5
|OF
|199
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|5
|3B-DH-SS
|200
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|201
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|5
|SP
|202
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|5
|1B
|203
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|5
|SP
|204
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|5
|1B
|205
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|5
|RP
|206
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|5
|RP
|207
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|208
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|209
|Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF
|5
|OF
|210
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|5
|OF
|211
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|5
|2B-3B-SS
|212
|Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF
|5
|OF
|213
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|4
|OF
|214
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|215
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|4
|SS
|216
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|217
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|4
|SS
|218
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP
|4
|RP
|219
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|220
|Gregory Soto, DET, RP
|4
|RP
|221
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|4
|RP
|222
|Adam Duvall, ATL, RF
|4
|OF
|223
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|4
|SP
|224
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|4
|RP-SP
|225
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|226
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|4
|OF
|227
|Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|228
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|4
|2B
|229
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|4
|SP
|230
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|231
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|232
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|233
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|234
|Anthony Santander, BAL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|235
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|3
|OF
|236
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|237
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|238
|Jo Adell, LAA, LF
|3
|OF
|239
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|3
|RP
|240
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|241
|Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C
|3
|1B-C
|242
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|3
|C
|243
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|3
|2B-OF
|244
|A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|245
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|246
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|247
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|3
|1B
|248
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|249
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|250
|Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|251
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|252
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|3
|SP
|253
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|3
|SP
|254
|Jake Junis, SF, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|255
|Mark Canha, NYM, LF
|2
|OF
|256
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|257
|Juan Yepez, STL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|258
|Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|259
|Owen Miller, CLE, 2B
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|260
|Josh Staumont, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|261
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|2
|1B-OF
|262
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|263
|Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP
|2
|SP
|264
|Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B
|2
|2B-3B-DH
|265
|Nicky Lopez, KC, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|266
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|2
|OF
|267
|Alex Wood, SF, SP
|2
|SP
|268
|Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B
|2
|1B-2B
|269
|Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B
|2
|2B
|270
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|2
|SP
|271
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|2
|SP
|272
|Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF
|2
|OF
|273
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|274
|Seth Beer, ARI, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
Week 12 H2H Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|46
|OF
|2
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|46
|3B-DH
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|46
|DH-OF
|4
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|46
|OF
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|44
|1B-DH
|6
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|43
|2B-SS
|7
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|43
|DH-OF
|8
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|43
|3B-DH
|9
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|40
|DH-SP
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|40
|1B
|11
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|40
|SP
|12
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|40
|SP
|13
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|40
|DH-OF
|14
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|36
|SP
|15
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|36
|3B
|16
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|36
|OF
|17
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|36
|OF
|18
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|36
|DH-OF
|19
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|36
|SP
|20
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|36
|SP
|21
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|36
|1B-DH
|22
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|36
|SP
|23
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|36
|SP
|24
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|31
|1B
|25
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|31
|SS
|26
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|30
|SP
|27
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|30
|SP
|28
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|29
|SS
|29
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|30
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|27
|SP
|31
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|27
|1B-DH
|32
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|DH-OF
|33
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|27
|2B
|34
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|27
|SP
|35
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|27
|2B
|36
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|27
|2B-SS
|37
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|27
|3B
|38
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|39
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|27
|2B-OF
|40
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|27
|OF
|41
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|26
|3B-DH
|42
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|26
|SS
|43
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|26
|SP
|44
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|23
|DH-SS
|45
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|23
|OF
|46
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|22
|SP
|47
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|48
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|20
|SS
|49
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|50
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|51
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|20
|SP
|52
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|53
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|20
|OF
|54
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|20
|RP
|55
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|20
|SP
|56
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|20
|DH-OF
|57
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|20
|C-DH
|58
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|20
|2B-OF-SS
|59
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|20
|SP
|60
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|20
|OF
|61
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|62
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|20
|SP
|63
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|20
|SP
|64
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|20
|RP-SP
|65
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|20
|SP
|66
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|67
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|20
|2B-SS
|68
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|17
|1B-DH
|69
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|70
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|17
|SP
|71
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|17
|SP
|72
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|17
|DH-OF
|73
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|17
|3B
|74
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|16
|RP
|75
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|15
|DH-OF
|76
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|77
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|15
|SP
|78
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|79
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|14
|SS
|80
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|13
|SS
|81
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|13
|3B-SS
|82
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|13
|C-DH
|83
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|12
|DH-OF
|84
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|85
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|12
|RP
|86
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|12
|OF
|87
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|11
|1B
|88
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|11
|1B-DH
|89
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|11
|OF
|90
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|11
|2B
|91
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|11
|SP
|92
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|11
|1B
|93
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|10
|1B-DH
|94
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|10
|OF
|95
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|10
|OF-SS
|96
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|97
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|10
|C
|98
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|10
|SP
|99
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|10
|RP
|100
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|10
|2B-SS
|101
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|10
|OF
|102
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|10
|DH-OF
|103
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|10
|DH-OF
|104
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|10
|RP
|105
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|10
|RP
|106
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|9
|1B-2B-DH
|107
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|9
|C-DH
|108
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|9
|RP
|109
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|9
|RP
|110
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|8
|DH-OF
|111
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|8
|C-DH-OF
|112
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|113
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|7
|SP
|114
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|115
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|7
|SP
|116
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|117
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|118
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|119
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|120
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|6
|SP
|121
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|6
|SP
|122
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|123
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|6
|SP
|124
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|125
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|126
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|127
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|6
|3B-OF
|128
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|6
|3B
|129
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|130
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|131
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|6
|SP
|132
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|6
|2B
|133
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|134
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|135
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|6
|OF
|136
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|6
|OF
|137
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|138
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|6
|SS
|139
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|140
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|6
|SP
|141
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|142
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|6
|RP
|143
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|6
|SS
|144
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|6
|DH
|145
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|6
|RP
|146
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|147
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|148
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|149
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|6
|3B-DH
|150
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|6
|OF
|151
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|6
|SP
|152
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|153
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|154
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|6
|SP
|155
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|6
|SP
|156
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|6
|SP
|157
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|6
|OF
|158
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|159
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|6
|C-DH
|160
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|161
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|162
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|5
|C-DH
|163
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|164
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|5
|SP
|165
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|166
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|167
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|168
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|169
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|4
|OF
|170
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|4
|1B-2B-SS
|171
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|4
|OF
|172
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|4
|DH-OF
|173
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|4
|RP-SP
|174
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|4
|RP
|175
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|4
|1B
|176
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|177
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|178
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|4
|2B-DH
|179
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|4
|OF
|180
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|4
|OF
|181
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|4
|RP-SP
|182
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|4
|1B
|183
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|4
|OF
|184
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|4
|1B
|185
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|4
|3B
|186
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|3
|OF
|187
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|3
|3B
|188
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|3
|SP
|189
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|3
|RP
|190
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|3
|2B-OF
|191
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|3
|C-DH
|192
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|193
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|3
|3B
|194
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|195
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|3
|2B-SS
|196
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|197
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|3
|2B-SS
|198
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|3
|SS
|199
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|3
|2B-SS
|200
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|3
|3B-DH
|201
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|202
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|203
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|204
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|205
|Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH-OF
|206
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|207
|Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|208
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|3
|SP
|209
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|3
|DH-OF
|210
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|3
|3B
|211
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|3
|RP
|212
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|3
|RP
|213
|Clay Holmes, NYY, RP
|3
|RP
|214
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|3
|RP
|215
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|216
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|217
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|3
|SP
|218
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|2
|C
|219
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|2
|1B
|220
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|221
|Jean Segura, PHI, 2B
|2
|2B
|222
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|2
|2B-OF
|223
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|2
|OF
|224
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|2
|SP
|225
|Scott Barlow, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|226
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|2
|OF
|227
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|228
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|229
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|2
|3B-DH-SS
|230
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|2
|2B-OF-SS
|231
|Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|232
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|233
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|234
|Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|235
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|2
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|236
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|2
|OF
|237
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|238
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|239
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|2
|OF
|240
|Martin Perez, TEX, SP
|2
|RP-SP
|241
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|2
|1B
|242
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|243
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|244
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|2
|SS
|245
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|2
|C-DH
|246
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|2
|OF
|247
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|2
|OF
|248
|Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C
|2
|C
|249
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|2
|OF