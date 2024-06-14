michael-king.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 17-23). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
OAK
Oakland
2
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
3
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
5
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
Advisable in most cases
6
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
7
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
8
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
9
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
10
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
11
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
12
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
13
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
15
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
16
A. Civale SP TB Aaron Civale SP TB
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
18
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
19
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
DET
Detroit
20
T. Myers SP MIL Tobias Myers SP MIL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
21
C. Quantrill SP COL Cal Quantrill SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
22
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
23
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
24
H. Harris RP OAK Hogan Harris RP OAK
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
25
C. Rodriguez SP MIL Carlos Rodriguez SP MIL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
26
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
27
C. Poteet SP NYY Cody Poteet SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
28
C. Spiers RP CIN Carson Spiers RP CIN
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
BOS
Boston
29
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia