Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup at KC Rostered 69% Four of Gray's past five starts have been excellent, including two with double-digit strikeouts, and there's hope he's beginning to savor life after Coors Field. The Royals lineup should help with that this week.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 80% Gray is throwing more sliders, missing more bats and keeping the ball in the park more often. The Marlins lineup seemingly lacks the thump to reverse those trends.

Taijuan Walker SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #99 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 72% Walker has always found a way to keep runs off the board without missing a high number of bats, which is what makes his recent uptick in strikeouts so encouraging. A middle-of-the-road matchup like the Rangers shouldn't steer you away.

Marco Gonzales SP SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 70% Gonzales can get hit hard when things go wrong, but there's a reason his final numbers are always respectable. With four quality starts in his past five chances, he's trustworthy enough against the Athletics' Triple-A lineup.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 78% Wood's latest outing at Atlanta was more death by a thousand paper cuts than a true throttling, and his underlying numbers have been strong all along. Chances are he'll fare better this week against the worst lineup in baseball.

Michael Wacha SP BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 30 Matchups at TOR, at CHC Rostered 75% The xFIP and xERA both suggest steep regression is coming for Wacha, who's currently sporting a 2.34 ERA. If you're looking for a two-start pitcher, though, he's about the best you could do off the waiver wire, mostly because of the one matchup against the Cubs.

Keegan Thompson RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #71 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. CIN, vs. BOS Rostered 40% Thompson has run about as hot and cold as a pitcher can over his past four starts, following up clearly his worst two with possibly his best two. He's twice the gamble with two starts on the docket this week, but also twice the reward.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. BOS, vs. TB Rostered 44% Stripling has held his own in four starts since rejoining the rotation and also has his best swinging-strike rate in years. If you're hurting for a two-start hurler, you could do worse than him, though the matchups (Red Sox and Rays) could certainly be better.

Erick Fedde SP WAS Washington • #32 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. PIT, vs. MIA Rostered 8% There's a reason Fedde is available in more than 90 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and it's because, well, he's not particularly good. But he flirts with quality starts often enough that he's worth a second look with matchups as good as this week's (Pirates and Marlins).