Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Alex Verdugo, Keston Hiura

Week 15 (July 1-7) is the final one before the All-Star break, but it's like some teams are breaking early. Only nine teams are playing seven games, and five are playing just five.

Among those playing five are the Indians, Astros and Royals, who each have a two-game series in an NL park. Each, then, will have access to the DH spot for only three games this week, which probably doesn't affect anyone of great significance in Fantasy. Rookie Bobby Bradley, who has yet to do much at the plate, will presumably sit for the Indians, and rookie Nicky Lopez will presumably cede the Royals' second base job to Whit Merrifield, allowing Jorge Soler a spot in the outfield. The Astros have already shown they're willing to use Yordan Alvarez in the outfield when the DH spot isn't available, but he may not be worth starting anyway because of a banged-up knee.

In fact, whatever injuries develop leading up to the lineup deadline in Week 15 should come with an additional dose of pessimism. The upcoming All-Star break provides four free days of recovery, which might encourage some teams to turn to the IL with what would normally be a day-to-day injury.

So if you see a red cross next to any of your players' names, it might be worth rolling the dice on one of these 10, my favorite hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Rays BAL3, NYY4

2. Cardinals @SEA3, @SF3

3. Red Sox @TOR3, @DET3

4. Twins @OAK3, TEX3

5. Pirates CHC4, MIL3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Rockies HOU2, @ARI3

2. Diamondbacks @LAD2, COL3

3. Angels @TEX4, @HOU3

4. Yankees @NYM2, @TB4

5. Royals @TOR1, CLE3, @WAS3