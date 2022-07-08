spencer-strider.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 11-17). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.


Must-start, all formats
1
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
2
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
DET
Detroit
3
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
MIA
Miami
4
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
5
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
BOS
Boston
7
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
8
S. Strider RP ATL Spencer Strider RP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
9
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Sleepers and questionables
10
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
11
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
12
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
13
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
14
C. Kluber SP TB Corey Kluber SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
15
S. Manaea SP SD Sean Manaea SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
16
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
DET
Detroit
17
J. Springs SP TB Jeffrey Springs SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
18
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
SD
San Diego
19
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
20
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
TEX
Texas
No thanks
21
J. Winder RP MIN Josh Winder RP MIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
23
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
STL
St. Louis
24
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
25
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
COL
Colorado
26
M. Pineda SP DET Michael Pineda SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
27
G. Otto SP TEX Glenn Otto SP TEX
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
28
A. Sampson RP CHC Adrian Sampson RP CHC
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
30
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
TOR
Toronto
31
B. Brieske SP DET Beau Brieske SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
32
S. Howard RP TEX Spencer Howard RP TEX
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
33
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
TOR
Toronto
34
J. Alexander SP MIL Jason Alexander SP MIL
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
SF
San Francisco
35
A. Martinez SP OAK Adrian Martinez SP OAK
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
36
D. Castano SP MIA Daniel Castano SP MIA
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
37
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
38
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
39
J. Urena RP COL Jose Urena RP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh