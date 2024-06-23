spencer-schwellenbach.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 14 (June 24-30)
player headshot
Matt Waldron SP
SD San Diego • #61 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. WAS, at BOS
Rostered
78%
Matt Waldron is beginning to look like one of those special knuckleballers who comes along every 10 years or so. With a 1.82 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over his past eight turns, he's basically a must with two starts.
player headshot
Brandon Pfaadt SP
ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. MIN, vs. OAK
Rostered
77%
Brandon Pfaadt's ERA has run a bit hot, but he generally works deep into games and has had some big strikeout efforts as well. He's definitely the sort of pitcher worth using with two starts, particularly when one is against the bottom-feeder Athletics lineup.
player headshot
Tyler Anderson SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. OAK, vs. DET
Rostered
74%
You don't want to be caught holding the bag when Tyler Anderson's 2.48 ERA catches up to his 4.49 xERA, 4.55 FIP and 5.09 xFIP, but if it happens this week, with matchups against the Athletics and Tigers, that's some extraordinarily bad timing.
player headshot
Spencer Schwellenbach SP
ATL Atlanta • #56 • Age: 24
Matchups
at STL, vs. PIT
Rostered
34%
Spencer Schwellenbach seems to have found his stride in the majors, riding a deep arsenal and pristine control to back-to-back quality starts. It's reasonable to hope for two more with the Cardinals and Pirates on the schedule this week.
player headshot
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
Matchup
at LAA
Rostered
64%
Reese Olson had a bumpy start to June but has bounced back nicely in his last two outings. He makes for a fine play against an Angels lineup that now ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.
player headshot
Mitchell Parker SP
WAS Washington • #70 • Age: 24
Matchup
at TB
Rostered
46%
A new splitter and improved control have elevated Mitchell Parker from being a space-filler at Triple-A to a genuine asset for the big-league club. He'll be taking on a Rays lineup this week that has the fourth-worst strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers.
player headshot
Kyle Gibson SP
STL St. Louis • #44 • Age: 36
Matchups
vs. ATL, vs. CIN
Rostered
62%
Kyle Gibson missed his last start due to back tightness but says he's fine and now lines up for two turns in Week 14. The matchups could be better, but he's been such a steady innings-eater this year that you'll at least want to run him out there in points leagues.
player headshot
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. TOR, vs. SD
Rostered
71%
There haven't been a lot of positives for Brayan Bello this season, but the hope here is that he simply has the Blue Jays' number after a strong outing against them last time out. They do have a bottom-five offense, after all. And as a bonus, he gets a second start against the Padres.
player headshot
Zack Littell SP
TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. SEA
Rostered
60%
Zack Littell's good starts have been barely passable for Fantasy purposes, but they've outnumbered the bad, at least. He could deliver one of his best against a Mariners lineup that's particularly susceptible to strikeouts.
player headshot
Jonathan Cannon SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #48 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
16%
Jonathan Cannon got a dose of reality against the Tigers Sunday, but it doesn't change how dominant he was in his previous two outings, allowing a combined one run in 15 2/3 innings. He's not an automatic start even with a matchup as favorable as the Rockies (in Chicago), but if you're struggling to fill out your lineup, he's widely available.