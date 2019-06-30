Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Alex Verdugo, Keston Hiura
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for the final week before the All-Star break.
Week 15 (July 1-7) is the final one before the All-Star break, but it's like some teams are breaking early. Only nine teams are playing seven games, and five are playing just five.
Among those playing five are the Indians, Astros and Royals, who each have a two-game series in an NL park. Each, then, will have access to the DH spot for only three games this week, which probably doesn't affect anyone of great significance in Fantasy. Rookie Bobby Bradley, who has yet to do much at the plate, will presumably sit for the Indians, and rookie Nicky Lopez will presumably cede the Royals' second base job to Whit Merrifield, allowing Jorge Soler a spot in the outfield. The Astros have already shown they're willing to use Yordan Alvarez in the outfield when the DH spot isn't available, but he may not be worth starting anyway because of a banged-up knee.
In fact, whatever injuries develop leading up to the lineup deadline in Week 15 should come with an additional dose of pessimism. The upcoming All-Star break provides four free days of recovery, which might encourage some teams to turn to the IL with what would normally be a day-to-day injury.
So if you see a red cross next to any of your players' names, it might be worth rolling the dice on one of these 10, my favorite hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Alex Verdugo CF
LAD L.A. Dodgers • 27 • Age 23
After fading in May, Alex Verdugo has put together a fine month of June, again demonstrating power to go along with his excellent contact rate. His reverse platoon split — specifically, a .342 batting average and .890 OPS — will come in handy with three lefties on the schedule this week.
Keston Hiura 2B
MIL Milwaukee • 18 • Age 22
Keston Hiura is back with no impediments to his playing time now that Travis Shaw has been optioned to the minors. The 22-year-old who hit .329 with 19 homers at Triple-A began to find his form in the final week of his previous major-league stint, and a seven-game week offers a good opportunity to reacclimate himself.
Yandy Diaz 3B
TB Tampa Bay • 2 • Age 27
Having just returned from the IL for a hamstring injury, Yandy Diaz's ownership is a little on the low side. His power outburst this year still pales in comparison to what many in the league are doing in 2019, but his excellent plate discipline makes him never a bad play. Plus, the Rays happen to have the most favorable matchups this week.
Cavan Biggio 2B
TOR Toronto • 8 • Age 24
Cavan Biggio has raised his batting average about 100 points over the past couple weeks, and his hard-hit and fly-ball rates both suggest there may be even more power to come. Top it off with speed and on-base ability, and he's capable of contributing in too many ways to pass up in a seven-game week with favorable matchups.
Mallex Smith CF
SEA Seattle • Age 26
Since returning from the minors in mid-May, Mallex Smith has looked much more like the breakout leadoff man who carried teams in batting average and stolen bases a year ago. He's probably must-start in Rotisserie leagues already, but even in points leagues, at least the ones that award two points per steal, he's too good to sit right now.
BOS Boston • 19 • Age 29
Jackie Bradley said he was making a conscious effort to elevate the ball more this spring, but only recently has it begun to manifest. Since May 20, he's batting .320 (40 for 125) with nine home runs and a 1.062 OPS, and indeed, his ground-ball rate is down during that time. The Red Sox have the third-best matchups this week.
PIT Pittsburgh • 10 • Age 24
The return of Corey Dickerson has cut into Bryan Reynolds' playing time a little, especially with Melky Cabrera still lurking, but the 24-year-old rookie continues to pile up multi-hit games, actually raising his batting average from .345 to .357 in June. The Pirates have the fifth-best matchups this week.
TB Tampa Bay • 24 • Age 28
Avisail Garcia has had a quiet month after reintroducing himself as a viable mixed-league option in May, but this week's matchups might just be enough to reignite the fire. The Rays are playing seven games, including three against the Orioles.
CHC Chi. Cubs • 22 • Age 29
It hasn't been the redemptive season for Jason Heyward that it looked like it might be the first couple weeks of April, but he hasn't exactly faded into obscurity either. In fact, his numbers against right-handers — a .290 batting average and .896 OPS — are still pretty good, and the Cubs have six of those on the schedule this week.
SEA Seattle • 3 • Age 24
Though lacking in home run power, J.P. Crawford has the sort of high-BABIP profile that would make him the multi-hit machine he's been of late and seems like a reasonable enough hot-hand play in a week the Mariners are scheduled to face Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Brett Anderson, Chris Bassitt and Daniel Mengden.
Best hitter matchups for Week 15
1. Rays BAL3, NYY4
2. Cardinals @SEA3, @SF3
3. Red Sox @TOR3, @DET3
4. Twins @OAK3, TEX3
5. Pirates CHC4, MIL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 15
1. Rockies HOU2, @ARI3
2. Diamondbacks @LAD2, COL3
3. Angels @TEX4, @HOU3
4. Yankees @NYM2, @TB4
5. Royals @TOR1, CLE3, @WAS3
