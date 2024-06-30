J.D. Martinez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36 Matchups @WAS4, @PIT3 Rostered 77% J.D. Martinez has been hot in his past 13 games, batting .354 (17 for 48) with four home runs, and hot all along against left-handers, batting .321 (18 for 56) with four home runs. The Mets are one of just six teams with seven games this week, and four are against lefties.

Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @COL4, @LAD3 Rostered 79% Rhys Hoskins has had a crummy June that's occasionally cost him playing time and reduced his roster rate to a level that makes him mentionable here. Four games at Coors Field, which is how the Brewers will begin their seven-game week, may be enough to get him on track.

Jesse Winker LF WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30 Matchups NYM4, STL3 Rostered 71% They're not traveling to Coors Field, but the Nationals nonetheless have the second-best hitter matchups this week, with Sonny Gray being the only tough pitcher on their seven-game schedule. Jesse Winker has become a reasonable play regardless of matchups but is a required one when the matchups are this good.

Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 27 Matchups @NYY3, DET3 Rostered 61% The Reds' matchups this week are middling at best, but Jonathan India has been so hot lately -- batting .528 (19 for 36) with a homer, nine doubles and two steals in his past 10 games -- that I don't think it matters. You simply have to play him.

Mark Vientos 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups @WAS4, @PIT3 Rostered 52% I've already noted the Mets' seven-game schedule that features four left-handers. Well, it's also beneficial for Mark Vientos, who's batting .358 (19 for 53) with four homers against lefties in what's shaping up to be a breakout season for the 24-year-old.

Noelvi Marte 3B CIN Cincinnati • #16 • Age: 22 Matchups @NYY3, DET3 Rostered 63% Noelvi Marte has already swiped two bags in four games back from a PED suspension, keeping his strikeout rate in check. Now might be my one and only chance to declare him a sleeper hitter, given his ability to contribute across the board, so I'm going to take advantage.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups MIL4, KC3 Rostered 76% The Rockies' full week of home games of course benefits several of their hitters, but the most interesting of them is Brenton Doyle, who's batting .318 with an .851 OPS at home. He's had a quiet June but still has a greatly reduced strikeout rate from a year ago and ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases.

Jackson Chourio RF MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 20 Matchups @COL4, @LAD3 Rostered 78% I get the sense that Jackson Chourio's .318 (21 for 66) batting average in June is a bit of a fakeout since few of the hits are of the extra-base variety, but the strikeout rate is inching down while the average exit velocity inches up. The rookie could make a big statement to begin July with four games at Coors Field.

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups MIL4, KC3 Rostered 25% No Rockies hitter benefits more from seven games at Coors Field than Charlie Blackmon, who's batting .309 with a.936 OPS there compared to .232 with a .600 OPS everywhere else. He just returned from a hamstring injury over the weekend but is worth using in Week 15 (July 1-7).