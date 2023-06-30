TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups @WAS4, @MIL3 Rostered 51% TJ Friedl has been hitting well all year but has taken it to another level in June, earning the right to start against lefties as well as righties. His matchups this week are decent, but the bottom line is he's under-rostered as a player who can help in batting average and stolen bases while contributing a little pop.

Tommy Pham LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups @ARI3, @SD3 Rostered 22% Tommy Pham has thrived in June, batting .329 with five homers and four steals to claim the starting left field job, but Statcast nonetheless has him as one of this year's biggest underachievers. There's no better time to take notice than with matchups like Zach Davies, Brandon Pfaadt, Tommy Henry and Seth Lugo.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @WAS4, @MIL3 Rostered 68% Jake Fraley, like his teammate TJ Friedl, is a well-rounded outfielder who has been passed over long enough in Fantasy leagues, though unlike Friedl, he still tends to sit against lefties. Fortunately, the Reds are facing only two of those in a week with seven games against some of the worst the Nationals and Brewers can throw at them.

Jeimer Candelario 3B WAS Washington • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups CIN4, TEX3 Rostered 42% It's true Jeimer Candelario is batting .375 (9 for 24) with two homers and four doubles in his past six games, but he's actually been a quality performer for the better part of two months now. The Nationals have the third-best hitter matchups this week, going against pitchers like Luke Weaver, Graham Ashcraft, Brandon Williamson and Andrew Heaney.

Royce Lewis 3B MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24 Matchups KC3, BAL3 Rostered 66% Royce Lewis has picked up the pace at the plate of late, batting .400 (22 for 55) in his past 16 games, and has become more of a fixture in the Twins lineup as a result. They have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, which begins with a three-game series against the Royals.

Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups STL4, PHI3 Rostered 74% Bryan De La Cruz's bat went quiet there for a week or so, but he entered the weekend riding a 10-game hitting streak in which he's batting .357 (15 for 42). The Marlins have seven games this week, which opens against pitchers like Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, Matthew Liberatore and Jack Flaherty.

Anthony Volpe SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #11 • Age: 22 Matchups BAL4, CHC3 Rostered 77% With several multi-hit games in the past week, Anthony Volpe seems to be heating up just in time for the Yankees to have the second-best hitter matchups, facing pitchers like Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer, Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly over seven games.

Ha-seong Kim 2B SD San Diego • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups LAA3, NYM3 Rostered 55% Eligible at second base, third base and shortstop and a relevant contributor in stolen bases, Ha-seong Kim seems to have hit his stride at the plate, homering four times in his past seven games. His matchups this week are merely so-so, but he's capable of meeting so many needs that he's worth acknowledging when he's going this well.

Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 32 Matchups STL4, PHI3 Rostered 13% Garrett Cooper has performed below his usual standards for most of this year but has been hot lately, batting .444 (12 for 27) with two homers and three doubles in his past seven games. He opens this week with four games against a Cardinals pitching staff that's a total mess right now.