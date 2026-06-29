Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Gage Jump, Tanner Bibee

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 29-July 5). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.
Must-start, all formats
|1
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
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vs
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vs
|2
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
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@
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@
|3
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
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vs
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@
|4
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
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vs
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@
|5
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
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vs
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vs
|6
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
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vs
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vs
|7
Advisable in most cases
|8
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
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@
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@
|9
|10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
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vs
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vs
|11
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
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vs
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vs
|12
G. Jax SP TB Griffin Jax SP TB
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@
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@
|13
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
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@
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@
|14
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
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vs
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vs
Better left for points leagues
|15
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
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vs
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@
|16
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
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@
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vs
|17
|18
|19
R. Gasser SP MIL Robert Gasser SP MIL
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vs
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@
|20
No thanks
|21
|22
|23
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
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@
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@
|24
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
vs
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@
|25
|26
|27
|28
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
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@
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vs
|29
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
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@
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@
|30
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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@
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@
|31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
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vs
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vs
|32
S. Sullivan SP COL Sean Sullivan SP COL
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vs
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vs