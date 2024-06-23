Matt Waldron SP SD San Diego • #61 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. WAS, at BOS Rostered 78% Matt Waldron is beginning to look like one of those special knuckleballers who comes along every 10 years or so. With a 1.82 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over his past eight turns, he's basically a must with two starts.

Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. MIN, vs. OAK Rostered 77% Brandon Pfaadt's ERA has run a bit hot, but he generally works deep into games and has had some big strikeout efforts as well. He's definitely the sort of pitcher worth using with two starts, particularly when one is against the bottom-feeder Athletics lineup.

Tyler Anderson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. OAK, vs. DET Rostered 74% You don't want to be caught holding the bag when Tyler Anderson's 2.48 ERA catches up to his 4.49 xERA, 4.55 FIP and 5.09 xFIP, but if it happens this week, with matchups against the Athletics and Tigers, that's some extraordinarily bad timing.

Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL Atlanta • #56 • Age: 24 Matchups at STL, vs. PIT Rostered 34% Spencer Schwellenbach seems to have found his stride in the majors, riding a deep arsenal and pristine control to back-to-back quality starts. It's reasonable to hope for two more with the Cardinals and Pirates on the schedule this week.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup at LAA Rostered 64% Reese Olson had a bumpy start to June but has bounced back nicely in his last two outings. He makes for a fine play against an Angels lineup that now ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.

Mitchell Parker SP WAS Washington • #70 • Age: 24 Matchup at TB Rostered 46% A new splitter and improved control have elevated Mitchell Parker from being a space-filler at Triple-A to a genuine asset for the big-league club. He'll be taking on a Rays lineup this week that has the fourth-worst strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers.

Kyle Gibson SP STL St. Louis • #44 • Age: 36 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. CIN Rostered 62% Kyle Gibson missed his last start due to back tightness but says he's fine and now lines up for two turns in Week 14. The matchups could be better, but he's been such a steady innings-eater this year that you'll at least want to run him out there in points leagues.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. SD Rostered 71% There haven't been a lot of positives for Brayan Bello this season, but the hope here is that he simply has the Blue Jays' number after a strong outing against them last time out. They do have a bottom-five offense, after all. And as a bonus, he gets a second start against the Padres.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 60% Zack Littell's good starts have been barely passable for Fantasy purposes, but they've outnumbered the bad, at least. He could deliver one of his best against a Mariners lineup that's particularly susceptible to strikeouts.