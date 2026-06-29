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Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Gage Jump, Tanner Bibee

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 29-July 5). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
2
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
3
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
SEA
Seattle
5
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
6
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
7
G. Jump SP ATH Gage Jump SP ATH
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Advisable in most cases
8
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
9
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
12
G. Jax SP TB Griffin Jax SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
13
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
14
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
Better left for points leagues
15
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
16
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
BOS
Boston
17
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
18
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
19
R. Gasser SP MIL Robert Gasser SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ARI
Arizona
20
E. Lauer SP LAD Eric Lauer SP LAD
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
21
S. Manaea RP NYM Sean Manaea RP NYM
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
22
M. Perez SP ATL Martin Perez SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
23
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
24
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
KC
Kansas City
25
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
26
R. Lowder SP CIN Rhett Lowder SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
27
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
28
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
29
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
32
S. Sullivan SP COL Sean Sullivan SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
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