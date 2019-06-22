Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers, rankings highlight Brad Keller, Adbert Alzolay as sleepers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring innings eater and flashy rookie as sleepers.
Another short list of names in a week when only eight teams are scheduled to play seven games, but the names are for the most part pretty good.
Six true aces at the top, another five pitchers who are more or less must-start, and then favorable enough matchups for fringe guys like Jon Gray and Zach Davies.
The two most interesting names out there for the sleeper seekers of the world are Adbert Alzolay, who impressed in a four-inning debut Thursday, and Brad Keller, who had put together a nice run of three quality starts of seven-plus innings before a seven-run disaster last time out. Favorable matchups at Cleveland and Toronto make Keller worth a roll of the dice this time. It's not entirely clear if Alzolay will be the one making the starts this week or if he'll piggyback Tyler Chatwood again, but two long relief appearances in which he's most likely to be the pitcher of record should be good enough, given the upside.
Beyond them are some riskier plays like Andrew Heaney, Ross Stripling and Marco Gonzales who are probably best left for points leagues, where a poor start does less damage. You'll find the full breakdown of Week 14 (June 24-30) two-start pitchers below.
Must start, all formats
|
|
1
Max Scherzer, WAS
at MIA
at DET
2
Gerrit Cole, HOU
vs. PIT
vs. SEA
3
Zack Greinke, ARI
vs. LAD
at SF
4
Lucas Giolito, CHW
at BOS
vs. MIN
5
Blake Snell, TB
at MIN
vs. TEX
6
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
at ARI
at COL
7
Kyle Gibson, MIN
vs. TB
at CHW
8
vs. COL
vs. ARI
9
Robbie Ray, ARI
vs. LAD
at SF
10
Zach Eflin, PHI
vs. NYM
at MIA
11
Max Fried, ATL
at CHC
at NYM
Sleepers and questionables
|
|
12
Jon Gray, COL
at SF
vs. LAD
13
Zach Davies, MIL
vs. SEA
vs. PIT
14
Adbert Alzolay, CHC^
vs. ATL
at CIN
15
Brad Keller, KC*
at CLE
at TOR
Better left for points leagues
|
|
16
Andrew Heaney, LAA
vs. CIN
vs. OAK
17
Jake Arrieta, PHI
vs. NYM
at MIA
18
Ross Stripling, LAD*
at ARI
at COL
19
Marco Gonzales, SEA
at MIL
at HOU
20
Jon Lester, CHC
vs. ATL
at CIN
21
Trevor Richards, MIA
vs. WAS
vs. PHI
22
Julio Teheran, ATL
at CHC
at NYM
23
Steven Matz, NYM
at PHI
vs. ATL
24
Trevor Williams, PIT
at HOU
at MIL
25
Chris Bassitt, OAK
at STL
at LAA
No thanks
|
|
26
Adam Plutko, CLE
vs. KC
at BAL
27
Drew Pomeranz, SF*
vs. COL
vs. ARI
28
Aaron Sanchez, TOR
at NYY
vs. KC
29
Jesse Chavez, TEX
at DET
at TB
30
Jeff Hoffman, COL*
at SF
vs. LAD
31
Jordan Zimmermann, DET
vs. TEX
vs. WAS
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...