Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper hitters for Week 15 (July 1-7)
J.D. Martinez DH
NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36
Matchups
@WAS4, @PIT3
Rostered
77%
J.D. Martinez has been hot in his past 13 games, batting .354 (17 for 48) with four home runs, and hot all along against left-handers, batting .321 (18 for 56) with four home runs. The Mets are one of just six teams with seven games this week, and four are against lefties.
Rhys Hoskins 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 31
Matchups
@COL4, @LAD3
Rostered
79%
Rhys Hoskins has had a crummy June that's occasionally cost him playing time and reduced his roster rate to a level that makes him mentionable here. Four games at Coors Field, which is how the Brewers will begin their seven-game week, may be enough to get him on track.
Jesse Winker LF
WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30
Matchups
NYM4, STL3
Rostered
71%
They're not traveling to Coors Field, but the Nationals nonetheless have the second-best hitter matchups this week, with Sonny Gray being the only tough pitcher on their seven-game schedule. Jesse Winker has become a reasonable play regardless of matchups but is a required one when the matchups are this good.
Jonathan India 2B
CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 27
Matchups
@NYY3, DET3
Rostered
61%
The Reds' matchups this week are middling at best, but Jonathan India has been so hot lately -- batting .528 (19 for 36) with a homer, nine doubles and two steals in his past 10 games -- that I don't think it matters. You simply have to play him.
Mark Vientos 3B
NYM N.Y. Mets • #27 • Age: 24
Matchups
@WAS4, @PIT3
Rostered
52%
I've already noted the Mets' seven-game schedule that features four left-handers. Well, it's also beneficial for Mark Vientos, who's batting .358 (19 for 53) with four homers against lefties in what's shaping up to be a breakout season for the 24-year-old.
Noelvi Marte 3B
CIN Cincinnati • #16 • Age: 22
Matchups
@NYY3, DET3
Rostered
63%
Noelvi Marte has already swiped two bags in four games back from a PED suspension, keeping his strikeout rate in check. Now might be my one and only chance to declare him a sleeper hitter, given his ability to contribute across the board, so I'm going to take advantage.
Brenton Doyle CF
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 26
Matchups
MIL4, KC3
Rostered
76%
The Rockies' full week of home games of course benefits several of their hitters, but the most interesting of them is Brenton Doyle, who's batting .318 with an .851 OPS at home. He's had a quiet June but still has a greatly reduced strikeout rate from a year ago and ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases.
Jackson Chourio RF
MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 20
Matchups
@COL4, @LAD3
Rostered
78%
I get the sense that Jackson Chourio's .318 (21 for 66) batting average in June is a bit of a fakeout since few of the hits are of the extra-base variety, but the strikeout rate is inching down while the average exit velocity inches up. The rookie could make a big statement to begin July with four games at Coors Field.
Charlie Blackmon DH
COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 38
Matchups
MIL4, KC3
Rostered
25%
No Rockies hitter benefits more from seven games at Coors Field than Charlie Blackmon, who's batting .309 with a.936 OPS there compared to .232 with a .600 OPS everywhere else. He just returned from a hamstring injury over the weekend but is worth using in Week 15 (July 1-7).
Brendan Rodgers 2B
COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 27
Matchups
MIL4, KC3
Rostered
18%
Brendan Rodgers is yet another Rockies hitter who should benefit from a full week of home games, seeing as he's batting .319 with an .839 OPS at Coors Field. He was hot before going on the IL with a hamstring injury and has gone 5 for 19 (.263) with a home run in his five games back.

Best hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Rockies MIL4, KC3
2. Nationals NYM4, STL3
3. Brewers @COL4, @LAD3
4. White Sox @CLE3, @MIA3
5. Angels @OAK3, @CHC3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Mariners BAL3, TOR3
2. Phillies @CHC3, @ATL3
3. Braves SF3, PHI3
4. Orioles @SEA3, @OAK3
5. Giants @ATL3, @CLE3