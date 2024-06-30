Kyle Gibson SP STL St. Louis • #44 • Age: 36 Matchups at PIT, at WAS Rostered 70% Not a good sign when Kyle Gibson is kicking things off, but he consistently works deep into games and has two favorable matchups at Pittsburgh and Washington.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup at CIN Rostered 67% Another week, another chance to recommend Reese Olson, who seems to have gotten back on track after those two ugly starts earlier this month. It helps that the Reds don't match up well with righties, having the third-highest strikeout rate and ninth-lowest OPS against them.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 47% Michael Wacha's start Thursday was just the latest in what's been a nice turnaround for the right-hander, even with an IL stint in the middle. He has a 2.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 in his past seven starts and has a favorable matchup this week against the Rays.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28 Matchups at KC, at TEX Rostered 58% No. 4 on this list is really the last that I have any enthusiasm for, and enthusiasm may not even be the right word for Zack Littell, who has been merely fine in his past couple turns. He does at least line up for two starts against teams that rank in the 11-20 range for runs scored.

Ben Lively SP CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 63% Ben Lively bounced back from a couple bumpy outings with a quality start at the Royals on Thursday and still has strong numbers overall. He can probably keep it going against a White Sox lineup that's still well behind every other in runs scored.

Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN Minnesota • #78 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. DET, vs. HOU Rostered 39% A high-ish fly-ball rate and low-ish walk rate have allowed Simeon Woods Richardson to limit baserunners and overall damage, but his overall skill set isn't so impressive. Still, in a week like this one, with such limited choices, it's enough to recommend him with one good matchup (Tigers) and one not so good (Astros).

Albert Suarez SP BAL Baltimore • #49 • Age: 34 Matchup at SEA Rostered 20% I was ready to move on from Albert Suarez, but he stopped the free fall with six shutout innings against the Rangers over the weekend. Starting a right-hander against the Mariners, who have a league-high 28 percent strikeout rate vs. righties, generally pays off.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 25 Matchup at MIA Rostered 70% There have been more misses than hits for Brayan Bello this year, but he remains a talented pitcher with a high ground-ball rate and a couple of swing-and-miss secondaries. He should be able to handle a Marlins lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.

Christian Scott P NYM N.Y. Mets • #96 • Age: 25 Matchup at WAS Rostered 48% Christian Scott would rank ahead of Brayan Bello if not for two reasons. One is that his return to the rotation this week is suspected but unconfirmed. The other is that his outings in the minors have been on the shorter side, which might hold true for his return to the majors as well.