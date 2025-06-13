cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 16-22), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Zack Littell, Will Warren, Mike Soroka, JP Sears, Randy Vasquez, Dean Kremer, Kyle Hendricks, Cal Quantrill and Antonio Senzatela.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
BOS
Boston
2
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
SD
San Diego
3
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
5
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
Advisable in most cases
6
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
7
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
8
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
9
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
10
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
11
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
12
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
13
Z. Eflin SP BAL Zach Eflin SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
14
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
15
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
16
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
17
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
18
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
19
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
20
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ATH
Athletics
21
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
22
D. Festa SP MIN David Festa SP MIN
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
23
M. Abel SP PHI Mick Abel SP PHI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
24
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
25
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SF
San Francisco
26
M. Soroka SP WAS Mike Soroka SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
27
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TEX
Texas
28
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TOR
Toronto
No thanks
29
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
J. Sears SP ATH JP Sears SP ATH
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
31
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
COL
Colorado
32
M. Spence RP ATH Mitch Spence RP ATH
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
33
L. Evans SP SEA Logan Evans SP SEA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
34
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
35
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
36
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
37
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
38
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
39
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ARI
Arizona