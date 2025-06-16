Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Logan Gilbert, Jesus Luzardo
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 16-22), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Zack Littell, Will Warren, Mike Soroka, JP Sears, Randy Vasquez, Dean Kremer, Kyle Hendricks, Cal Quantrill and Antonio Senzatela.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
|2
|3
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|4
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|5
|6
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|7
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|8
|9
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|10
|11
|12
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|13
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|14
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|15
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|16
Z. Eflin SP BAL Zach Eflin SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|17
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|18
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|19
|20
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|21
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|22
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|23
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|24
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|25
D. Festa SP MIN David Festa SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|26
|27
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|28
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|29
M. Soroka SP WAS Mike Soroka SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|30
|31
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|32
|33
|34
|35
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|36
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|37
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|38
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|39
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|40
C. Palmquist SP COL Carson Palmquist SP COL
|
@
|
vs