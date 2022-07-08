What Julio Rodriguez is doing this season as a rookie isn't normal. He's hitting .277/.337/.487 with 15 homers and an AL-best 21 steals through almost exactly a half season, putting him right on pace for a 30-homer, 40-steal season. That's been done only 19 times in major-league history, and Rodriguez would be the second-youngest player and second rookie ever to hit those benchmarks.
Obviously, what he's doing as a hitter is remarkable, especially the .300 average since May 1, but the most impressive thing might just be the pace at which Rodriguez is running. Or, at the very least, it's the thing that is making him such an impactful Fantasy player.
It's not like the speed came out of nowhere, of course, as Rodriguez swiped 21 in 74 games between High A and Double-A last season, but there are a ton of young players who ran a lot in the minors only to lose that part of that game as they get older. That Rodriguez hasn't (yet) makes him an incredibly valuable player, someone who is in my top-24 players in Roto already and could be in contention for the No. 1 pick next season if he keeps this up.
But don't expect every top prospect to hit the ground running like Rodriguez has – and I do mean literally running in this instance. If you've been following prospect performance this season, you might notice that there is seemingly an overabundance of apparent power-speed threats.
Take Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe, who certainly projects to make an impact with his legs whenever he makes the leap. However, he's taken it to another level this season, with 33 steals in 70 games – matching last season's total from 109 games on six fewer attempts. He's on a 60-steal pace with a 92% success rate, which makes him look like a potential game-breaker for Fantasy.
But not all is as it seems, and it's yet another example of how hard it is to translate minor-league production to the majors. Because they're playing by different rules in the minors right now, quite literally. MLB has spent the past few years experimenting with changes to the rules to increase pace of play, and a few have likely had a significant impact on stolen base totals in the minors.
For one thing, the bases are literally bigger in the minors this season, increasing from 15 square inches to 18 square inches, and second base is actually being moved a few inches in, as detailed in this piece from The Athletic. The distance needed to cover from first to second and second to third is smaller in the minors, and every inch helps on the kind of bang-bang plays you usually see on steals.
The other chances are pace-of-play related: A strict pitch clock and a limit on pickoff throws to two per plate appearance have been put into play across the minors after the league experimented with such changes across various levels of the minors a year ago.
That might sound like relatively small changes, but you can see the impact pretty clearly in the example of the Eastern League, where Volpe's Somerset Patriots play. There have been an average of 0.93 steals per game with a 78% success rate; last season, there were 0.75 steals per game at a 72.1% success rate. In the Double-A Texas League, steals have gone from 0.87 (70.6%) to 1.03 per game (78.9%).
Which is all to say, we have to take the numbers we're seeing down there with an even bigger grain of salt than normal, at least for now. This mostly matters for Dynasty players, obviously, but it might also create an opportunity for savvy redraft players to take advantage of potentially inflated expectations for top prospects when they get called up.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that MLB is experimenting with the minors in order to eventually bring these rules to the big leagues, as stipulated in the latest collective bargaining agreement. It's unclear exactly which rules will be put in place when, but we could see changes as soon as next season, which could dramatically alter the Fantasy landscape. In an era where it seems like we need a few months to calibrate expectations every season, that might create more confusion and frustration, but at the very least, an increase in stolen base totals around baseball would be a welcome change, given their outsized role in how we value players now.
But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, here are my latest trade values for Week 14.
Week 14 Rotisserie Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligibility
|1
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|41
|3B-DH
|2
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|41
|OF
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|41
|DH-OF
|4
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|41
|2B-SS
|5
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|41
|OF
|6
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|39
|1B-DH
|7
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|39
|DH-OF
|8
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|36
|DH-SP
|9
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|36
|DH-OF
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|34
|1B
|11
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|34
|OF
|12
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|34
|SP
|13
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|34
|SP
|14
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|34
|3B-DH
|15
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|34
|OF
|16
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|34
|SP
|17
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|34
|SS
|18
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|34
|3B
|19
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|34
|OF
|20
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|34
|OF
|21
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|34
|SP
|22
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|34
|SP
|23
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|34
|SP
|24
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|31
|SP
|25
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|31
|SP
|26
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|31
|SS
|27
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|26
|DH-OF
|28
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|26
|SS
|29
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|26
|DH-OF
|30
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|26
|DH-OF
|31
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|26
|1B-DH
|32
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|26
|SP
|33
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|26
|OF
|34
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|25
|2B
|35
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|25
|1B-DH
|36
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|25
|2B-SS
|37
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|38
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|20
|1B
|39
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|40
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|24
|3B
|41
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|24
|SS
|42
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|43
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|20
|OF
|44
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|20
|2B-DH-OF
|45
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|46
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|48
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|49
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|19
|RP
|50
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|19
|DH-SS
|51
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|19
|DH-OF
|52
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|19
|1B-DH
|53
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|18
|3B-DH
|54
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|18
|SP
|55
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|18
|SP
|56
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|57
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|17
|2B-OF-SS
|58
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|17
|DH-OF
|59
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|17
|DH-OF
|60
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|17
|DH-OF
|61
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|17
|DH-OF
|62
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|16
|SP
|63
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|16
|3B-SS
|64
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|16
|SP
|65
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|66
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|14
|SS
|67
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|14
|RP
|68
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|14
|RP
|69
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|13
|SP
|70
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|12
|SP
|71
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|12
|1B
|72
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|12
|SP
|73
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|12
|RP-SP
|74
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|12
|3B
|75
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|16
|OF-SS
|76
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|16
|1B-DH
|77
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|16
|SS
|78
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|12
|SP
|79
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|12
|2B-DH-OF
|80
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|12
|2B-SS
|81
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|12
|2B
|82
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|83
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|12
|OF
|84
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|12
|OF
|85
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|86
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|12
|SP
|87
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|12
|SP
|88
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|12
|SP
|89
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|12
|RP
|90
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|12
|SP
|91
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|11
|RP
|92
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|10
|SP
|93
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|9
|SP
|94
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|9
|C-DH
|95
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|9
|C-DH
|96
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|9
|SP
|97
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|9
|C-DH
|98
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|9
|3B-OF
|99
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|9
|C
|100
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|9
|DH-OF
|101
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|9
|OF
|102
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|9
|DH
|103
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|9
|OF
|104
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|9
|OF
|105
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|9
|C-DH-OF
|106
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|8
|1B-DH-OF
|107
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|8
|OF
|108
|Riley Greene, DET, CF
|8
|OF
|109
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|8
|SS
|110
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|8
|RP
|111
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|8
|RP
|112
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|8
|1B-DH
|113
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|8
|SP
|114
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|8
|SP
|115
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|8
|2B-SS
|116
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|8
|OF
|117
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|8
|SP
|118
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|8
|DH-OF
|119
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|7
|OF
|120
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|121
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|7
|SS
|122
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|7
|2B-SS
|123
|Jon Berti, MIA, 3B
|7
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|124
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|125
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|126
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|7
|SS
|127
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|7
|SP
|128
|Spencer Strider, ATL, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|129
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|7
|SP
|130
|Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B
|7
|1B-2B-3B-DH-OF
|131
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|7
|SP
|132
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|7
|SP
|133
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|134
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|135
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|136
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|137
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|7
|SP
|138
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|7
|DH-OF
|139
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|140
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|7
|SP
|141
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|142
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|7
|SP
|143
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|7
|RP
|144
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|7
|3B
|145
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|7
|OF
|146
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|6
|DH-OF
|147
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|6
|DH-OF
|148
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|149
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|6
|2B
|150
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|151
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|6
|SP
|152
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|153
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|154
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|155
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|156
|Jarren Duran, BOS, CF
|6
|OF
|157
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|6
|1B-OF
|158
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|6
|OF
|159
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|6
|1B
|160
|Joc Pederson, SF, LF
|6
|DH-OF
|161
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|162
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|6
|2B-DH
|163
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|6
|OF
|164
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|6
|OF
|165
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|6
|1B-2B-SS
|166
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|5
|C-DH
|167
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|5
|2B-SS
|168
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|5
|2B-SS
|169
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|5
|3B-DH
|170
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|171
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|172
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|173
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|5
|3B
|174
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|5
|SP
|175
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|176
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|5
|SP
|177
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|178
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|5
|DH-OF
|179
|Jon Gray, TEX, SP
|5
|SP
|180
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|181
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|182
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|183
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|184
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|185
|Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|186
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|187
|Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF
|5
|OF
|188
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF
|5
|DH-OF
|189
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|5
|OF
|190
|Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|191
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|192
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|5
|3B-DH
|193
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|5
|C-DH
|194
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|5
|1B-2B-3B
|195
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|5
|OF
|196
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|5
|2B-SS
|197
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|5
|2B-OF-SS
|198
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|5
|RP
|199
|Myles Straw, CLE, CF
|5
|OF
|200
|Clay Holmes, NYY, RP
|5
|RP
|201
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|202
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|5
|SP
|203
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|204
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|5
|OF
|205
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|5
|3B-DH-SS
|206
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|5
|3B
|207
|Evan Longoria, SF, 3B
|5
|3B-DH
|208
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|209
|Jurickson Profar, SD, LF
|5
|1B-OF
|210
|Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B
|5
|1B
|211
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|5
|2B-OF-SS
|212
|Darick Hall, PHI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|213
|Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP
|5
|RP-SP
|214
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|5
|OF
|215
|Brandon Drury, CIN, RF
|4
|2B-3B-DH-OF
|216
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|4
|1B
|217
|Isaac Paredes, TB, 2B
|4
|1B-2B-3B
|218
|Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|219
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|4
|2B-3B-SS
|220
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|4
|2B-OF
|221
|Joshua Lowe, TB, RF
|4
|DH-OF
|222
|Harrison Bader, STL, CF
|4
|OF
|223
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|4
|1B
|224
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|4
|DH-OF
|225
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|4
|OF
|226
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|4
|1B-DH
|227
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|4
|SP
|228
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|4
|1B
|229
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|4
|RP
|230
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|4
|RP
|231
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|4
|SP
|232
|Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF
|4
|OF
|233
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|4
|C
|234
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|235
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|236
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP
|4
|RP
|237
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|238
|Mark Canha, NYM, LF
|4
|OF
|239
|Gregory Soto, DET, RP
|4
|RP
|240
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|4
|RP
|241
|Adam Duvall, ATL, RF
|4
|OF
|242
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|4
|SP
|243
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|4
|3B
|244
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|4
|SP
|245
|Martin Perez, TEX, SP
|4
|RP-SP
|246
|Amed Rosario, CLE, SS
|3
|OF-SS
|247
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|248
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|3
|OF
|249
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|3
|OF
|250
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|3
|2B
|251
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|252
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|253
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|254
|Anthony Santander, BAL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|255
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|256
|Jo Adell, LAA, LF
|3
|OF
|257
|Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|258
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|3
|RP
|259
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|260
|Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|261
|Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C
|3
|1B-C
|262
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|3
|2B-OF
|263
|A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|264
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|265
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|266
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|3
|1B
|267
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|268
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|269
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|3
|SS
|270
|Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|271
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|272
|Cavan Biggio, TOR, 3B
|3
|1B-2B-3B-OF
|273
|Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF
|3
|OF
|274
|Ross Stripling, TOR, SP
|3
|SP
|275
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|2
|SP
|276
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|277
|Jake Junis, SF, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|278
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|279
|Juan Yepez, STL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|280
|Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|281
|Owen Miller, CLE, 2B
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|282
|Josh Staumont, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|283
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|284
|Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP
|2
|SP
|285
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|2
|OF
|286
|Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B
|2
|2B-3B-DH
|287
|Alex Wood, SF, SP
|2
|SP
|288
|Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B
|2
|1B-2B
Week 14 H2H Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligibility
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|46
|OF
|2
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|46
|3B-DH
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|46
|DH-OF
|4
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|44
|1B-DH
|5
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|44
|DH-OF
|6
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|44
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|44
|DH-OF
|8
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|44
|2B-SS
|9
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|40
|DH-SP
|10
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|40
|3B-DH
|11
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|40
|OF
|12
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|40
|SP
|13
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|40
|SP
|14
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|36
|SP
|15
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|36
|1B
|16
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|36
|3B
|17
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|36
|OF
|18
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|36
|OF
|19
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|36
|SP
|20
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|36
|SP
|21
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|36
|SP
|22
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|36
|1B-DH
|23
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|31
|SS
|24
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|29
|SS
|25
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|29
|SP
|26
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|29
|SP
|27
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|29
|SP
|28
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|29
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|28
|1B-DH
|30
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|28
|SP
|31
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|28
|1B
|32
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|27
|SP
|33
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|DH-OF
|34
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|27
|2B
|35
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|27
|3B
|36
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|27
|2B-SS
|37
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|27
|SP
|38
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|27
|DH-OF
|39
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|27
|OF
|40
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|41
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|26
|3B-DH
|42
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|26
|SP
|43
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|26
|SS
|44
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|26
|SS
|45
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|26
|RP
|46
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|48
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|49
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|50
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|20
|DH-SS
|51
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|20
|RP
|52
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|20
|OF
|53
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|20
|SP
|54
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|20
|2B-OF-SS
|55
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|20
|2B-DH-OF
|56
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|20
|SP
|57
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|20
|SP
|58
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|20
|SP
|59
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|20
|RP-SP
|60
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|20
|SP
|61
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|62
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|63
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|20
|2B-SS
|64
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|17
|1B-DH
|65
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|17
|SP
|66
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|17
|DH-OF
|67
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|16
|RP
|68
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|15
|DH-OF
|70
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|72
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|15
|SS
|73
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|15
|SP
|74
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|15
|3B
|75
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|15
|1B
|76
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|15
|SP
|77
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|15
|3B-SS
|78
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|14
|SS
|79
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|14
|SS
|80
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|14
|SP
|81
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|14
|DH-OF
|82
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|13
|C-DH
|83
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|12
|2B-DH-OF
|84
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|85
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|11
|RP
|86
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|11
|1B
|87
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|11
|1B-DH
|88
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|89
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|10
|SP
|90
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|10
|2B-SS
|91
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|10
|OF-SS
|92
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|10
|SP
|93
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|10
|SP
|94
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|10
|RP
|95
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|10
|RP
|96
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|10
|C-DH
|97
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|10
|SP
|98
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|10
|SP
|99
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|10
|DH-OF
|100
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|10
|OF
|101
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|9
|DH-OF
|102
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|8
|RP
|103
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|8
|C-DH
|104
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|8
|RP
|105
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|8
|SP
|106
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|8
|SP
|107
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|7
|SP
|108
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|109
|Spencer Strider, ATL, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|110
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|7
|C
|111
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|7
|OF
|112
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|113
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|7
|SP
|114
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|7
|SP
|115
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|7
|SP
|116
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|117
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|118
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|119
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|7
|SP
|120
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|6
|OF
|121
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|122
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|6
|1B
|123
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|124
|Jon Gray, TEX, SP
|6
|SP
|125
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|126
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|127
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|6
|3B-OF
|128
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|129
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|130
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|6
|1B-DH
|131
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|132
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|133
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|6
|2B-SS
|134
|Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B
|6
|1B-2B-3B-DH-OF
|135
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|6
|C-DH-OF
|136
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|6
|SS
|137
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|6
|2B
|138
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|139
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|140
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|6
|OF
|141
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|6
|DH-OF
|142
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|6
|OF
|143
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|6
|2B-SS
|144
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|6
|2B
|145
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|6
|SP
|146
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|6
|OF
|147
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|6
|OF
|148
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|6
|RP
|149
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|6
|DH
|150
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|6
|RP
|151
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|152
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|6
|SP
|153
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|154
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|155
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|6
|SP
|156
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|157
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|6
|SP
|158
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|6
|SP
|159
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|6
|SP
|160
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|161
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|162
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|163
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|164
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|165
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|166
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|167
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|168
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|5
|OF
|169
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|5
|1B-2B-SS
|170
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|171
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP
|4
|SP
|172
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|4
|RP-SP
|173
|Clay Holmes, NYY, RP
|4
|RP
|174
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|4
|RP
|175
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|176
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|4
|SS
|177
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|178
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|4
|2B-DH
|179
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|4
|OF
|180
|Joc Pederson, SF, LF
|4
|DH-OF
|181
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|4
|DH-OF
|182
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|4
|OF
|183
|Riley Greene, DET, CF
|4
|OF
|184
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|4
|3B-DH
|185
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|4
|3B
|186
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|4
|OF
|187
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|4
|3B
|188
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|4
|RP
|189
|Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP
|3
|RP-SP
|190
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|3
|SP
|191
|Martin Perez, TEX, SP
|3
|RP-SP
|192
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|3
|2B
|193
|Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|194
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|3
|1B-OF
|195
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|3
|OF
|196
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|197
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|198
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|199
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|3
|3B
|200
|Brandon Drury, CIN, RF
|3
|2B-3B-DH-OF
|201
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|3
|C-DH
|202
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|203
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|3
|C-DH
|204
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|3
|2B-SS
|205
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|3
|2B-OF
|206
|Jon Berti, MIA, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|207
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|208
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|3
|3B-DH
|209
|Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|210
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|211
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|212
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|3
|2B-SS
|213
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|214
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|215
|Ross Stripling, TOR, SP
|3
|SP
|216
|Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP
|3
|SP
|217
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|218
|Michael Wacha, BOS, SP
|3
|SP
|219
|Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
|3
|SP
|220
|Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|221
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|3
|SP
|222
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|3
|DH-OF
|223
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|3
|3B
|224
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|3
|RP
|225
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|3
|RP
|226
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|3
|RP
|227
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|3
|1B
|228
|Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B
|3
|1B
|229
|Darick Hall, PHI, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|230
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|231
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|232
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|233
|Daniel Bard, COL, RP
|3
|RP
|234
|Juan Yepez, STL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|235
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP
|3
|RP
|236
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|237
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|3
|C
|238
|Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF
|2
|OF
|239
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|3
|1B
|240
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|241
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|2
|2B-OF
|242
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|2
|OF
|243
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|2
|SP
|244
|Scott Barlow, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|245
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|2
|OF
|246
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|247
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|248
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|2
|3B-DH-SS
|249
|Evan Longoria, SF, 3B
|2
|3B-DH
|250
|Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|251
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|252
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|253
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|2
|OF
|254
|Jurickson Profar, SD, LF
|2
|1B-OF
|255
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|2
|1B
|256
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|2
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|257
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|2
|SS
|258
|Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B
|2
|2B-3B-SS
|259
|Jarren Duran, BOS, CF
|2
|OF
|260
|Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B
|2
|2B-SS
|261
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|2
|OF
|262
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|263
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|2
|C-DH