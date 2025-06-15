Roman Anthony finally got the call, and he was followed in short order by other top-100 prospects like Jacob Misiorowski and Christian Moore. And that was after other names like Marcelo Mayer, Jac Caglianone, and Nick Kurtz were promoted, so you might think we're running short of prospects worth knowing in the high minors.

But you'd be wrong. Scott White writes a weekly Prospects column to keep you up to date on the names you need to know down on the farm, but I'm trying my hand at it this week. So, before we get to the top waiver-wire targets for Week 13, here are the 10 names at Triple-A you need to know, ranked roughly in the order of how likely I think they are to make an impact for Fantasy the rest of the way – so, proximity matters a lot here, though raw talent is a big deal too, obviously.

Top prospects left to stash

Bubba Chandler, SP, Pirates – We've been waiting since April, so at this point, it's hard to say Chandler's promotion is imminent and actually mean it. Part of the problem is that Pittsburgh's rotation is actually pretty solid – if Chandler could play shortstop he'd have been called up months ago. But he has a 2.63 ERA and 33% strikeout rate at Triple-A, so his promotion could come at any time. Still. Brady House, 3B, Nationals – House is a step down in terms of talent from most of the other names here, but he's hitting .301/.349/.516 at Triple-A for a Nats team that has gotten a .682 OPS from their third basemen, so a promotion seems likely soon. Andrew Painter, SP, Phillies – Painter won't be up until July as the Phillies manage his innings, but the nice thing is he seems all but assured to be up at some point in July. We can't say the same for everyone else on this list. Logan Henderson, SP, Brewers – Henderson has 29 strikeouts to six walks and a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings in the majors, with similar production at Triple-A. The Brewers are also trying to manage his innings, but I suspect we'll see him again pretty soon for a team very much trying to compete. Chandler Simpson, OF, Rays – The bat was fine, but Simpson gave most of it back on the defensive side of the ball. That's a big deal for the Rays, so he'll either need to improve with the glove quickly or be more of an impactful hitter. I'm willing to bet he can do both. Chase Burns, SP, Reds – Scott White made the comparison to Paul Skenes in his most recent prospects report, and while I don't think Burns is on quite that level, he's the closest thing we're likely to see this season and maybe next. He dominated Double-A and got the call to Triple-A, and with Hunter Greene dealing with back and groin injuries, the Reds may only need to see a few examples of Burns doing the same thing at Triple-A before they promote him for good. Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals – Mathews is back from a shoulder injury and has 22 strikeouts to seven walks in 15.2 innings of work since. Mathews looked like he was on the fast track before the injury, but as long as he stays on the mound, I suspect we'll see him sometime around the trade deadline, with the Cardinals looking likely to make some trades with an eye on the future. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks – There just isn't anywhere for him to play, as was confirmed when Lawlar came up and played eight games in 16 days before being sent right back down. He also has little left to prove in Triple-A, so it just comes down to how long Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez, and Geraldo Perdomo can stay healthy -- and on that note, Perdomo did jam his left wrist during Sunday's game. He stayed in, but it's something to keep an eye on. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Giants – There was some talk that Eldridge could force his way onto the Giants roster out of Spring Training, but that was always far fetched. And with him hitting .135/.214/.297 with a 36% strikeout rate in his first 10 games at Triple-A, a promotion probably isn't imminent. But he could force that to change the same way Nick Kurtz and Jac Caglianone did – and Eldridge isn't a significantly worse prospect than either. Noah Schultz, SP, White Sox – Schultz was promoted to Triple-A this weekend, and that can usually mean a promotion could be imminent. In this case, Schultz struggled with his command at Double-A and plays for a terrible team, so I think a 2026 debut is probably more likely. But never say never.

Here's who else we're looking to add ahead of Week 13 of the Fantasy Baseball season.

Week 13 Waiver Targets

Catchers

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (53%) – In years past, Kirk might have ranked as a top-12 option at the position if he was hitting .316/.357/.425. Instead, he remains a solid No. 2 option, albeit one hitting .377 since the start of May. That's a nice No. 2 catcher, and a viable No. 1 if your current option isn't getting the job done.

Deep-league target: Kyle Teel, White Sox (33%) – Teel hasn't been great so far, but it hasn't been an unmitigated disaster, either. He's hitting the ball hard (90.7 mph average exit velocity, 54.5% hard-hit rate) and walking a lot, but there have just been too many strikeouts so far. I'm not too concerned about that remaining an issue, so I'll continue to bet on Teel as a high-upside No. 2 catcher.

First Base

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds (56%) – Encarnacion has slowed down since last weekend, going 3 for 21 over the past six games. Still, he's hitting .294/.324/.588 since returning from the IL and has a couple of different lineup slots the Reds can play him in, so playing time shouldn't be too hard to come by. Let's see if he can build on this.

Deep-league target: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (10%) – It's been five years since LeMahieu really matters for Fantasy, but he's been hot in June, hitting .371/.450/.515 with great plate discipline and surprising power – his expected wOBA over the past 50 plate appearances is .329, a better-than-average mark. He's eligible at three different infield spots and can be useful in deeper leagues while healthy, at least.

Second base

Jeff McNeil, Mets (38%) – McNeil started swinging the bat harder in the second half of last season with a goal of hitting the ball to the pull side more often, and it's worked really well – he has 14 homers in his past 80 games while hitting .276. McNeil will sit against some lefties, but his current level of play looks useful even at something less than everyday playing time.

Deep-league target: Christian Moore, Angels (32%) – Moore isn't such a can't-miss prospect that you needed to run out and add him everywhere after his promotion, and his hitless first two games will keep that roster rate down. But he's an intriguing young talent with big-time power and enough athleticism to matter for Fantasy, and the ceiling is something like a version of Zach Neto who trades a bit of speed for some power.

Third base

Abraham Toro, Red Sox (24%) – We have a pretty long track record of Abraham Toro being a deeply uninteresting player for Fantasy: He has over 1,400 plate appearances at the MLB level with a .657 OPS. This season, he has an .885 OPS in 29 games. I'm pretty sure I know which one I think is real, but he does have a solid .335 xwOBA, the best of his career, so maybe there's something here. He's fine as a short-term hot-hand play, though I expect Toro to lose playing time for the Red Sox before long.

Deep-league target: Otto Kemp, Phillies (9%) – Kemp finally got going this weekend, picking up two hits Friday and then four more Sunday, and all of a sudden he's hitting .345 at the MLB level. There hasn't been much power here so far, but Kemp has been aggressive on the base paths and has solid underlying power, with a 92.1 mph average exit velocity. He has a very intriguing minor-league track record and is worth a look in deeper leagues as a corner infielder.

Shortstop

Trevor Story, Red Sox (62%) – He refuses to go away. Story put together an absolutely miserable May and looked like he may get pushed aside for the Red Sox slew of young top prospects, but he's bounced back in a big way so far in June, hitting .314/.352/.510 while cutting his strikeout rate to 24%. He's been providing interesting power and speed all along, so if the batting average can just be normal bad (his .243 xBA would more or less be fine) he can still be a very useful option in any categories league.

Deep-league targets: Ryan Ritter, Rockies (8%) – With Ezequiel Tovar on the IL, the Rockies are giving Ritter a real chance. He hasn't done much with it to date, but was hitting .305 with 16 homers at Triple-A before his promotion and stole 17 bases in 91 games last season, so there are some interesting skills here for a categories league.

Outfield

Evan Carter, Rangers (53%) – Since coming back from his quad injury, Carter has looked like he belongs at the MLB level, something we haven't really been able to say since the 2023 postseason. He's hitting .387/.457/.774 in the month of June, with just four strikeouts in 35 trips to the plate, plus three homers and a couple of steals. Carter is still just 22 and was one of the most hyped prospects in baseball 15 months ago, so I'm going to buy in whenever we see flashes of that potential.

Jo Adell, Angels (46%) – The underlying numbers aren't just good for Adell: They're phenomenal. He has a .379 expected wOBA for the season, basically right in line with what Fernando Tatis, Bryce Harper, Marcell Ozuna, and Oneil Cruz are producing. Adell has underperformed his expected stats over the past couple of seasons, so take that with a grain of salt, but even if you just go by the surface-level numbers, his .227/.399/.464 line looks very good with his power and the ability to chip in a few steals. It might just be a hot streak for Adell, but with six homers in 13 June games, he's been very hot. There's no reason not to buy in for at least the short term.

Parker Meadows, Tigers (41%) – Meadows hasn't done much so far, but a peak under the hood suggests big things are coming – he has a .364 expected wOBA compared to just a .252 actual mark to date. The 25% strikeout rate is manageable, and Meadows is hitting the ball hard (92.3 mph average exit velocity) and still has his athleticism intact despite some injuries. I'm expecting big things from him moving forward.

Mike Tauchman, White Sox (8%) – Like Toro, we have a pretty long track record of unremarkable production from Tauchman over the years. But he does have an OPS over .720 in three straight seasons and has been a fixture near the top of the White Sox lineup this season, giving him plenty of opportunities. His skill set is probably better suited for points leagues, which is the shallower format for Fantasy, but any league that explicitly gives you points for getting on base (and not just hits or batting average, in other words) should give Tauchman a little boost in value, too.

Jurickson Profar, Braves (25%) – Profar is eligible to return from his suspension on July 2, which means he's going to begin playing in minor-league games soon to work his way up. In a different world, the fact that Profar isn't eligible for postseason play after his suspension might lead to a limited role for the Braves, but the Braves are a long-shot for the playoffs, so they just need to get there before they start worrying about Profar not being available. The Braves have the second-lowest wOBA in the league from their left fielders, so I do expect Profar to play a lot, and if he can recapture last year's magic, he's an obvious must-start player in all leagues.

Starting pitcher

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers (81%) – Misiorowski's impressive MLB debut ended early with an ankle injury, but he's expected to make his next start, and I'm expected to be very excited about it. The stuff looks as absurd as advertised, and while he'll need to trim the walks down – four in five innings isn't going to work no matter how filthy the stuff is – but he looked like he could be overpowering if he commands the ball well. Misiorowski is an exciting arm with significant upside, and he should be rostered in all formats right now.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox (39%) – Bello has always been more interesting than good at the MLB level, but he has made some interesting tweaks lately that could help him get there. Facing the Yankees Sunday, he leaned heavily on a new cutter, throwing it 38 times – prior to this start he had thrown just 23 cutters in his career – and it was a really good pitch, generating four whiffs and weak contact when the Yankees managed to put it in play. The changeup has always been an excellent foundation for Bello, but the rest of the arsenal has never been able to catch up to that. If this cutter can give him a swing-and-miss pitch that he can also throw in the zone for strikes (something he's never been able to do consistently with the sweeper or slider), that could be a gamechanger. It's just one start, but it was one start with eight strikeouts in seven shutout innings against the best offense in baseball, so that's pretty eye-opening.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (58%) – After all the injuries, I had mostly written Kershaw off as a viable Fantasy option, but he may be proving me wrong. In two starts this week, Kershaw allowed just one earned run while striking out 12 and walking just one over 12 innings. He's really leaning on his slider, throwing it nearly 40% of the time, and his four-seamer has yet to induce a swing-and-miss this season, so I'm not ready to say Kershaw is going to be a must-start pitcher moving forward. But reports of his demise may have been exaggerated.

Edward Cabrera, Marlins (34%) – Cabrera has been limited to just seven innings in his past two starts, which is concerning, given his history of inefficiency. The Marlins have had an unusually quick hook with him despite Cabrera pitching pretty well overall of late, so I'm hoping it's just a bump in the road for a guy who has started to look a lot better since starting to lean on a sinker more at the start of May. He's a tough pitcher to trust, but with 38 strikeouts to 12 walks in 34 innings since May 1, I still think there might be something here.

David Festa, Twins (21%) – We're still mostly just seeing flashes from Festa. The changeup and slider look like excellent swing and miss pitches, but the overall package still leaves something to be desired, as seen by his 4.76 ERA and 5.39 xERA. The talent is obvious, and with the Twins rotation hit hard by injuries of late, I'm hoping they'll give him a longer leash when things are going well, so I'm still willing to chase the upside with Festa.

Emmett Sheehan, Dodgers (15%) – Sheehan was pretty low on the list of priorities for the Dodgers at the start of the season, but injuries have once again wreaked havoc on them, and now Sheehan looks like he's going to make his return from Tommy John surgery this week. Sheehan's velocity has actually been up on his minor-league rehab assignment and he has struck out 45% of batters across his four starts. He'll likely be on a pitch count early on and could struggle with his command, something we've seen from plenty of other pitchers coming back from Tommy John this season. But the upside is clear and it's worth chasing in deeper leagues. And, if you've got an IL spot to play with, you can get a free look at Sheehan's debut this week before you have to make the call to activate him.

Relief pitcher

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks (44%) – If you're looking for saves, Miller is the most obvious target on the wire, with Justin Martinez out for the year and A.J. Puk probably still at least a few weeks away (if not longer). I don't think Miller's 1.57 ERA is at all sustainable, but I also don't think he's a bad pitcher (3.66 xERA, 2.97 FIP is fine) and he's on a competitive team that should continue to give him opportunities. He's a viable add anywhere you need saves.

Tommy Kahnle, Tigers (40%) – Kahnle might be next up after Will Vest left Sunday's game with an injury. He'll have tests to determine the severity of the finger injury that forced him out, and he won't speak to the media until Tuesday – which may mean nothing (the team is off Monday), but feels ominous. The Tigers have gone with a true closer-by-committee this season, but Kahnle is good enough to be the full-time option if Vest has to miss time. Don't be surprised if they still opt to mix someone like Brant Hurter into the ninth inning role, but Kahnle should get a nice bump in value if Vest has to miss any time.

Grant Taylor, White Sox (10%) – If you're looking a bit more speculatively, look for Taylor in deeper leagues. He was promoted this week after racking up huge strikeout numbers in Double-A, and Taylor is almost certainly already the most talented arm in the White Sox bullpen. There won't be many saves to be found here and there's no guarantee Taylor will get any of them, but the upside seems worth chasing in deeper leagues, at least.