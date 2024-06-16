michael-king.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
2
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
OAK
Oakland
3
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
4
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
5
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
6
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
Advisable in most cases
7
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
8
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
9
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
10
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
11
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIA
Miami
12
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
13
A. Suarez RP BAL Albert Suarez RP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
HOU
Houston
14
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
15
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
16
A. Marsh SP KC Alec Marsh SP KC
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
TEX
Texas
17
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
19
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
20
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
21
A. Civale SP TB Aaron Civale SP TB
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
22
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
23
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
DET
Detroit
24
T. Myers SP MIL Tobias Myers SP MIL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
25
C. Quantrill SP COL Cal Quantrill SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
26
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
28
H. Harris RP OAK Hogan Harris RP OAK
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
29
C. Rodriguez SP MIL Carlos Rodriguez SP MIL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
30
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
31
C. Spiers RP CIN Carson Spiers RP CIN
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
BOS
Boston
32
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia