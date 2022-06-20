ryan-mountcastle-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

There's still over three months left in the 2022 season, so there's a lot of time for things to change still, but I think it's early enough to say we were wrong about Ryan Mountcastle. And by "we," I mean the entire Fantasy Baseball Today crew -- me, Scott White, and Frank Stampfl. 

I don't want to speak for Scott or Frank, but it's fair to say we weren't particularly high on Mountcastle coming into the season. He was coming off a very solid season -- .255, 33 HR, 89 RBI, 77 R -- but didn't have particularly impressive stats backing him up. His expected batting average (.245) and slugging percentage (.457) lagged behind his actual numbers, and he probably benefited from a favorable home park, one that was no longer likely to be so favorable after the Orioles moved their left field fences back 20 feet while increasing the height of those walls. 

But a funny thing seems to have happened between then and now: Mountcastle seems to have just gotten a whole lot better. At pretty much everything, too. 

Mountcastle has cut his strikeout rate a bit (27.5% to 25.2%), which is probably the most marginal change we've seen from him. That has come about from being more aggressive, but Mountcastle -- always something of a free-swinger -- isn't just going up there hacking. He's being more aggressive in exactly the right ways, increasing his swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone (76.1% to 80.2%) while decreasing his chase rate (38.1% to 37.7%). 

The result? He's swinging and missing far less and doing a lot more damage when he does make contact. How much more damage? A lot.

Mountcastle ranks eighth among 156 qualifiers in expected wOBA on contact at .520. He was 35th out of 132 with a .420 mark, so we're talking about a significant improvement. He's more or less hitting the ball to the same places -- his ground ball rate is roughly the same as last season and he's not going the opposite way any more often -- but he's hitting the ball with a lot more authority, generating more line drives, more barrels, and more hard contact. 

The problem, of course, is that, where his home park was a boon in the past, it's now a detriment. Mountcastle's underlying numbers suggest he's been one of the best hitters in baseball -- .316 expected batting average, .602 expected slugging percentage, while his actual numbers are good, but not great -- .270 average, .482 slugging percentage. The new dimensions and a ball that isn't traveling as far as it did a year ago are the likeliest culprits and suggest he isn't necessarily a candidate to hit much better moving forward. 

So, we were kind of right about Mountcastle? Camden Yards has become a much more difficult place to hit, and it's clearly holding him back, just like we feared. However, Mountcastle has managed to hold his value more or less steady, or perhaps even increased it, by just flat-out being a better hitter. He's one of the biggest risers in my latest trade values column on the strength of a massive .307/.362/.710 mark in 16 June games entering Sunday, but I think there's still room for skepticism. 

Mountcastle deserves credit for the improvements that he's made, but this might still be a sell-high window if someone values as a potential difference maker. .

Here's where Mountcastle stacks up in my latest trade values:

Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible
1Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B413B-DH
2Mike Trout, LAA, CF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41DH-OF
4Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
5Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
6Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B391B-DH
7Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36DH-OF
8Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
9Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B-DH
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
11Aaron Judge, NYY, RF34DH-OF
12Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
13Bo Bichette, TOR, SS34SS
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP34SP
15Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
16Justin Verlander, HOU, SP34SP
17Luis Robert, CHW, CF34OF
18Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH34DH-OF
19Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B343B
20George Springer, TOR, CF34DH-OF
21Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP31SP
22Carlos Rodon, SF, SP31SP
23Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP28SP
24Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP28SP
25Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
26Byron Buxton, MIN, CF26DH-OF
27Tim Anderson, CHW, SS26SS
28Starling Marte, NYM, CF26OF
29Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B261B-DH
30Matt Olson, ATL, 1B261B
31Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF26DH-OF
32Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF26OF
33Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
34Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF25OF
35Trevor Story, BOS, SS252B-SS
36Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF25OF
37Ketel Marte, ARI, CF242B-OF
38Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
39Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B-DH
40Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B
41Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
42Shane McClanahan, TB, SP20SP
43Mookie Betts, LAD, RF20OF
44Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP
45Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH20DH-OF
46J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
47Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
48Julio Urias, LAD, SP20SP
49Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP19SP
50Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
51Wander Franco, TB, SS19DH-SS
52Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF19DH-OF
53Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B191B-DH
54Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B-DH
55Max Fried, ATL, SP18SP
56Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
57Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS
58Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B172B-SS
59Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B172B-DH-OF
60Christian Yelich, MIL, LF18DH-OF
61Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF18DH-OF
62Dylan Cease, CHW, SP16SP
63Salvador Perez, KC, C16C-DH
64Carlos Correa, MIN, SS18SS
65Tommy Edman, STL, 2B162B-OF-SS
66Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP16SP
67Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
68Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
69Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH8DH
70Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP15SP
71Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP15RP
72Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP15RP
73Robbie Ray, SEA, SP15SP
74C.J. Cron, COL, 1B151B-DH
75Alek Manoah, TOR, SP15SP
76Frankie Montas, OAK, SP15SP
77Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B141B
78Logan Webb, SF, SP13SP
79Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP13SP
80Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
81Fernando Tatis, SD, SS16OF-SS
82Luis Severino, NYY, RP12RP-SP
83Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B122B
84Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B123B
85Josh Bell, WAS, 1B121B
86Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP12SP
87Joey Votto, CIN, 1B121B-DH
88Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF12OF
89Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
90Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF12OF
91Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
92Tarik Skubal, DET, SP12SP
93Max Scherzer, NYM, SP12SP
94Jose Berrios, TOR, SP12SP
95Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
96Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH12DH-OF
97Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP12RP
98Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B123B
99Yu Darvish, SD, SP12SP
100Kris Bryant, COL, LF123B-OF
101Justin Turner, LAD, 3B123B-DH
102Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP12SP
103Willson Contreras, CHC, C11C-DH
104J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C11C
105Will Smith, LAD, C10C-DH
106Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
107Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF9DH-OF
108Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF9OF
109Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF9OF
110Taylor Ward, LAA, RF9OF
111Alek Thomas, ARI, CF9OF
112Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF9C-DH-OF
113Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B91B-DH-OF
114Willy Adames, MIL, SS9SS
115Taylor Rogers, SD, RP9RP
116Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP9RP
117Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF81B-DH-OF
118Sean Manaea, SD, SP8SP
119Randal Grichuk, COL, CF8OF
120Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
121Jesse Winker, SEA, LF8DH-OF
122Jon Berti, MIA, 3B82B-3B-OF-SS
123Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF8OF
124Ian Happ, CHC, LF8OF
125Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF81B-DH-OF
126Javier Baez, DET, SS82B-SS
127Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B82B-SS
128Ty France, SEA, 1B71B-2B-DH
129Jonathan India, CIN, 2B72B
130Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
131Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
132Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
133Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
134MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP7SP
135Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP7SP
136Charlie Morton, ATL, SP7SP
137Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
138Mike Clevinger, SD, SP7SP
139Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS7SS
140George Kirby, SEA, SP7SP
141David Bednar, PIT, RP7RP
142Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
143Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF
144Riley Greene, DET, CF7OF
145Tommy Pham, CIN, LF7DH-OF
146Shane Baz, TB, SP7SP
147Michael Harris, ATL, CF7OF
148Hunter Greene, CIN, SP7SP
149Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP6SP
150Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
151Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
152Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
153Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
154Joey Gallo, NYY, RF6OF
155Jack Flaherty, STL, SP6SP
156Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF6DH-OF
157Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
158Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B62B-DH
159Myles Straw, CLE, CF6OF
160Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B62B-SS
161Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF6OF
162Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B61B-2B-SS
163Connor Joe, COL, LF61B-DH-OF
164Chris Taylor, LAD, CF62B-OF-SS
165Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
166Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B61B
167Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B53B
168Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP
169Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B53B
170Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
171Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP5SP
172Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
173Robbie Grossman, DET, LF5OF
174Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C5C-DH
175Eric Lauer, MIL, SP5SP
176Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP5SP
177Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
178Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
179Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP5RP-SP
180Adley Rutschman, BAL, C5C-DH
181Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
182Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
183Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
184Luke Voit, SD, 1B51B-DH
185Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF
186Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B53B
187DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B51B-2B-3B
188Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS52B-SS
189Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B52B-SS
190Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B53B-DH
191Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B
192David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
193Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF5OF
194Harrison Bader, STL, CF5OF
195Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
196Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
197Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
198Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF5OF
199Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B53B-DH-SS
200Josh Naylor, CLE, RF51B-DH-OF
201Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
202Brandon Belt, SF, 1B51B
203Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP5SP
204Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B51B
205Corey Knebel, PHI, RP5RP
206Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP5RP
207Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
208Cristian Javier, HOU, RP5RP-SP
209Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF5OF
210Dylan Carlson, STL, RF5OF
211Luis Urias, MIL, 3B52B-3B-SS
212Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF5OF
213Steven Kwan, CLE, CF4OF
214Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS42B-SS
215Brandon Crawford, SF, SS4SS
216Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP4RP
217Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS4SS
218Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP4RP
219Ryan Helsley, STL, RP4RP
220Gregory Soto, DET, RP4RP
221Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP
222Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
223Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP4SP
224Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP4RP-SP
225Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-OF-SS
226Trent Grisham, SD, CF4OF
227Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B42B-SS
228Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B42B
229Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP4SP
230Christopher Morel, CHC, CF32B-OF
231Max Muncy, LAD, 1B31B-2B-3B-DH
232Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
233Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF3DH-OF
234Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
235Max Kepler, MIN, RF3OF
236Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF3OF
237Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
238Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
239Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP
240Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B31B-DH
241Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C31B-C
242Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C
243Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
244A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
245Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF
246Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
247Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B
248Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
249Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP-SP
250Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
251Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
252Josiah Gray, WAS, SP3SP
253Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP3SP
254Jake Junis, SF, RP3RP-SP
255Mark Canha, NYM, LF2OF
256Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
257Juan Yepez, STL, 1B21B-DH-OF
258Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
259Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B-DH
260Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
261Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
262Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
263Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP2SP
264Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B-DH
265Nicky Lopez, KC, SS22B-SS
266Austin Hays, BAL, LF2OF
267Alex Wood, SF, SP2SP
268Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
269Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
270Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
271Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP2SP
272Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF2OF
273Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
274Seth Beer, ARI, 1B21B-DH

Week 12 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible
1Mike Trout, LAA, CF46OF
2Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B463B-DH
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF46DH-OF
4Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
5Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B441B-DH
6Trea Turner, LAD, SS432B-SS
7Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43DH-OF
8Manny Machado, SD, 3B433B-DH
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH40DH-SP
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B401B
11Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP40SP
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP40SP
13Aaron Judge, NYY, RF40DH-OF
14Justin Verlander, HOU, SP36SP
15Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
16Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
17Luis Robert, CHW, CF36OF
18Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH36DH-OF
19Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP36SP
20Carlos Rodon, SF, SP36SP
21Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B361B-DH
22Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP36SP
23Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP36SP
24Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
25Bo Bichette, TOR, SS31SS
26Shane McClanahan, TB, SP30SP
27Julio Urias, LAD, SP30SP
28Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
29George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
30Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP
31Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B271B-DH
32Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27DH-OF
33Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B272B
34Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP27SP
35Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B272B
36Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
37Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
38Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
39Ketel Marte, ARI, CF272B-OF
40Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
41Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B-DH
42Corey Seager, TEX, SS26SS
43Shane Bieber, CLE, SP26SP
44Wander Franco, TB, SS23DH-SS
45Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF23OF
46Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
47Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
48Tim Anderson, CHW, SS20SS
49J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
50Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP
51Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP
52Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
53Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF20OF
54Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
55Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
56Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF20DH-OF
57Salvador Perez, KC, C20C-DH
58Tommy Edman, STL, 2B202B-OF-SS
59Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
60Mookie Betts, LAD, RF20OF
61Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
62Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP
63Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
64Luis Severino, NYY, RP20RP-SP
65Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP20SP
66Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
67Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
68Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B-DH
69Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS
70Robbie Ray, SEA, SP17SP
71Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
72Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
73Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B173B
74Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
75Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15DH-OF
76Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B152B-DH-OF
77Jose Berrios, TOR, SP15SP
78Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
79Carlos Correa, MIN, SS14SS
80Willy Adames, MIL, SS13SS
81Bobby Witt, KC, SS133B-SS
82Willson Contreras, CHC, C13C-DH
83Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF12DH-OF
84Christian Yelich, MIL, LF12DH-OF
85Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP12RP
86Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF12OF
87Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B111B
88C.J. Cron, COL, 1B111B-DH
89Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF11OF
90Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B112B
91Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP11SP
92Josh Bell, WAS, 1B111B
93Joey Votto, CIN, 1B101B-DH
94Taylor Ward, LAA, RF10OF
95Fernando Tatis, SD, SS10OF-SS
96Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
97J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C10C
98Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
99Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP
100Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B102B-SS
101Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF10OF
102Jesse Winker, SEA, LF10DH-OF
103Randy Arozarena, TB, LF10DH-OF
104Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP10RP
105Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP10RP
106Ty France, SEA, 1B91B-2B-DH
107Will Smith, LAD, C9C-DH
108Taylor Rogers, SD, RP9RP
109Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP9RP
110Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF8DH-OF
111Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF8C-DH-OF
112Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
113Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
114Kyle Wright, ATL, SP7SP
115Max Scherzer, NYM, SP7SP
116Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
117Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
118Charlie Morton, ATL, SP7SP
119Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
120Shane Baz, TB, SP6SP
121Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
122MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP6SP
123Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP6SP
124Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B61B-DH-OF
125Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
126Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
127Kris Bryant, COL, LF63B-OF
128Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B63B
129Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
130Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
131Eric Lauer, MIL, SP6SP
132Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
133Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
134Connor Joe, COL, LF61B-DH-OF
135Alek Thomas, ARI, CF6OF
136Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF6OF
137Jorge Soler, MIA, RF6DH-OF
138Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
139Adam Wainwright, STL, SP6SP
140George Kirby, SEA, SP6SP
141Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP6SP
142David Bednar, PIT, RP6RP
143Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS6SS
144Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH6DH
145Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP6RP
146Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF61B-DH-OF
147Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
148Jack Flaherty, STL, SP6SP
149Justin Turner, LAD, 3B63B-DH
150Randal Grichuk, COL, CF6OF
151Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
152Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
153Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP6SP
154Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP6SP
155Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP6SP
156Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
157Ian Happ, CHC, LF6OF
158Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
159Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C6C-DH
160Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
161Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
162Adley Rutschman, BAL, C5C-DH
163Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
164Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
165Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
166Sonny Gray, MIN, SP5SP
167Tommy Pham, CIN, LF5DH-OF
168Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
169Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF4OF
170Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B41B-2B-SS
171Michael Harris, ATL, CF4OF
172Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF4DH-OF
173Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP4RP-SP
174Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP4RP
175Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B
176Javier Baez, DET, SS42B-SS
177Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
178Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B42B-DH
179Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF4OF
180Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
181Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP4RP-SP
182Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B41B
183Robbie Grossman, DET, LF4OF
184Brandon Belt, SF, 1B41B
185Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B43B
186Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF3OF
187Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B33B
188Josiah Gray, WAS, SP3SP
189Corey Knebel, PHI, RP3RP
190Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
191Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C3C-DH
192Cristian Javier, HOU, RP3RP-SP
193Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B33B
194Chris Taylor, LAD, CF32B-OF-SS
195Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS32B-SS
196Austin Meadows, DET, LF3DH-OF
197Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B32B-SS
198Brandon Crawford, SF, SS3SS
199Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS32B-SS
200Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
201DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
202Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH
203Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
204Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP3SP
205Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B31B-2B-3B-DH-OF
206Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
207Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP3RP-SP
208Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP3SP
209Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH3DH-OF
210Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B33B
211David Robertson, CHC, RP3RP
212Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP
213Clay Holmes, NYY, RP3RP
214Ryan Helsley, STL, RP3RP
215Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
216Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
217Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP3SP
218Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C2C
219Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B21B
220Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP2RP-SP
221Jean Segura, PHI, 2B22B
222Christopher Morel, CHC, CF22B-OF
223Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF2OF
224Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP2SP
225Scott Barlow, KC, RP2RP
226Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
227Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP2RP-SP
228Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B21B-DH
229Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-DH-SS
230Gavin Lux, LAD, SS22B-OF-SS
231Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B22B-3B-OF-SS
232Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
233Josh Naylor, CLE, RF21B-DH-OF
234Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF21B-DH-OF
235Max Muncy, LAD, 1B21B-2B-3B-DH
236Max Kepler, MIN, RF2OF
237Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF21B-DH-OF
238Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP2SP
239Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF2OF
240Martin Perez, TEX, SP2RP-SP
241Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B21B
242Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
243Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
244Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS2SS
245Mitch Garver, TEX, C2C-DH
246Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
247Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF
248Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C2C
249Dylan Carlson, STL, RF2OF