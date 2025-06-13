Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups at CHW, vs. CIN Rostered 76% Matthew Liberatore's past three starts haven't been pretty, and there was some talk of him being fatigued after the second one. The improved control that's allowed him to make a leap this year hasn't abated during this time, though, so you should probably hold your breath and keep him active for a two-start week, particularly with one being against the White Sox.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. NYM, at MIA Rostered 79% Though he's been burned at times by walks and home runs, Grant Homes has seen his slider take off over his past eight starts, giving him three nine-strikeout efforts and 10.2 K/9 during that time. He's a little risky for ERA and WHIP, but you'll take two bites at the apple this week, particularly with one being against the Marlins.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchups at NYY, vs. HOU Rostered 50% The league's top ground-ball pitcher reached new levels of unhittability in his latest start against the Athletics, recording a career-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Most of the whiffs came on the sinker itself, a feat unlikely to be repeated, but he was due for some sort of upturn given how well he limits damage on contact. A two-start week on the heels of his most dominant outing is fortuitous timing.

Clarke Schmidt SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. BAL Rostered 79% Clarke's swinging-strike rate would rank in the top 25 if he had the innings to qualify, and his average exit velocity is 81st percentile. His numbers are a little underwhelming considering, but he does have five quality starts in his past seven and is scheduled to face two of the most strikeout-prone lineups this week.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. BAL, vs. DET Rostered 76% Zack Littell is kind of the Walmart version of Jameson Taillon, making up for his lack of strikeouts with uncommon efficiency. This manifests mostly as a low WHIP and an abundance of quality starts, and that obviously goes double for this week.

Ben Brown SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. SEA Rostered 46% Two of Ben Brown's most recent three starts have been excellent, with the one misstep coming last time out against a tough Phillies lineup. There's some danger to recommending him in a two-start week, but with a couple of mid-tier lineups on the schedule, he may provide as many as 15 strikeouts.

Sandy Alcantara SP MIA Miami • #22 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. PHI, vs. ATL Rostered 77% Sandy Alcantara's strike-throwing has taken a big step forward in his past two starts, yielding just two earned runs over 12 innings between them. He'd rank even higher on this list if the first of his two matchups wasn't against the Phillies.

Slade Cecconi SP CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 25 Matchups at SF, at ATH Rostered 13% Slade Cecconi has only once gone the minimum required for a quality start, but he's twice notched eight strikeouts and has a 13 percent swinging-strike rate. The upside here is intriguing enough to make use of him with two starts, particularly since neither of his opponents ranks in the top 10 in runs scored.

Will Warren SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. BAL Rostered 71% Will Warren rebounded from a couple ugly outings with 5 2/3 scoreless innings at the Royals last time out, and while he didn't collect many whiffs in that particular outing, his fastball and sweeper still show good bat-missing characteristics. His two opponents this week, the Angels and Orioles are among the most strikeout-prone.