Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 1-7). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
2
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
3
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
5
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
BOS
Boston
6
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
7
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
8
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
SEA
Seattle
Advisable in most cases
9
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
10
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
11
K. Gibson SP STL Kyle Gibson SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
WAS
Washington
12
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
COL
Colorado
13
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TEX
Texas
Better left for points leagues
14
B. Miller SP LAD Bobby Miller SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
15
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
HOU
Houston
No thanks
16
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
17
D. Herz SP WAS Davidjohn Herz SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
18
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
19
M. Spence RP OAK Mitch Spence RP OAK
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
DET
Detroit
21
H. Wesneski RP CHC Hayden Wesneski RP CHC
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
22
H. Birdsong SP SF Hayden Birdsong SP SF
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
23
V. Bellozo SP MIA Valente Bellozo SP MIA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
24
C. Flexen SP CHW Chris Flexen SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIA
Miami
25
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
26
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
27
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SD
San Diego
28
R. Contreras RP LAA Roansy Contreras RP LAA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
29
M. Mercado RP PHI Michael Mercado RP PHI
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
30
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
31
A. Mazur SP SD Adam Mazur SP SD
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
32
Y. Rodriguez SP TOR Yariel Rodriguez SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
SEA
Seattle
33
D. Keuchel P MIL Dallas Keuchel P MIL
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers