Sleeper hitters for Week 14 (June 23-29)
TOR Toronto • #47 • Age: 25
Few heeded my recommendation of Addison Barger as the top sleeper hitter for Week 13. I can tell because his rostership rate has gone down during that time, and look at what it's cost you. You won't want to repeat that mistake for the most under-rostered hitter in Fantasy, whose actual numbers are quickly catching up to his .297 xBA and .541 xSLG and who has only one lefty on the schedule in Week 14.
Sal Frelick RF
MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 25
Sal Frelick was moved into the leadoff spot recently, just in time for a week of home games against the Pirates and Rockies pitching staffs. I mention that the games are all at home because he's batting .350 with a .911 OPS there this season.
SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 30
J.P. Crawford has been surprisingly competent in points leagues, especially, and is batting .419 (26 for 62) over his past 17 games. Not only do the Mariners have the best matchups this week, but six of their seven are against righties, who Crawford has throttled to the tune of a .328 batting average and .874 OPS.
Jo Adell CF
LAA L.A. Angels • #7 • Age: 26
With another home run Thursday, Jo Adell is up to 10 in his past 26 games but still has a ways to go before performing up to his .266 xBA and .542 xSLG. Favorable matchups for the Angels this week should help to close the gap further. Among the pitchers he's scheduled to face are Walker Buehler, Hunter Dobbins, Jake Irvin, Mike Soroka, and Mitchell Parker.
ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31
Do I have to rephrase the line I've used the past two weeks? Sigh. Lourdes Gurriel is easy to recommend whenever the Diamondbacks have favorable matchups because he's the sort of steady-but-unspectacular hitter who's always on the fringes of being rostered anyway. The Diamondbacks don't just have good matchups this week, but the second-best, going against the White Sox and Marlins rotations.
COL Colorado • #4 • Age: 26
Michael Toglia has homered three times in four games since returning from the minors and may be poised for the same sort of power binge that made him a Fantasy hero in the second half last year. The Rockies play only half their games at home in Week 14, but the aforementioned three homers have all come on the road, as did the majority of Toglia's last year.
STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 26
Alec Burleson just had a 4-for-8 performance in a doubleheader Thursday, raising his season batting average to .313 and his June batting average to .400 (24 for 60). The combination of high exit velocities and a low strikeout rate makes such numbers not so far-fetched. You'll want to take advantage of Burleson's hot streak with the Cardinals being one of just six teams scheduled for seven games this week.
Javier Baez CF
DET Detroit • #28 • Age: 32
Turns out Javier Baez's early-May surge wasn't just a blip because he's repeating the feat here in mid-June, going 11 for 22 with three homers in his past six games. He's a good bet to keep it going with the Tigers facing pitchers like Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Bailey Ober, and Chris Paddack this week.
Luis Garcia 2B
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 25
Luis Garcia's big turnaround continues, seeing him bat .349 (29 for 83) over his past 23 games, and his xBA for the year (.314) is now in the 99th percentile. The Nationals' matchups are pretty solid this week, but best of all is that there isn't a lefty among them, ensuring that he'll remain in the lineup.
SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 34
Mike Yastrzemski stands to benefit not just from the Giants having the third-best hitter matchups this week, going against the Marlins and White Sox pitching staffs, but also from there being nothing but righties on the schedule. The 34-year-old is batting .284 with an .828 OPS against righties compared to .182 with a .497 OPS against lefties.