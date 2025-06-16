cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 16-22), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Zack Littell, Will Warren, Mike Soroka, JP Sears, Randy Vasquez, Dean Kremer, Kyle Hendricks, Cal Quantrill and Antonio Senzatela.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
2
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
BOS
Boston
3
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
5
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
Advisable in most cases
6
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
7
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
8
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
SD
San Diego
9
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
10
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
11
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TOR
Toronto
12
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
13
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
14
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
WAS
Washington
15
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
16
Z. Eflin SP BAL Zach Eflin SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
17
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
18
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
19
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
20
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
21
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
22
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
23
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ATH
Athletics
24
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
25
D. Festa SP MIN David Festa SP MIN
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
26
M. Abel SP PHI Mick Abel SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
27
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
28
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SF
San Francisco
29
M. Soroka SP WAS Mike Soroka SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TEX
Texas
No thanks
31
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
32
J. Sears SP ATH JP Sears SP ATH
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
33
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
COL
Colorado
34
M. Spence RP ATH Mitch Spence RP ATH
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
35
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
36
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
37
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
38
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
39
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
40
C. Palmquist SP COL Carson Palmquist SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ARI
Arizona