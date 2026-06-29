Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Sean Burke, Ian Seymour

Sean Burke SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #59 • Age: 26 Matchups at BAL, at CLE Rostered 55% Sean Burke's fastball has really popped in his last two starts, which times up well with a two-start week. He'll get another crack at a Jose Ramirez-less Guardians lineup that managed to score just one run over 6 1/3 innings against him last time.

Griffin Jax SP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Matchups at KC, at HOU Rostered 44% Griffin Jax's 11 starts have gone about as well as they could have, seeing him deliver a 2.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 rate to go along with the sort of swinging-strike rate (14 percent) that would hint of even more strikeout potential. He has yet to exceed five innings in a start but is consistently going five and will have an extra turn to pad his totals his week.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 54% Joey Cantillo has spammed his curveball in his last two outings, and it's worked wonders as he's struck out nine each time, dominating over eight innings in the first of those outings and over six innings in the second. He'll be facing a Rangers lineup in Week 15 that ranks 24th in runs scored.

Bubba Chandler SP PIT Pittsburgh • #36 • Age: 23 Matchups at PHI, at WAS Rostered 73% Bubba Chandler's control has been improving little by little, and he's performed respectably in his past four turns, putting together a 2.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 7.3 K/9. That's not exactly dominant, but it's good enough to give him a second thought with two starts coming up.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 27 Matchup at ARI Rostered 70% Landen Roupp has emerged from a rough patch with back-to-back quality starts and still rates well in a number of critical areas such as average exit velocity, ground ball rate and strikeout rate. He's back to being a solid play most any week, but he's facing a team this week that ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring.

Tatsuya Imai SP HOU Houston • #45 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 46% Tatsuya Imai may finally be getting the hang of this MLB thing, having recorded 21 strikeouts while issuing just one walk in his past two turns, both quality starts. He's credited the turnaround to improving his fastball shape and tunneling his slider off of it better, but in any case, it's time to give him another shot even with an iffy matchup against the Twins.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Matchup at BOS Rostered 58% Cade Cavalli just came through in a favorable matchup with the Phillies and now has an even more favorable one against a Red Sox lineup that ranks second-to-last in scoring. He's a middling pitcher overall but generally delivers with a good matchup, usually with a nice strikeout total.

Peter Lambert SP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. MIN, vs. TB Rostered 64% Peter Lambert has had a strong June, putting together a 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 across four starts. Those starts have mostly come with favorable matchups, which is less the case this week, but the matchups aren't so fearsome that you'd pass up on an extra turn from the right-hander.

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 27 Matchup at KC Rostered 14% Ian Seymour showed Thursday what kind of impact he could have as a regular part of the Rays rotation, no-hitting the Royals over 6 2/3 innings. He said he feels "more crisp" in the rotation, and his 13 percent swinging-strike rate and 87.8 mph average exit velocity both point to him having genuine upside in the role. He'll be facing the Royals again next time out.