Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (July 1-7). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Must-start, all formats
|1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
@
|2
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
|5
|6
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
Advisable in most cases
|9
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|10
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|11
K. Gibson SP STL Kyle Gibson SP STL
|
@
|
@
|12
|13
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
@
|
@
Better left for points leagues
|14
|15
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
No thanks
|16
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|17
|18
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|19
M. Spence RP OAK Mitch Spence RP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|21
H. Wesneski RP CHC Hayden Wesneski RP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|22
H. Birdsong SP SF Hayden Birdsong SP SF
|
@
|
@
|23
V. Bellozo SP MIA Valente Bellozo SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|26
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|27
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|28
R. Contreras RP LAA Roansy Contreras RP LAA
|
@
|
@
|29
M. Mercado RP PHI Michael Mercado RP PHI
|
@
|
@
|30
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
Y. Rodriguez SP TOR Yariel Rodriguez SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|33
D. Keuchel P MIL Dallas Keuchel P MIL
|
@
|
@