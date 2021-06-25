luis-urias.jpg

Week 14 (June 28-July 4) looks to a busy one for hitters, with 17 teams scheduled for seven games and only one team, the Rays, scheduled for five. It means the best and worst hitter matchups mainly come down to the opposing pitchers rather than the number of games.

And also location. The Rockies, for instance, play all seven games at home, which is why this list begins with two of their hitters. All 10 of the hitters appearing on this list are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 14 (June 28-July 4)
headshot-image
C.J. Cron 1B
COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31
Matchups
PIT3, STL4
ROSTERED
49%
He homered four times during the team's last homestand a week ago and has an OPS near 1.000 at home.
headshot-image
Brendan Rodgers 2B
COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 24
Matchups
PIT3, STL4
ROSTERED
36%
He's showing signs of breaking through in June and of course benefits from seven home games. The opposing pitchers are weak, too.
headshot-image
Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B
HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 24
Matchups
BAL3, @CLE4
ROSTERED
23%
He's been making plenty of contact as Alex Bregman's fill-in, looking more like the high-average hitter he's been in the minors. The Astros have the third-best hitter matchups this week.
headshot-image
Ty France 1B
SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26
Matchups
@TOR3, TEX3
ROSTERED
65%
His matchups are middle of the road, but mostly, I like the way he's been swinging the bat in June as well as the versatility of starting him at either first or second base.
headshot-image
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37
Week Rankings
Matchups
PHI1, SD3, CHC3
ROSTERED
61%
The left-handed hitter has come to hit righties much better than lefties in his old age and has six of those on the schedule this week.
headshot-image
Luis Urias SS
MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 24
Matchups
CHC3, @PIT4
ROSTERED
35%
The overall numbers are still lacking, but so far in June, the former Padres prospect looks as close as he ever has to being a legitimate major-leaguer. He gets the benefit of the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.
headshot-image
Hunter Renfroe RF
BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29
Matchups
KC4, @OAK3
ROSTERED
41%
The streaky slugger is batting over .300 with an OPS near 1.000 against lefties this year and has four of those on the schedule this week.
headshot-image
Avisail Garcia RF
MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 30
Matchups
CHC3, @PIT4
ROSTERED
73%
He has cooled off after a productive May, but these matchups are the kind that should help him get back on track. It's Kyle Hendricks and no one else, basically.
headshot-image
David Fletcher 2B
LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 27
Matchups
@NYY4, BAL3
ROSTERED
56%
He's back to piling up multi-hit games after a rough start to the season, raising his batting average more than 30 points this month alone. Worth noting the Angels will miss Gerrit Cole in that Yankees series.
headshot-image
Kolten Wong 2B
MIL Milwaukee • #16 • Age: 30
Matchups
CHC3, @PIT4
ROSTERED
72%
Have I pointed out the Brewers have favorable matchups this week? Their leadoff hitter seems like a must, then, particularly with him coming off the IL hot last week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Rockies PIT3, STL4
2. Cardinals ARI3, @COL4
3. Astros BAL3, @CLE4
4. Angels @NYY4, BAL3
5. Brewers CHC3, @PIT4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Rays @WAS2, @TOR3
2. Cubs @MIL3, @CIN3
3. Twins @CHW4, @KC3
4. Dodgers SF2, @WAS4
5. Nationals NYM1, TB2, LAD4