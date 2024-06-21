Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 26
David Hamilton has been a blur on the base paths lately and has scooted up the Red Sox's lineup as a result. He still tends to sit against left-handers, so you'll want to take advantage of this week with precisely zero on the schedule.
Zack Gelof 2B
OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 24
Zack Gelof's exit velocity readings and batted-ball profile look much the same as a year ago, and the production may be catching up with him homering in three consecutive games heading into the weekend. The surge is well timed, too, with the Athletics boasting the fifth-best hitter matchups in Week 14 (June 24-30).
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 26
Nothing complicated about this one. Andrew Vaughn has been straight-up murdering the ball in June, batting .358 (24 for 67) with five homers. The matchups this week are too reasonable for you to shy away from him.
ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24
Though injuries are what moved him into the leadoff spot, it's no less true that Jarred Kelenic has hit a respectable .292 (21 for 72) with three homers, two steals and an .839 OPS in his past 21 games. He still struggles (and sometimes sits) against left-handers, but there's only one of those on the schedule in a seven-game week.
J.J. Bleday CF
OAK Oakland • #33 • Age: 26
J.J. Bleday has been one of the Athletics' steadier performers this year, which makes him the perfect choice to recommend for their favorable schedule this week. What makes it favorable? Well, the toughest pitchers on it are Tyler Anderson and Brandon Pfaadt.
Wilyer Abreu RF
BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 24
Provided Wilyer Abreu (sprained ankle) is activated from the IL this weekend as expected, then he's as good of a choice as David Hamilton to take advantage of the Red Sox's righty-loaded schedule. He has hit .292 with an .895 OPS against righties this season and was emerging as a trustworthy starter in Fantasy prior to the injury.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 26
Michael Busch's mid-April surge gave way to a long drought at the plate, but he's beginning to come around again, entering the weekend batting .412 (14 for 34) with a home run in his past 11 games. He generally sits against lefties, but the Cubs aren't scheduled to face any in their seven games this week, which are mostly against the injury-depleted parts of the Giants and Brewers rotations.
BOS Boston • #43 • Age: 23
David Hamilton and Wilyer Abreu may be well-suited to take advantage of the Red Sox's righty-loaded schedule this week, but is that the case for Ceddanne Rafaela as well? Nah, he's just hot, entering the weekend with a .615 (16 for 26) batting average, a home run and two stolen bases in his past seven games.
OAK Oakland • #21 • Age: 22
Tyler Soderstrom has become a fixture for the Athletics at first base over the past couple weeks while making harder and more consistent contact. He's another fine choice to take advantage of their fifth-best hitter matchups, and the best part is you can still start him at catcher in Fantasy.
OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 29
Miguel Andujar has sustained a batting average over .300 for about a month now and is showing no signs of cooling off. It's sort of a hollow batting average that wouldn't play well in every Fantasy league, but he's so widely available that he's worth a mention here with the Athletics having such favorable matchups.
Best hitter matchups for Week 14
1. Royals MIA3, CLE4
2. Orioles CLE3, TEX4
3. Angels OAK3, DET4
4. Cubs @SF4, @MIL3
5. Athletics @LAA3, @ARI3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 14
1. Mets NYY2, HOU3
2. Marlins @KC3, @PHI4
3. Rockies @HOU2, @CHW3
4. Pirates @CIN3, @ATL3
5. Mariners @TB3, MIN3