Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 24
Kirilloff has been a little slow out of the gate after his torrid stretch at Triple-A, but this week figures to be his coming-out party with an eight-game slate against mashables like Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells.
CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24
Gonzalez has been delivering elite exit velocities since being called up in late May, and it's finally resulting in some home runs. The Guardians have the second-best hitter matchups of any team this week, thanks in part to having eight games on the schedule.
Luis Garcia SS
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22
Garcia has maintained a batting average well over .300 in this latest stint in the majors while making plenty of hard contact. It's unlikely the Pirates and Marlins pitching staffs slow him down, especially since he'll miss Sandy Alcantara in the latter series.
CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 26
Reyes has struggled badly with strikeouts this season but has a chance to start fresh after coming off the IL. He's capable of performing at a 35-homer pace the rest of the way and has eight games to make a dent this week.
COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 25
Rodgers has run hot and cold this year but hopefully came out of his latest funk with a four-hit game Thursday. A full week with the BABIP-boosting effects of Coors Field might be enough to seal the deal.
Max Kepler RF
MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29
The power output has been a little disappointing from Kepler this season, but the added volume of an eight-game schedule should help, especially since three of those games are against the Orioles pitching staff.
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30
Renfroe is plenty capable of putting up big numbers over short stretches. He enjoyed such a stretch against the Reds pitching staff recently, homering in three straight games, and could do something similar against the Pirates' mashable quartet of J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras, Jerad Eickhoff and Jose Quintana.
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30
Grichuk has usually enjoyed a power surge by now, but his numbers are still lagging in his first year with the Rockies. A full week at home, where he's batting 25 points higher than on the road, could get the ball rolling.
Connor Joe LF
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29
The Rockies' leadoff hitter is not surprisingly at his best at Coors Field, batting .294 with an .831 OPS, and that's where he'll spend all his time this week. His production has slowed since the first couple weeks of the season, but he does have four multi-hit games in his past six.
Jarren Duran CF
BOS Boston • #40 • Age: 25
It's still unclear whether Jarren Duran is here to stay, but the Red Sox keep batting him leadoff, which is a pretty good sign. It likely continues with nothing but right-handers on the schedule this week, including shaky types like Ross Stripling, Matt Swarmer and Keegan Thompson.
Best hitter matchups for Week 13
1. Twins @CLE5, BAL3
2. Guardians MIN5, NYY3
3. Mariners BAL3, OAK4
4. Blue Jays BOS3, TB5
5. Nationals PIT3, MIA3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 13
1. Giants DET2, CHW3
2. Padres @ARI2, @LAD4
3. Phillies ATL3, STL3
4. Cardinals MIA3, @PHI3
5. Mets HOU2, TEX3