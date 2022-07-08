What Julio Rodriguez is doing this season as a rookie isn't normal. He's hitting .277/.337/.487 with 15 homers and an AL-best 21 steals through almost exactly a half season, putting him right on pace for a 30-homer, 40-steal season. That's been done only 19 times in major-league history, and Rodriguez would be the second-youngest player and second rookie ever to hit those benchmarks.

Obviously, what he's doing as a hitter is remarkable, especially the .300 average since May 1, but the most impressive thing might just be the pace at which Rodriguez is running. Or, at the very least, it's the thing that is making him such an impactful Fantasy player.

It's not like the speed came out of nowhere, of course, as Rodriguez swiped 21 in 74 games between High A and Double-A last season, but there are a ton of young players who ran a lot in the minors only to lose that part of that game as they get older. That Rodriguez hasn't (yet) makes him an incredibly valuable player, someone who is in my top-24 players in Roto already and could be in contention for the No. 1 pick next season if he keeps this up.

But don't expect every top prospect to hit the ground running like Rodriguez has – and I do mean literally running in this instance. If you've been following prospect performance this season, you might notice that there is seemingly an overabundance of apparent power-speed threats.

Take Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe, who certainly projects to make an impact with his legs whenever he makes the leap. However, he's taken it to another level this season, with 33 steals in 70 games – matching last season's total from 109 games on six fewer attempts. He's on a 60-steal pace with a 92% success rate, which makes him look like a potential game-breaker for Fantasy.

But not all is as it seems, and it's yet another example of how hard it is to translate minor-league production to the majors. Because they're playing by different rules in the minors right now, quite literally. MLB has spent the past few years experimenting with changes to the rules to increase pace of play, and a few have likely had a significant impact on stolen base totals in the minors.

For one thing, the bases are literally bigger in the minors this season, increasing from 15 square inches to 18 square inches, and second base is actually being moved a few inches in, as detailed in this piece from The Athletic. The distance needed to cover from first to second and second to third is smaller in the minors, and every inch helps on the kind of bang-bang plays you usually see on steals.

The other chances are pace-of-play related: A strict pitch clock and a limit on pickoff throws to two per plate appearance have been put into play across the minors after the league experimented with such changes across various levels of the minors a year ago.

That might sound like relatively small changes, but you can see the impact pretty clearly in the example of the Eastern League, where Volpe's Somerset Patriots play. There have been an average of 0.93 steals per game with a 78% success rate; last season, there were 0.75 steals per game at a 72.1% success rate. In the Double-A Texas League, steals have gone from 0.87 (70.6%) to 1.03 per game (78.9%).

Which is all to say, we have to take the numbers we're seeing down there with an even bigger grain of salt than normal, at least for now. This mostly matters for Dynasty players, obviously, but it might also create an opportunity for savvy redraft players to take advantage of potentially inflated expectations for top prospects when they get called up.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that MLB is experimenting with the minors in order to eventually bring these rules to the big leagues, as stipulated in the latest collective bargaining agreement. It's unclear exactly which rules will be put in place when, but we could see changes as soon as next season, which could dramatically alter the Fantasy landscape. In an era where it seems like we need a few months to calibrate expectations every season, that might create more confusion and frustration, but at the very least, an increase in stolen base totals around baseball would be a welcome change, given their outsized role in how we value players now.

But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, here are my latest trade values for Week 14.

Week 14 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligibility 1 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 41 3B-DH 2 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 41 OF 3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 DH-OF 4 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS 5 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF 6 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 39 1B-DH 7 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 39 DH-OF 8 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP 9 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 36 DH-OF 10 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B 11 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF 12 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 34 SP 13 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP 14 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 34 3B-DH 15 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 34 OF 16 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 34 SP 17 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 34 SS 18 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 34 3B 19 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 34 OF 20 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 34 OF 21 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 34 SP 22 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 34 SP 23 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 34 SP 24 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 31 SP 25 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 31 SP 26 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 31 SS 27 George Springer, TOR, CF 26 DH-OF 28 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS 29 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 26 DH-OF 30 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 26 DH-OF 31 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 26 1B-DH 32 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 26 SP 33 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 26 OF 34 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B 35 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 25 1B-DH 36 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 25 2B-SS 37 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 20 SS 38 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 20 1B 39 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 20 SP 40 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B 41 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS 42 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP 43 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 20 OF 44 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 20 2B-DH-OF 45 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 20 DH-OF 46 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 20 DH-OF 47 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP 48 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 20 SP 49 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP 50 Wander Franco, TB, SS 19 DH-SS 51 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 19 DH-OF 52 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 19 1B-DH 53 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B-DH 54 Max Fried, ATL, SP 18 SP 55 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP 56 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 17 2B-SS 57 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 17 2B-OF-SS 58 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 17 DH-OF 59 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 17 DH-OF 60 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 17 DH-OF 61 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 17 DH-OF 62 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 16 SP 63 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 16 3B-SS 64 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP 65 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP 66 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 14 SS 67 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 14 RP 68 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 14 RP 69 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 13 SP 70 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 12 SP 71 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 12 1B 72 Logan Webb, SF, SP 12 SP 73 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 12 RP-SP 74 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 12 3B 75 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 16 OF-SS 76 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 16 1B-DH 77 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 16 SS 78 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP 79 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 12 2B-DH-OF 80 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 12 2B-SS 81 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 12 2B 82 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 12 DH-OF 83 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 12 OF 84 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 12 OF 85 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B 86 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 12 SP 87 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 12 SP 88 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 12 SP 89 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP 90 Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP 12 SP 91 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 11 RP 92 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 10 SP 93 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 9 SP 94 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 9 C-DH 95 Will Smith, LAD, C 9 C-DH 96 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 9 SP 97 Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C 9 C-DH 98 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 9 3B-OF 99 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 9 C 100 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 9 DH-OF 101 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 9 OF 102 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 9 DH 103 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 9 OF 104 Alek Thomas, ARI, CF 9 OF 105 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 9 C-DH-OF 106 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 8 1B-DH-OF 107 Michael Harris, ATL, CF 8 OF 108 Riley Greene, DET, CF 8 OF 109 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 8 SS 110 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 8 RP 111 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 8 RP 112 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 8 1B-DH 113 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 8 SP 114 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP 115 Javier Baez, DET, SS 8 2B-SS 116 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 8 OF 117 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 8 SP 118 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 8 DH-OF 119 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 7 OF 120 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 7 1B-DH-OF 121 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 7 SS 122 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 7 2B-SS 123 Jon Berti, MIA, 3B 7 2B-3B-OF-SS 124 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 7 SP 125 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 7 SP 126 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 7 SS 127 Shane Baz, TB, SP 7 SP 128 Spencer Strider, ATL, RP 7 RP-SP 129 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 7 SP 130 Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B 7 1B-2B-3B-DH-OF 131 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 7 SP 132 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 7 SP 133 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 7 SP 134 Cristian Javier, HOU, RP 7 RP-SP 135 Tarik Skubal, DET, SP 7 SP 136 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 7 SP 137 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 7 SP 138 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF 139 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 7 SP 140 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 7 SP 141 George Kirby, SEA, SP 7 SP 142 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 7 SP 143 David Bednar, PIT, RP 7 RP 144 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B 145 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 7 OF 146 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 6 DH-OF 147 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 6 DH-OF 148 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 6 1B-DH-OF 149 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 6 2B 150 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 6 SP 151 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 6 SP 152 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 6 SP 153 Michael Kopech, CHW, RP 6 RP-SP 154 Blake Snell, SD, SP 6 SP 155 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 6 DH-OF 156 Jarren Duran, BOS, CF 6 OF 157 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 6 1B-OF 158 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 6 OF 159 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 6 1B 160 Joc Pederson, SF, LF 6 DH-OF 161 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 6 SP 162 Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B 6 2B-DH 163 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 6 OF 164 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 6 OF 165 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 6 1B-2B-SS 166 Adley Rutschman, BAL, C 5 C-DH 167 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 5 2B-SS 168 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 5 2B-SS 169 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 5 3B-DH 170 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 5 SP 171 Christian Walker, ARI, 1B 5 1B-DH 172 Ty France, SEA, 1B 5 1B-2B-DH 173 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 5 3B 174 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP 175 Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP 5 SP 176 Eric Lauer, MIL, SP 5 SP 177 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 5 SP 178 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 5 DH-OF 179 Jon Gray, TEX, SP 5 SP 180 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 5 SP 181 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP 182 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP 183 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP 184 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 5 1B-DH 185 Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 186 Connor Joe, COL, LF 5 1B-DH-OF 187 Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF 5 OF 188 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 5 DH-OF 189 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 5 OF 190 Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B 5 1B-DH 191 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 5 SP 192 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 5 3B-DH 193 Salvador Perez, KC, C 5 C-DH 194 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 5 1B-2B-3B 195 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 5 OF 196 Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B 5 2B-SS 197 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 5 2B-OF-SS 198 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP 199 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 5 OF 200 Clay Holmes, NYY, RP 5 RP 201 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP 202 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP 203 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP 204 Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF 5 OF 205 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 5 3B-DH-SS 206 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 5 3B 207 Evan Longoria, SF, 3B 5 3B-DH 208 Josh Naylor, CLE, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 209 Jurickson Profar, SD, LF 5 1B-OF 210 Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B 5 1B 211 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 5 2B-OF-SS 212 Darick Hall, PHI, 1B 5 1B-DH 213 Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP 5 RP-SP 214 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 5 OF 215 Brandon Drury, CIN, RF 4 2B-3B-DH-OF 216 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 4 1B 217 Isaac Paredes, TB, 2B 4 1B-2B-3B 218 Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B 4 2B-SS 219 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 4 2B-3B-SS 220 Christopher Morel, CHC, CF 4 2B-OF 221 Joshua Lowe, TB, RF 4 DH-OF 222 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 4 OF 223 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 4 1B 224 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 4 DH-OF 225 Max Kepler, MIN, RF 4 OF 226 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 4 1B-DH 227 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 4 SP 228 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 4 1B 229 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 4 RP 230 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 4 RP 231 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 4 SP 232 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 4 OF 233 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 4 C 234 Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS 4 2B-SS 235 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 4 RP 236 Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP 4 RP 237 Ryan Helsley, STL, RP 4 RP 238 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 4 OF 239 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 4 RP 240 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP 241 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF 242 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 4 SP 243 Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B 4 3B 244 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 4 SP 245 Martin Perez, TEX, SP 4 RP-SP 246 Amed Rosario, CLE, SS 3 OF-SS 247 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 3 RP-SP 248 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 3 OF 249 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 3 OF 250 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 3 2B 251 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 3 SP 252 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 253 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP 254 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF 255 Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP 3 SP 256 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF 257 Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS 258 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP 259 Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B 3 1B-DH 260 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 3 OF 261 Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C 3 1B-C 262 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 3 2B-OF 263 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF 264 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF 265 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF 266 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B 267 Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP 3 RP-SP 268 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP-SP 269 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 3 SS 270 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF 271 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP 272 Cavan Biggio, TOR, 3B 3 1B-2B-3B-OF 273 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 3 OF 274 Ross Stripling, TOR, SP 3 SP 275 Josiah Gray, WAS, SP 2 SP 276 Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP 2 RP-SP 277 Jake Junis, SF, RP 2 RP-SP 278 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 279 Juan Yepez, STL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 280 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B 281 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B-DH 282 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP 283 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP 284 Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP 2 SP 285 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 2 OF 286 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B-DH 287 Alex Wood, SF, SP 2 SP 288 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B

