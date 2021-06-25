Week 14 (June 28-July 4) looks to a busy one for hitters, with 17 teams scheduled for seven games and only one team, the Rays, scheduled for five. It means the best and worst hitter matchups mainly come down to the opposing pitchers rather than the number of games.

And also location. The Rockies, for instance, play all seven games at home, which is why this list begins with two of their hitters. All 10 of the hitters appearing on this list are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Walker Buehler's spin rates, hot Kyle Schwarber, the Reds bullpen plus sleeper pitchers and hitters to target heading into Week 14 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sleeper hitters for Week 14 (June 28-July 4) C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups PIT3, STL4 ROSTERED 49% He homered four times during the team's last homestand a week ago and has an OPS near 1.000 at home. Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 24 Matchups PIT3, STL4 ROSTERED 36% He's showing signs of breaking through in June and of course benefits from seven home games. The opposing pitchers are weak, too. Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 24 Matchups BAL3, @CLE4 ROSTERED 23% He's been making plenty of contact as Alex Bregman's fill-in, looking more like the high-average hitter he's been in the minors. The Astros have the third-best hitter matchups this week. Ty France 1B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26 Matchups @TOR3, TEX3 ROSTERED 65% His matchups are middle of the road, but mostly, I like the way he's been swinging the bat in June as well as the versatility of starting him at either first or second base. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Week Rankings Matchups PHI1, SD3, CHC3 ROSTERED 61% The left-handed hitter has come to hit righties much better than lefties in his old age and has six of those on the schedule this week. Luis Urias SS MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups CHC3, @PIT4 ROSTERED 35% The overall numbers are still lacking, but so far in June, the former Padres prospect looks as close as he ever has to being a legitimate major-leaguer. He gets the benefit of the fifth-best hitter matchups this week. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups KC4, @OAK3 ROSTERED 41% The streaky slugger is batting over .300 with an OPS near 1.000 against lefties this year and has four of those on the schedule this week. Avisail Garcia RF MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups CHC3, @PIT4 ROSTERED 73% He has cooled off after a productive May, but these matchups are the kind that should help him get back on track. It's Kyle Hendricks and no one else, basically. David Fletcher 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups @NYY4, BAL3 ROSTERED 56% He's back to piling up multi-hit games after a rough start to the season, raising his batting average more than 30 points this month alone. Worth noting the Angels will miss Gerrit Cole in that Yankees series. Kolten Wong 2B MIL Milwaukee • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups CHC3, @PIT4 ROSTERED 72% Have I pointed out the Brewers have favorable matchups this week? Their leadoff hitter seems like a must, then, particularly with him coming off the IL hot last week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Rockies PIT3, STL4

2. Cardinals ARI3, @COL4

3. Astros BAL3, @CLE4

4. Angels @NYY4, BAL3

5. Brewers CHC3, @PIT4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Rays @WAS2, @TOR3

2. Cubs @MIL3, @CIN3

3. Twins @CHW4, @KC3

4. Dodgers SF2, @WAS4

5. Nationals NYM1, TB2, LAD4