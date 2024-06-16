Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|2
|3
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|4
|5
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|6
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|7
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|8
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|9
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|10
|11
|12
|13
A. Suarez RP BAL Albert Suarez RP BAL
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|16
|17
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|18
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|19
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
A. Civale SP TB Aaron Civale SP TB
|
@
|
@
|22
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
T. Myers SP MIL Tobias Myers SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|25
C. Quantrill SP COL Cal Quantrill SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|26
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|27
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|28
H. Harris RP OAK Hogan Harris RP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|29
C. Rodriguez SP MIL Carlos Rodriguez SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|30
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|31
C. Spiers RP CIN Carson Spiers RP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|32
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
|
@
|
@