Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Matt Waldron SP
SD San Diego • #61 • Age: 27
Matt Waldron is beginning to look like one of those special knuckleballers who comes along every 10 years or so. With a 1.82 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over his past eight turns, he's basically a must with two starts.
ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 25
Brandon Pfaadt's ERA has run a bit hot, but he generally works deep into games and has had some big strikeout efforts as well. He's definitely the sort of pitcher worth using with two starts, particularly when one is against the bottom-feeder Athletics lineup.
LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34
You don't want to be caught holding the bag when Tyler Anderson's 2.48 ERA catches up to his 4.49 xERA, 4.55 FIP and 5.09 xFIP, but if it happens this week, with matchups against the Athletics and Tigers, that's some extraordinarily bad timing.
ATL Atlanta • #56 • Age: 24
Spencer Schwellenbach seems to have found his stride in the majors, riding a deep arsenal and pristine control to back-to-back quality starts. It's reasonable to hope for two more with the Cardinals and Pirates on the schedule this week.
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
Reese Olson had a bumpy start to June but has bounced back nicely in his last two outings. He makes for a fine play against an Angels lineup that now ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.
WAS Washington • #70 • Age: 24
A new splitter and improved control have elevated Mitchell Parker from being a space-filler at Triple-A to a genuine asset for the big-league club. He'll be taking on a Rays lineup this week that has the fourth-worst strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers.
Kyle Gibson SP
STL St. Louis • #44 • Age: 36
Kyle Gibson missed his last start due to back tightness but says he's fine and now lines up for two turns in Week 14. The matchups could be better, but he's been such a steady innings-eater this year that you'll at least want to run him out there in points leagues.
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 25
There haven't been a lot of positives for Brayan Bello this season, but the hope here is that he simply has the Blue Jays' number after a strong outing against them last time out. They do have a bottom-five offense, after all. And as a bonus, he gets a second start against the Padres.
Zack Littell SP
TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28
Zack Littell's good starts have been barely passable for Fantasy purposes, but they've outnumbered the bad, at least. He could deliver one of his best against a Mariners lineup that's particularly susceptible to strikeouts.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #48 • Age: 23
Jonathan Cannon got a dose of reality against the Tigers Sunday, but it doesn't change how dominant he was in his previous two outings, allowing a combined one run in 15 2/3 innings. He's not an automatic start even with a matchup as favorable as the Rockies (in Chicago), but if you're struggling to fill out your lineup, he's widely available.