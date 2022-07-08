steal-2-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

What Julio Rodriguez is doing this season as a rookie isn't normal. He's hitting .277/.337/.487 with 15 homers and an AL-best 21 steals through almost exactly a half season, putting him right on pace for a 30-homer, 40-steal season. That's been done only 19 times in major-league history, and Rodriguez would be the second-youngest player and second rookie ever to hit those benchmarks.

Obviously, what he's doing as a hitter is remarkable, especially the .300 average since May 1, but the most impressive thing might just be the pace at which Rodriguez is running. Or, at the very least, it's the thing that is making him such an impactful Fantasy player. 

It's not like the speed came out of nowhere, of course, as Rodriguez swiped 21 in 74 games between High A and Double-A last season, but there are a ton of young players who ran a lot in the minors only to lose that part of that game as they get older. That Rodriguez hasn't (yet) makes him an incredibly valuable player, someone who is in my top-24 players in Roto already and could be in contention for the No. 1 pick next season if he keeps this up.

But don't expect every top prospect to hit the ground running like Rodriguez has – and I do mean literally running in this instance. If you've been following prospect performance this season, you might notice that there is seemingly an overabundance of apparent power-speed threats. 

Take Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe, who certainly projects to make an impact with his legs whenever he makes the leap. However, he's taken it to another level this season, with 33 steals in 70 games – matching last season's total from 109 games on six fewer attempts. He's on a 60-steal pace with a 92% success rate, which makes him look like a potential game-breaker for Fantasy. 

But not all is as it seems, and it's yet another example of how hard it is to translate minor-league production to the majors. Because they're playing by different rules in the minors right now, quite literally. MLB has spent the past few years experimenting with changes to the rules to increase pace of play, and a few have likely had a significant impact on stolen base totals in the minors.

For one thing, the bases are literally bigger in the minors this season, increasing from 15 square inches to 18 square inches, and second base is actually being moved a few inches in, as detailed in this piece from The Athletic. The distance needed to cover from first to second and second to third is smaller in the minors, and every inch helps on the kind of bang-bang plays you usually see on steals. 

The other chances are pace-of-play related: A strict pitch clock and a limit on pickoff throws to two per plate appearance have been put into play across the minors after the league experimented with such changes across various levels of the minors a year ago.

That might sound like relatively small changes, but you can see the impact pretty clearly in the example of the Eastern League, where Volpe's Somerset Patriots play. There have been an average of 0.93 steals per game with a 78% success rate; last season, there were 0.75 steals per game at a 72.1% success rate. In the Double-A Texas League, steals have gone from 0.87 (70.6%) to 1.03 per game (78.9%). 

Which is all to say, we have to take the numbers we're seeing down there with an even bigger grain of salt than normal, at least for now. This mostly matters for Dynasty players, obviously, but it might also create an opportunity for savvy redraft players to take advantage of potentially inflated expectations for top prospects when they get called up. 

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that MLB is experimenting with the minors in order to eventually bring these rules to the big leagues, as stipulated in the latest collective bargaining agreement. It's unclear exactly which rules will be put in place when, but we could see changes as soon as next season, which could dramatically alter the Fantasy landscape. In an era where it seems like we need a few months to calibrate expectations every season, that might create more confusion and frustration, but at the very least, an increase in stolen base totals around baseball would be a welcome change, given their outsized role in how we value players now. 

But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, here are my latest trade values for Week 14. 

Week 14 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligibility
1Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B413B-DH
2Mike Trout, LAA, CF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41DH-OF
4Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
5Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
6Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B391B-DH
7Aaron Judge, NYY, RF39DH-OF
8Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
9Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH36DH-OF
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
11Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
12Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP34SP
13Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
14Manny Machado, SD, 3B343B-DH
15Luis Robert, CHW, CF34OF
16Justin Verlander, HOU, SP34SP
17Bo Bichette, TOR, SS34SS
18Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B343B
19Mookie Betts, LAD, RF34OF
20Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF34OF
21Shane McClanahan, TB, SP34SP
22Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP34SP
23Max Scherzer, NYM, SP34SP
24Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP31SP
25Carlos Rodon, SF, SP31SP
26Tim Anderson, CHW, SS31SS
27George Springer, TOR, CF26DH-OF
28Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
29Byron Buxton, MIN, CF26DH-OF
30Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF26DH-OF
31Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B261B-DH
32Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP26SP
33Starling Marte, NYM, CF26OF
34Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
35Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B251B-DH
36Trevor Story, BOS, SS252B-SS
37Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
38Matt Olson, ATL, 1B201B
39Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
40Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B
41Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
42Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP
43Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
44Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-DH-OF
45Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH20DH-OF
46J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
47Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
48Julio Urias, LAD, SP20SP
49Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
50Wander Franco, TB, SS19DH-SS
51Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF19DH-OF
52Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B191B-DH
53Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B-DH
54Max Fried, ATL, SP18SP
55Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
56Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B172B-SS
57Tommy Edman, STL, 2B172B-OF-SS
58Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF17DH-OF
59Bryce Harper, PHI, RF17DH-OF
60Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF17DH-OF
61Randy Arozarena, TB, LF17DH-OF
62Dylan Cease, CHW, SP16SP
63Bobby Witt, KC, SS163B-SS
64Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
65Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
66Carlos Correa, MIN, SS14SS
67Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP14RP
68Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP14RP
69Alek Manoah, TOR, SP13SP
70Robbie Ray, SEA, SP12SP
71Josh Bell, WAS, 1B121B
72Logan Webb, SF, SP12SP
73Luis Severino, NYY, RP12RP-SP
74Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B123B
75Fernando Tatis, SD, SS16OF-SS
76C.J. Cron, COL, 1B161B-DH
77Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS16SS
78Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP
79Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B122B-DH-OF
80Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B122B-SS
81Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B122B
82Christian Yelich, MIL, LF12DH-OF
83Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF12OF
84Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF12OF
85Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
86Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP12SP
87Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP12SP
88Charlie Morton, ATL, SP12SP
89Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
90Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP12SP
91Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP11RP
92Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP10SP
93Yu Darvish, SD, SP9SP
94Willson Contreras, CHC, C9C-DH
95Will Smith, LAD, C9C-DH
96Framber Valdez, HOU, SP9SP
97Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C9C-DH
98Kris Bryant, COL, LF93B-OF
99J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C9C
100Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF9DH-OF
101Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF9OF
102Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH9DH
103Taylor Ward, LAA, RF9OF
104Alek Thomas, ARI, CF9OF
105Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF9C-DH-OF
106Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B81B-DH-OF
107Michael Harris, ATL, CF8OF
108Riley Greene, DET, CF8OF
109Willy Adames, MIL, SS8SS
110Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
111Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
112Joey Votto, CIN, 1B81B-DH
113Sean Manaea, SD, SP8SP
114Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
115Javier Baez, DET, SS82B-SS
116Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF8OF
117Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP8SP
118Ian Happ, CHC, LF8DH-OF
119Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF7OF
120Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF71B-DH-OF
121Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS7SS
122Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B72B-SS
123Jon Berti, MIA, 3B72B-3B-OF-SS
124Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
125Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
126Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS7SS
127Shane Baz, TB, SP7SP
128Spencer Strider, ATL, RP7RP-SP
129Chris Sale, BOS, SP7SP
130Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B71B-2B-3B-DH-OF
131Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
132Jose Berrios, TOR, SP7SP
133Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
134Cristian Javier, HOU, RP7RP-SP
135Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
136MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP7SP
137Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
138Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF
139Mike Clevinger, SD, SP7SP
140Luis Garcia, HOU, SP7SP
141George Kirby, SEA, SP7SP
142Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP7SP
143David Bednar, PIT, RP7RP
144Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
145Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
146Jesse Winker, SEA, LF6DH-OF
147Tommy Pham, CIN, LF6DH-OF
148Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF61B-DH-OF
149Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
150Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
151Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP6SP
152Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP6SP
153Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
154Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
155Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF6DH-OF
156Jarren Duran, BOS, CF6OF
157Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF61B-OF
158Austin Hays, BAL, LF6OF
159Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B61B
160Joc Pederson, SF, LF6DH-OF
161Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
162Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B62B-DH
163Randal Grichuk, COL, CF6OF
164Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF6OF
165Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B61B-2B-SS
166Adley Rutschman, BAL, C5C-DH
167Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS52B-SS
168Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B52B-SS
169Justin Turner, LAD, 3B53B-DH
170Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP5SP
171Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
172Ty France, SEA, 1B51B-2B-DH
173Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B53B
174Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
175Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP5SP
176Eric Lauer, MIL, SP5SP
177Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP5SP
178Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH5DH-OF
179Jon Gray, TEX, SP5SP
180Sonny Gray, MIN, SP5SP
181Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
182Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
183Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
184Luke Voit, SD, 1B51B-DH
185Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF51B-DH-OF
186Connor Joe, COL, LF51B-DH-OF
187Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF5OF
188Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF5DH-OF
189Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF5OF
190Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B51B-DH
191Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
192Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B53B-DH
193Salvador Perez, KC, C5C-DH
194DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B51B-2B-3B
195Joey Gallo, NYY, RF5OF
196Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B52B-SS
197Gavin Lux, LAD, SS52B-OF-SS
198David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
199Myles Straw, CLE, CF5OF
200Clay Holmes, NYY, RP5RP
201Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
202Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
203Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
204Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF5OF
205Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B53B-DH-SS
206Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B53B
207Evan Longoria, SF, 3B53B-DH
208Josh Naylor, CLE, RF51B-DH-OF
209Jurickson Profar, SD, LF51B-OF
210Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B51B
211Chris Taylor, LAD, CF52B-OF-SS
212Darick Hall, PHI, 1B51B-DH
213Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP5RP-SP
214Dylan Carlson, STL, RF5OF
215Brandon Drury, CIN, RF42B-3B-DH-OF
216Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B41B
217Isaac Paredes, TB, 2B41B-2B-3B
218Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B42B-SS
219Luis Urias, MIL, 3B42B-3B-SS
220Christopher Morel, CHC, CF42B-OF
221Joshua Lowe, TB, RF4DH-OF
222Harrison Bader, STL, CF4OF
223Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B41B
224Austin Meadows, DET, LF4DH-OF
225Max Kepler, MIN, RF4OF
226Brandon Belt, SF, 1B41B-DH
227Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP4SP
228Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B41B
229Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP4RP
230Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP4RP
231Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP4SP
232Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF4OF
233Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C4C
234Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS42B-SS
235Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP4RP
236Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP4RP
237Ryan Helsley, STL, RP4RP
238Mark Canha, NYM, LF4OF
239Gregory Soto, DET, RP4RP
240Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP
241Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
242Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP4SP
243Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B43B
244Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP4SP
245Martin Perez, TEX, SP4RP-SP
246Amed Rosario, CLE, SS3OF-SS
247Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP3RP-SP
248Trent Grisham, SD, CF3OF
249Robbie Grossman, DET, LF3OF
250Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B32B
251Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
252Max Muncy, LAD, 1B31B-2B-3B-DH
253Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
254Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
255Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
256Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
257Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B32B-3B-SS
258Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP
259Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B31B-DH
260Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF3OF
261Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C31B-C
262Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
263A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
264Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF
265Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
266Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B
267Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
268Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP-SP
269Brandon Crawford, SF, SS3SS
270Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
271Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
272Cavan Biggio, TOR, 3B31B-2B-3B-OF
273Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF3OF
274Ross Stripling, TOR, SP3SP
275Josiah Gray, WAS, SP2SP
276Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP2RP-SP
277Jake Junis, SF, RP2RP-SP
278Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
279Juan Yepez, STL, 1B21B-DH-OF
280Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
281Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B-DH
282Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
283Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
284Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP2SP
285Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
286Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B-DH
287Alex Wood, SF, SP2SP
288Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B

Week 14 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligibility
1Mike Trout, LAA, CF46OF
2Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B463B-DH
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF46DH-OF
4Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B441B-DH
5Aaron Judge, NYY, RF44DH-OF
6Juan Soto, WAS, RF44OF
7Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH44DH-OF
8Trea Turner, LAD, SS442B-SS
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH40DH-SP
10Manny Machado, SD, 3B403B-DH
11Mookie Betts, LAD, RF40OF
12Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP40SP
13Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP40SP
14Justin Verlander, HOU, SP36SP
15Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B361B
16Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
17Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF36OF
19Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP36SP
20Shane McClanahan, TB, SP36SP
21Max Scherzer, NYM, SP36SP
22Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B361B-DH
23Bo Bichette, TOR, SS31SS
24Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
25Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP29SP
26Carlos Rodon, SF, SP29SP
27Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP29SP
28George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
29Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B281B-DH
30Aaron Nola, PHI, SP28SP
31Matt Olson, ATL, 1B281B
32Julio Urias, LAD, SP27SP
33Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27DH-OF
34Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B272B
35Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
36Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
37Shane Bieber, CLE, SP27SP
38Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27DH-OF
39Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF27OF
40Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
41Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B-DH
42Max Fried, ATL, SP26SP
43Tim Anderson, CHW, SS26SS
44Corey Seager, TEX, SS26SS
45Josh Hader, MIL, RP26RP
46J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
47Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP
48Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
49Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
50Wander Franco, TB, SS20DH-SS
51Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
52Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
53Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
54Tommy Edman, STL, 2B202B-OF-SS
55Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-DH-OF
56Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP
57Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
58Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP
59Luis Severino, NYY, RP20RP-SP
60Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
61Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
62Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP20SP
63Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
64Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B-DH
65Robbie Ray, SEA, SP17SP
66Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
67Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
68Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15DH-OF
69Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF15DH-OF
70Bryce Harper, PHI, RF15DH-OF
71Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
72Carlos Correa, MIN, SS15SS
73Charlie Morton, ATL, SP15SP
74Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B153B
75Josh Bell, WAS, 1B151B
76Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP15SP
77Bobby Witt, KC, SS153B-SS
78Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS14SS
79Willy Adames, MIL, SS14SS
80Yu Darvish, SD, SP14SP
81Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF14DH-OF
82Willson Contreras, CHC, C13C-DH
83Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B122B-DH-OF
84Christian Yelich, MIL, LF12DH-OF
85Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP11RP
86Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B111B
87C.J. Cron, COL, 1B111B-DH
88Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
89Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP10SP
90Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B102B-SS
91Fernando Tatis, SD, SS10OF-SS
92Luis Castillo, CIN, SP10SP
93Jose Berrios, TOR, SP10SP
94Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP
95Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP10RP
96Will Smith, LAD, C10C-DH
97Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
98Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP10SP
99Randy Arozarena, TB, LF10DH-OF
100Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF10OF
101Ian Happ, CHC, LF9DH-OF
102Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
103Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C8C-DH
104Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
105Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP8SP
106Shane Baz, TB, SP8SP
107Chris Sale, BOS, SP7SP
108Kyle Wright, ATL, SP7SP
109Spencer Strider, ATL, RP7RP-SP
110J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C7C
111Taylor Ward, LAA, RF7OF
112Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
113Adam Wainwright, STL, SP7SP
114Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
115Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP7SP
116Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
117MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP7SP
118Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
119Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
120Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF6OF
121Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B61B-DH-OF
122Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B61B
123Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
124Jon Gray, TEX, SP6SP
125Cristian Javier, HOU, RP6RP-SP
126Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
127Kris Bryant, COL, LF63B-OF
128Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
129Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
130Joey Votto, CIN, 1B61B-DH
131Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
132Sonny Gray, MIN, SP6SP
133Javier Baez, DET, SS62B-SS
134Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B61B-2B-3B-DH-OF
135Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF6C-DH-OF
136Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
137Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B62B
138Jorge Soler, MIA, RF6DH-OF
139Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF61B-DH-OF
140Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF6OF
141Jesse Winker, SEA, LF6DH-OF
142Alek Thomas, ARI, CF6OF
143Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B62B-SS
144Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
145George Kirby, SEA, SP6SP
146Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF6OF
147Michael Harris, ATL, CF6OF
148David Bednar, PIT, RP6RP
149Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH6DH
150Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP6RP
151Ty France, SEA, 1B61B-2B-DH
152Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
153Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP6SP
154Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
155Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP6SP
156Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP6SP
157Eric Lauer, MIL, SP6SP
158Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP6SP
159Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
160Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
161Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
162Walker Buehler, LAD, SP6SP
163Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP5SP
164Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
165Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
166Tommy Pham, CIN, LF5DH-OF
167Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
168Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF5OF
169Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B51B-2B-SS
170Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF51B-DH-OF
171Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP4SP
172Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP4RP-SP
173Clay Holmes, NYY, RP4RP
174Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP4RP
175Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
176Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS4SS
177Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
178Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B42B-DH
179Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF4OF
180Joc Pederson, SF, LF4DH-OF
181Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF4DH-OF
182Austin Hays, BAL, LF4OF
183Riley Greene, DET, CF4OF
184Justin Turner, LAD, 3B43B-DH
185Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B43B
186Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF4OF
187Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B43B
188Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP4RP
189Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP3RP-SP
190Josiah Gray, WAS, SP3SP
191Martin Perez, TEX, SP3RP-SP
192Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B32B
193Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF31B-DH-OF
194Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF31B-OF
195Randal Grichuk, COL, CF3OF
196Connor Joe, COL, LF31B-DH-OF
197Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
198Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
199Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B33B
200Brandon Drury, CIN, RF32B-3B-DH-OF
201Adley Rutschman, BAL, C3C-DH
202Austin Meadows, DET, LF3DH-OF
203Salvador Perez, KC, C3C-DH
204Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B32B-SS
205Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
206Jon Berti, MIA, 3B32B-3B-OF-SS
207Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-OF-SS
208Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
209Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B31B-DH
210Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH
211DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
212Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS32B-SS
213Chris Taylor, LAD, CF32B-OF-SS
214Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
215Ross Stripling, TOR, SP3SP
216Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP3SP
217Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP3SP
218Michael Wacha, BOS, SP3SP
219Miles Mikolas, STL, SP3SP
220Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP3RP-SP
221Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP3SP
222Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH3DH-OF
223Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B33B
224David Robertson, CHC, RP3RP
225Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP
226Ryan Helsley, STL, RP3RP
227Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B31B
228Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B31B
229Darick Hall, PHI, 1B31B-DH
230Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
231Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
232Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B31B-DH-OF
233Daniel Bard, COL, RP3RP
234Juan Yepez, STL, 1B31B-DH-OF
235Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP3RP
236Brandon Belt, SF, 1B31B-DH
237Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C
238Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF2OF
239Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B31B
240Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP2RP-SP
241Christopher Morel, CHC, CF22B-OF
242Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF2OF
243Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP2SP
244Scott Barlow, KC, RP2RP
245Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
246Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP2RP-SP
247Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B21B-DH
248Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-DH-SS
249Evan Longoria, SF, 3B23B-DH
250Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B22B-3B-OF-SS
251Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
252Josh Naylor, CLE, RF21B-DH-OF
253Max Kepler, MIN, RF2OF
254Jurickson Profar, SD, LF21B-OF
255Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B21B
256Max Muncy, LAD, 1B21B-2B-3B-DH
257Brandon Crawford, SF, SS2SS
258Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B22B-3B-SS
259Jarren Duran, BOS, CF2OF
260Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B22B-SS
261Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF2OF
262Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
263Mitch Garver, TEX, C2C-DH