Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 3-9). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|5
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|6
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|9
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|10
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|11
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|12
|13
|14
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|15
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|16
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|23
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|24
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|25
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|26
|27
|28
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
|
@
|29
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|30
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|31
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|32
L. Ortiz SP PIT Luis Ortiz SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|33
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|34
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
@
|35
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
|
@
|36
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|37
T. Richards RP TOR Trevor Richards RP TOR
|
@
|
@
|38
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|39
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|40
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|41
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
|
@
|
@